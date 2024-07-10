“ADHDinos”: 40 Times This Artist Perfectly Captured What Living With ADHD Is Like In His Comics (New Pics)
Ryan Keats is the artist behind ADHDinos and has been transforming his personal experiences with ADHD into a webcomic that resonates with many people worldwide. After being diagnosed with ADHD as an adult, Ryan felt isolated until he discovered a supportive online community. This connection inspired him to start ADHDinos, a comic series that humorously and insightfully depicts the everyday challenges of living with ADHD. The comics began as a list of struggles Ryan faced, which he then turned into relatable and entertaining stories that help others feel seen and understood. As Ryan puts it, “I think the real value of the comics is the small nuggets of information contained within them.”
Since its inception, ADHDinos has become a vital resource for those dealing with ADHD, providing not only laughter but also valuable insights. Ryan’s journey of self-discovery and acceptance through his comics has encouraged many to seek their diagnoses and better understand their behaviors. He proudly shares, "I’ve almost lost count of people who said that they sought out a diagnosis because of the comics. That’s really cool to me."
More info: Instagram | adhdinos.com | tiktok.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com | reddit.com
