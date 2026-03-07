ADVERTISEMENT

If you think about it, cringeworthy experiences are a good thing to have from time to time. You’re feeling secondhand embarrassment, which means you’re empathizing with another person.

However, it doesn’t change the fact that such moments share the same emotion as hearing fingernails run down a chalkboard. They’re unpleasant enough to make you want to remove yourself from the situation immediately.

The following photos may induce a face-crumpling reaction in you. These are from an Instagram account called Your Daily Dose of Cringe, and the name itself should give you an idea of what to expect from the page.