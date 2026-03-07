ADVERTISEMENT

If you think about it, cringeworthy experiences are a good thing to have from time to time. You’re feeling secondhand embarrassment, which means you’re empathizing with another person. 

However, it doesn’t change the fact that such moments share the same emotion as hearing fingernails run down a chalkboard. They’re unpleasant enough to make you want to remove yourself from the situation immediately. 

The following photos may induce a face-crumpling reaction in you. These are from an Instagram account called Your Daily Dose of Cringe, and the name itself should give you an idea of what to expect from the page.

#1

Man mimicking a wet t-shirt pose beside a muscular model ad, inducing secondhand embarrassment and awkward humor.

    #2

    Text message conversation showing secondhand embarrassment with awkward and inappropriate chat asking if someone is 18 now.

    #3

    Six mugshots featuring unusual hairstyles and makeup, showcasing secondhand embarrassment moments captured in photos.

    Unexplainable mugshots.

    From the digital age comes new concepts, one of them being “cringe culture.” It began around the 2010s, when people online became the subject of mockery, even harassment, for doing something generally deemed socially awkward and “cringey.” 

    Yet many people thrive on such face-palm-inducing behaviors, especially if they get attention and notoriety online. “Cringe TikTok” even became a trend at one point.

    #4

    Two toilets side by side in a bathroom, creating a secondhand embarrassment moment with awkward placement.

    #5

    Direct message conversation with a person showing a flexed arm and the text feel better princess, inducing secondhand embarrassment.

    #6

    Man kneeling outside Foot Heaven store with a broken sign, inducing secondhand embarrassment feeling in your skin.

    However, if your path to online success is rooted in cringe behavior, you may be taking the less effective path. As digital marketing and PR expert and Aloha Life Digital founder Claire Ransom tells Bored Panda, attention built on ridicule is volatile. 

    “If creators want sustainable growth, they have to design content in a way that separates cultural commentary from personal targeting. That means being deliberate about what (and who) the audience is laughing at,” she said.

    #7

    Man with a fresh UPS logo tattoo behind his ear, creating secondhand embarrassment from an unusual choice.

    #8

    Person with smudged makeup and dark hair in dim room, conveying secondhand embarrassment and awkwardness vibe.

    #9

    Banner with cartoon anthropomorphic animals kissing titled Furrynite, displayed on a room wall inducing secondhand embarrassment.

    Ransom emphasized that the focus for anyone looking to grow an audience and their personal brand online should be on shared experiences and social norms, rather than on dismantling anyone’s identity. 

    “Choosing to engage with the wider idea rather than attacking a person, reporting harassment, and resisting the urge to share content purely to mock shifts what gets amplified. When clicks don’t automatically reward humiliation, the algorithm has less reason to push it,” she added.

    #10

    Cartoon of two people hugging in bed, evoking secondhand embarrassment and uncomfortable feelings in viewers.

    #11

    Blog post headline about accepting a son's autism by monetizing it through blogging with a mother blogger's photo.

    #12

    Notice with a Family Guy character about a roleplay club rescheduled, causing secondhand embarrassment from the awkward message.

    Cringe culture also thrives because there is an audience for it. According to licensed therapist Jackie Alvarado, it has to do with how people establish connections through social comparison.  

    “When they consume something ‘cringeworthy,’ it validates what they should not be doing and elevates their sense of self. With a positive spin, it allows us to view a behavior from a safe distance,” she explained.

    #13

    Multiple social media notifications showing repeated messages about a boyfriend being ignored, inducing secondhand embarrassment.

    #14

    Spilled salad on floor with feet visible inducing secondhand embarrassment and cringe-worthy moments in real life.

    #15

    Bathtub filled with dark brown water after weeks, illustrating secondhand embarrassment and feeling it in your skin.

    Alvarado says cringe culture impacts a person’s natural development of their sense of self. This is especially true for adolescents and young adults who are at a stage where they are most impressionable. It’s why she emphasizes the importance of intent. 

    “Allowing folks to develop the skills to recognize what the intent of this content is, while also asking themselves, ‘How is this impacting me?’ Surfacing awareness of the mental health impact is powerful when we speak to people who consume this type of content.”

    #16

    Text on a dark screen expressing secondhand embarrassment about texting other girls with no replies, inducing secondhand embarrassment.

    #17

    Two anime body pillows seated at a table with plates of food, illustrating secondhand embarrassment moments.

    #18

    Flyer on a pole humorously seeking a goth girlfriend, inducing secondhand embarrassment and awkwardness in public.

    #19

    Hand holding a damaged vape with a bite mark, illustrating secondhand embarrassment from frustrating actions.

    #20

    Man wearing colorful anime-style shirt in a casual restaurant, with secondhand embarrassment vibe from the scene.

    #21

    Man with glasses smiling with a pair of thighs around his neck, showing secondhand embarrassment from awkward moments.

    #22

    Young man wearing a white tank top and fake pregnancy belly, posing for a secondhand embarrassment photo.

    #23

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing repeated cheating in dating history, inducing secondhand embarrassment feelings.

    #24

    Woman’s social media friend request with message about taking the wrong medication causing secondhand embarrassment reaction.

    #25

    Discord chat showing users sharing and reacting with a humorous cat image in a secondhand embarrassment hall of shame.

    #26

    Two people holding hands on a bed with patterned sheets, pizza slice in foreground inducing secondhand embarrassment.

    #27

    Hospital room scene with nurse and patient, text describing secondhand embarrassment from a pregnant girlfriend's pain rating.

    #28

    Man wearing Angry Bird pajama pants with a huge hole, causing secondhand embarrassment and skin discomfort.

    #29

    Text message exchange showing secondhand embarrassment from an awkward Halloween costume conversation.

    #30

    Text message conversation where one person awkwardly compares the name Gabby to their guinea pig, causing secondhand embarrassment.

    #31

    Young man showing hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil poses, evoking secondhand embarrassment feelings.

    #32

    Search screen showing anxiety and healing related queries inducing secondhand embarrassment and emotional reflection.

    #33

    Close-up of a person’s upper lip with a faint mustache, circled in red, highlighting secondhand embarrassment moments.

    #34

    Text message screenshot showing a secondhand embarrassment conversation about finding a black purse during a nap.

    #35

    Two men seated on a bus as a young woman takes a selfie reflected in the bus's round mirror, creating secondhand embarrassment.

    #36

    Text message exchange showing secondhand embarrassment over roach accusations during a first meeting, inducing skin-crawling discomfort.

    #37

    Toilet with open lid in a small bathroom featuring a mounted TV and gaming console, inducing secondhand embarrassment.

    #38

    Young woman with text overlay showing a secondhand embarrassment comment about someone confusing a name with a month.

    #39

    Black spooky burger with lettuce and tomato on a plate, likely to induce secondhand embarrassment and discomfort.

    #40

    Anthropomorphic muscular bear with a large belly and braid, humorously captioned to induce secondhand embarrassment emotions.

    #41

    Text conversation showing a message expressing embarrassment and strong feelings, inducing secondhand embarrassment.

    #42

    Proposing with a $48 Walmart ring after an 18-hour shift, inducing secondhand embarrassment in this awkward moment.

    #43

    Man in skeleton gloves and leather jacket taking a mirror selfie, holding a cobra-shaped cane, inducing secondhand embarrassment.

    #44

    Text message conversation showing secondhand embarrassment with a person using a playful cat filter to apologize for late rent.

    #45

    Woman holding a drink sitting in a car with unusual vertical door, inducing secondhand embarrassment and awkwardness.

    #46

    Fortnite Kim Kardashian skin comparison video thumbnail showing exaggerated hips, inducing secondhand embarrassment.

    #47

    Birthday party decoration spelling this skibidi rizzler is 8 no cap with cupcakes, inducing secondhand embarrassment.

    #48

    Student watching SpongeBob on laptop in classroom, inducing secondhand embarrassment from awkward behavior in school setting.

    #49

    Person reading a book titled all about love at the beach, inducing secondhand embarrassment and awkward selfie moment.

    #50

    Young man wearing vs styling a jersey and camo pants, highlighting secondhand embarrassment fashion moments and cringe style fails.

    #51

    Two animated characters with a pet in a garden, depicting secondhand embarrassment and awkward interaction vibe.

    #52

    Three photos show a man appearing disheveled and tired, illustrating secondhand embarrassment from awkward moments.

    #53

    Text message with crying and pleading face emojis expressing feeling of secondhand embarrassment after no one talked at school.

    #54

    Comment section under an embarrassing animated image, showing reactions that induce secondhand embarrassment feelings.

    #55

    Man making silly faces with tongue out in gym and car, examples of photos causing secondhand embarrassment.

    #56

    Text message conversation on a cracked phone screen causing secondhand embarrassment and awkwardness.

    #57

    Screenshot of an awkward online chat conversation inducing secondhand embarrassment and cringe moments.

    #58

    Poster reading "Don’t clash with my feelings, join my clan @ Hoco" with cartoon king characters, inducing secondhand embarrassment.

    #59

    Text message screenshot showing awkward conversation about shooting a shot on Spotify, inducing secondhand embarrassment.

