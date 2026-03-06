ADVERTISEMENT

Buy a ring, pick a romantic time and place, get down on bended knee and pop the question. It’s as simple and as complicated as that. Millions of couples get engaged every year. Some proposals are so good, they go viral. Others are so bad that they go viral too.

From a “Will you marry me?” poster on a porta-potty, to a guy proposing in a public bathroom, people have been flipping the script when it comes to how to ask for a hand in marriage. Bored Panda has put together a list of the most cringeworthy marriage proposals we’ve come across online, with pics to prove that they really happened.

We also explore whether the way you propose can have an impact on whether you’ll actually end up walking down the aisle or not, and look into the common reasons proposals are rejected. You’ll find that info between the images.