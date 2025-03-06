Lady Demands Sibling Give Her 20K For Surgery Despite Regularly Stealing From Them In Childhood

ADVERTISEMENT

If you had a difficult childhood – for example, your relatives regularly offended you, didn’t respect you at all and in every way neglected your company – there is a great way to get back their attention and love. It is enough to quickly and unexpectedly get rich. And then, believe me, the increased attention of your relatives is almost guaranteed!

An additional confirmation of this fact is this story from the user u/LexPages, whose older sister had been really mean to him in childhood, but as soon as her brother suddenly got rich, she immediately showed up with a request to urgently help her. However, let’s just read on.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post recently won $50K while gambling and his relatives somehow managed to know about this

So the man’s elder sister reached out and asked him to fund her surgery for $20K, especially since she had only $500 on GoFundMe

The issue was that the sis used to be mean to the author in their childhood and regularly stole from him

So the man just said a flat-out “No” and told her that he planned to use this money for investments and a great vacation

So, the original poster (OP) recently got lucky in gambling – his winnings after taxes amounted to a tidy sum of $50K. And so, literally a couple of days later, having learned about the big win from mutual friends, the author’s older sis reached out and asked him to pay for her upcoming surgery. No more, no less, but $20K. At the same time, as the OP notes, only $500 had been collected on GoFundMe for this purpose.

Well, helping your sibling is a good thing, you say? But here’s the problem – as a child, as the author recalls, his sister constantly stole from him. And when caught, she invariably cynically stated something like “he doesn’t need it anyway” or “you shouldn’t be so materialistic.” She was 7 years older, our hero recalls, so the age gap made it very difficult for him to achieve at least some justice.

Moreover, when, many years later, both were already adults, our hero reminded his sister of this, she simply shrugged and changed the subject, as if it was something completely unimportant for her. But not for the author, who actually carried this resentment through the years. And now it’s time for some postponed karma…

The original poster refused – and not just refused, but sarcastically congratulated his sis on reaching a $500 milestone on GoFundMe. And the guy plans to use part of his winnings for investments, and part just to pay for his vacation, where it’s good and fun, there are plenty of excellent cocktails, and no family drama. However, some worm of doubt still gnaws at our hero – so he decided to ask netizens for advice anyway.

“This story reminds us once again that you should not treat someone badly, because later it could backfire on you,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch over this described situation. “Because later the people you once offended will have every moral right to refuse to help you.”

“Of course, this man has the right to spend his money as he sees fit. However, it is still worth considering – if this surgery is critical for the health or life of his sister, will he regret later that he didn’t help her? After all, there is an ancient wisdom – do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

“Therefore, if this man is tormented by doubts – perhaps it would be worth paying for at least part of the surgery cost for his sister. At the same time, explaining to her why he didn’t want to do this, and what motives led him to do so now. In the end, doing good is also a great virtue. Well, or at least to avoid any kind of remorse later…” Irina concludes.

As for the people in the comments, they massively supported the author in his decision, arguing that his sister’s vile behavior in their childhood should actually be punished even years later. “You don’t owe anyone anything, family or no,” someone wrote. “Especially someone who actively stole from you without a bit of remorse.” And what do you, our dear readers, think about this particular situation?

Most commenters simply praised the man for acting this way and said that sis’s vile behavior should have its punishment even years later

