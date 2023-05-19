The Close-Up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY) has announced the winners of its 2022 Challenge: Minimal! Expert judges Sue Bishop, David Maitland, Ross Hoddinott, and Amateur Photographer editor Nigel Atherton have selected the best photographs that celebrate minimalist style.

The CUPOTY Challenge runs throughout November, outside the annual competition of Close-up Photographer of the Year, and has a different theme each year. Tracy Calder, co-founder of CUPOTY, said, "We asked photographers to show us work that fits the description ‘Minimal’. Essentially, what we were looking for was clean, uncluttered images with few elements. What we got was so much more. Everything from stink bugs to springtails and plant seeds were put before the judges – each picture a beautiful example of how simplifying a scene can really amplify its message."

Scroll down to see the winning images!

