ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Keats is the artist behind ADHDinos and has been transforming his personal experiences with ADHD into a webcomic that resonates with many people worldwide. After being diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, Ryan felt isolated until he discovered a supportive online community. This connection inspired him to start ADHDinos, a comic series that humorously and insightfully depicts the everyday challenges of living with ADHD. The comics began as a list of struggles Ryan faced, which he then turned into relatable and entertaining stories that help others feel seen and understood. As Ryan puts it, “I think the real value of the comics is the small nuggets of information contained within them.”

Since its inception, ADHDinos has become a vital resource for those dealing with ADHD, providing not only laughter but also valuable insights. Ryan’s journey of self-discovery and acceptance through his comics has encouraged many to seek their diagnoses and better understand their behaviors. He proudly shares, "I’ve almost lost count of people who said that they sought out a diagnosis because of the comics. That’s really cool to me."

More info: Instagram | adhdinos.com | tiktok.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com | reddit.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST


#2

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST


#3

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
susanne avatar
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor Dino. I know just how it feels, for my brain does this too once in a while.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
susanne avatar
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfulfilled potential is not a real thing, but accomplishment is.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
susanne avatar
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why should he think, that an adult always does everything he or she should do?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
susanne avatar
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remembered my mothers birthday this year and I am proud of that accomplishment.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
susanne avatar
Danish Susanne
Danish Susanne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really like to read unnecessary information, and sometimes it turns out to be useful after all.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#35

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#36

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#37

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#38

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#39

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#40

“Adhdinos”: My Webcomic About The Daily Struggles I Experience With Adhd ( New Pics)

adhdinos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!