Buy a ring, pick a romantic time and place, get down on bended knee and pop the question. It’s as simple and as complicated as that. Millions of couples get engaged every year. Some proposals are so good, they go viral. Others are so bad that they go viral too.

From a “Will you marry me?” poster on a porta-potty, to a guy proposing in a public bathroom, people have been flipping the script when it comes to how to ask for a hand in marriage. Bored Panda has put together a list of the most cringeworthy marriage proposals we’ve come across online, with pics to prove that they really happened.

We also explore whether the way you propose can have an impact on whether you’ll actually end up walking down the aisle or not, and look into the common reasons proposals are rejected. You’ll find that info between the images.

#1

So My Friend Proposed Like This To His Girlfriend

Man kneeling with ring box in public restroom, woman covering face in embarrassment during cringeworthy marriage proposal.

Given that the average engagement ring can set you back a cool $5,000, it really does pay to propose properly. According to experts, there’s a “life script theory” that determines the timing and order of big life events within a culture.

When it comes to engagements, the theory states that the typical Western proposal involves kneeling, offering a ring, and asking your significant other, "Will you marry me?" Veer off that script, and there’s a high chance your proposal might be rejected.
    #2

    A Perfect Time To Propose. Bridesmaids Friend's Wedding

    Man in gray suit proposing marriage to woman in light blue dress, surrounded by guests at an indoor event, capturing cringeworthy proposal moment.

    #3

    Just A Suggestion On How To Propose

    Person eating soup featuring a chicken foot with a marriage proposal ring, highlighting cringeworthy proposal moments.

    University of Victoria psychologists Lisa B. Hoplock and Danu Anthony Stinson analyzed 374 stories of rejected and accepted marriage proposals that were posted online and published their findings in a paper titled “Rules of engagement: A content analysis of accepted and rejected marriage proposals.” 

    According to them, timing is everything. Ask for your partner’s hand in marriage too early in the relationship (before the topic has been brought up), and don’t be surprised if they say no.

    "My research shows that some details [of a proposal] can be welcome surprises, but the timing of the proposal in a relationship should not be surprising," Hoplock said. "That is, couples should be on the same page about when they want to get married.”
    #4

    Trashy Proposal

    Fast food burger with an engagement ring stuck in the bun, illustrating a cringeworthy marriage proposal moment.

    #5

    No Better Way To Propose Than On The Front Of A Portaloo

    Cringeworthy marriage proposal with large sign on portable toilet and colorful balloons on a flatbed truck outdoors.

    #6

    Man Proposes To Girlfriend In Front Of Entire Star Trek Cast, And Gets Real Picard Facepalm

    Man on one knee proposing marriage to a surprised woman while others react in a candid marriage proposal moment.

    The average couple will date for around 3.3 years before getting engaged. But according to wedding planning site The Knot’s 2025 Real Engagements And Wedding Survey, conversations of engagement between couples often begin long before the proposal itself. Over half of couples polled (57%) said they discussed engagement and marriage more than a year before the proposal even took place.

    More than half of the proposers who took part in the survey admitted to feeling a lot of pressure to plan a highly unique proposal, with the majority of proposers reporting planning the moment for one to three months in advance. 54% said they spent one to four months selecting and purchasing an engagement ring, while a quarter needed even more time. And for good reason, it seems...
    #7

    Taco Bell: For The Big Moments In Life

    Hand holding a cringeworthy marriage proposal with a ring on a Taco Bell mild sauce packet inside a ring box.

    #8

    Nothing Like A Proposal On A Blood Sponge

    Hand holding a napkin with a cringeworthy marriage proposal message written in ink, featuring an engagement ring.

    #9

    My Precious

    Close-up of a cringeworthy marriage proposal written in sauce on a plate with a diamond ring on the person's hand.

    According to Hoplock’s research, one should never underestimate the power of an engagement ring.

    "We also learned that accepted proposals were more likely to have a ring than rejected proposals," said the expert. "The engagement ring is part of the proposal script. It signifies commitment and readiness for marriage, and was noticed when missing."

    Interestingly, Hoplock found that an "unusually high proportion" of women who proposed to men were unsuccessful. This, once again, can be blamed on the life script theory, she says.
    #10

    I Do Love Olive Garden Breadsticks. But.... Dang

    Small bread loaf with a shiny engagement ring stuck on top, illustrating cringeworthy marriage proposals humor.

    #11

    Marriage Proposals Like This

    Pizza in a box with a handmade marriage proposal written on the lid, showcasing a cringeworthy proposal idea.

    #12

    So A Guy I Used To Work With Proposed The Other Day

    Man kneeling with ring proposing to a woman sitting on a toilet in a cringe-worthy marriage proposal moment

    One man who was featured in the research wrote that he had rejected a marriage proposal purely because he wanted to be the one to propose.

    “According to the Western script, men propose to women,” explains Hoplock. "So, while this element of the script might be slowly changing, it is still currently present in relationships between men and women."

    And if you're a hopeless romantic who plans to take a leaf out of your favorite movie by proposing in front of a crowd, you may want to rethink your grand gesture. According to Hoplock, audiences play an important role in many proposals. And not always in a good way.

    Rejected proposals are more likely to occur under the pressure of public scrutiny, the study found. "Of proposals that were accepted, other people were present only about a third of the time," reported Psychology Today. "Of the proposals that were rejected, other people were present nearly half the time (45%)."
    #13

    She Said No

    Hot dog with a cringeworthy marriage proposal ring placed on top, highlighting an unusual and awkward proposal idea.

    #14

    The Toilet Proposal And A Post About All This On Facebook - So Classy

    Man kneeling indoors holding a ring box for a marriage proposal while a dog is nearby on the floor.

    #15

    Our Friend Mid-Chicken Wing Realizing I’m Proposing To My Girlfriend Last Night

    Couple sharing a cringeworthy marriage proposal moment in a kitchen with a woman eating in the background.

    It would seem that the impact of how you propose can be felt for years to come. Some studies have found that the success of a marriage can often be linked to the manner in which the proposal is executed.

    It's also been reported that couples who engage in personalized proposals, which reflect their shared values and experiences, have higher levels of satisfaction in their marriages.
    #16

    KFC Marriage Proposal

    Couple in fast food restaurant with man proposing marriage, followed by emotional hug at the table during cringe proposal moment.

    #17

    The Most Depressing Proposal I’ve Ever Seen

    Man kneeling to propose marriage outdoors on a wooden dock while woman in green dress reacts awkwardly.

    #18

    It's Giving Underage Proposal

    Tattoo of a cringeworthy marriage proposal with checkboxes for yes or no and a note about dad's approval.

    "Approximately 75% of couples who had a unique or personalized proposal expressed greater happiness in their relationship compared to those who followed traditional norms," notes the US Laws site. "This correlation suggests that the emotional significance of the proposal may play a crucial role in establishing a strong foundation for the marriage, reinforcing the idea that meaningful connections are built on shared experiences and mutual understanding."
    #19

    Not Even Asking

    Man kneeling with ring in church during cringeworthy marriage proposal while clergy hold banner saying you will marry me

    #20

    Etching Your Proposal Into Ancient Rocks At A Popular Look Out In The Blue Mountains

    Marriage proposal carved in a heart shape on a rock, an example of cringeworthy marriage proposals outdoors.

    #21

    What Better Place To Propose Than At An Amway Conference?

    Man kneeling to propose on red carpet, a cringeworthy marriage proposal moment captured with a ring in hand.

    Even if your proposal is rejected, it might not be the end of the road... One study found that three out of every 10 couples surveyed continued to date after one said "no" to marriage. On average, they stayed together for another 2.4 years.

    Only five couples who participated in the study eventually married after an initial proposal was rejected.
    #22

    Storm Chaser Proposed With Kansas Tornado In The Background

    Man on one knee proposing marriage to another man on a dirt road with a tornado visible in the background, cringeworthy proposal.

    #23

    Cringe Or Heartwarming Proposal

    Couple with cringeworthy marriage proposal tattoo of a stick figure question and ring box next to it.

    #24

    My Friend Woke Up To This During The Week! A Clothing-Created Marriage Proposal

    Marriage proposal spelled out with socks on a bed, creating a cringeworthy and awkward engagement message.

    #25

    Happy Birthday Or Happy Proposal?

    A cringeworthy marriage proposal written on a birthday cake asking Leslie to marry on their birthday.

    #26

    Chewing Tobacco Wedding Proposal

    Hand holding a tobacco can with engagement rings placed in the crushed tobacco, highlighting cringeworthy marriage proposals.

    #27

    Proposes With A Ring In A Can Of Dip

    Engagement ring inside a Grizzly Long Cut Wintergreen can with bullets and knife, highlighting cringeworthy marriage proposals.

    #28

    He Proposed To Her At "It Works" Event... Using Engagement Photos To Promote Your Product. Such A Class

    Couple celebrating an engagement with a visible ring, capturing one of the cringeworthy marriage proposals moments.

    #29

    My Attempt At A Romantic Proposal Banner Turned Into A Scary Rock Cover Art

    Marriage proposal scene with spray-painted sign and rose petals scattered on a white sheet-covered floor and furniture.

    #30

    A Proposal At The Monat Retreat? No Thanks

    Crowded venue with a cringe-worthy marriage proposal on stage under spotlights and audience recording the moment.

    #31

    This Guy

    Black Jeep with cringeworthy marriage proposal written on windows, including a checked no box, in a residential area.

    #32

    Lovely Way To Propose

    Close-up of a gold engagement ring with a diamond, highlighting cringeworthy marriage proposal moments.

    #33

    Well Fellas This Guy Just "Rolled Back" The Bar On Marriage Proposals

    Man kneeling with an open ring box proposing marriage to a woman in casual clothes inside a store, cringeworthy proposal moment.

    #34

    A Woman I Know Runs Marathons And Just Got Proposed To Via Sneakers

    Bright green running shoes with "marry me" written on the tongues and an engagement ring tied in the laces, cringeworthy proposal idea.

    #35

    When You Get The Prime Spot So The Guy At The Back Has To Propose By A Bench

    Couple experiencing cringeworthy marriage proposals with man kneeling and presenting ring at a popular theme park location.

    #36

    The Classiest Proposal I've Ever Seen! Also In Walmart

    Man on one knee proposing to woman in casual setting, capturing one of the most cringeworthy marriage proposals moments.

    #37

    A Marriage Proposal

    Billboard showing a cringeworthy marriage proposal with a man asking and a woman firmly refusing the proposal.

    #38

    So The Terrible Marriage Proposal Thread Reminded Me That This Happened At A Crowded Beach A Couple Of Years Ago

    Skywriting marriage proposal spelling Marry me Sally, with tree and roof edges visible, showcasing cringeworthy marriage proposals.

    #39

    Missus Wants Me To Pull Out All The Stops When I Eventually Propose. I’ve Kept This Bad Boy For Two Years

    Can of alphabet pasta with letters spelling marry me in bubble wrap, showing a cringeworthy marriage proposal.

    #40

    Guy I Know Tagged His Girlfriend's House Asking Her To Marry Him

    Graffiti spray-painted on beige walls with cringeworthy marriage proposal messages in blue paint around a metal door and window.

    #41

    When You Do Your Engagement Photos At The Car Wash

    Couple sitting on the ground near cars in a public area during a cringeworthy marriage proposal moment.

    #42

    Marriage Proposal With Coca Cola Bottles

    Six Coca-Cola bottles with labels spelling out a cringeworthy marriage proposal inside a fridge with roses and a glass.

    #43

    I'll Marry You, Marry Your Brother Too And Your Ancestors If You Wish

    White car with a customized license plate displaying a cringeworthy marriage proposal message on the front bumper.

