A New Study Shows That Dogs Living Near Chornobyl Are Genetically Different To Others In The World
Animals, Dogs

A New Study Shows That Dogs Living Near Chornobyl Are Genetically Different To Others In The World

Dominykas Zukas
BoredPanda staff
While mostly unintentionally, we humans manage to come up with many ways to mess up the world we live in. Yet, nature always finds a way to come back and thrive, even where we no longer dare venture ourselves.

One of the best examples so far is Chornobyl. The world-famous disaster filled the city and the areas surrounding it with severe amounts of radiation. But while not everyone was lucky enough to get to leave, some living beings, like these stray dogs, seemingly ended up developing mutations that helped them adapt with ease. Scroll down to learn all about it!

More info: Canine Medicine and Genetics

Nature always finds a way, even if it’s in a land plagued by a few-decades-old nuclear disaster

Dog near Chornobyl in grassy field, captured by photographer, showing unique genetic traits.

Image credits: Frode Bjorshol / Flickr

The Chornobyl nuclear catastrophe in 1986 spread radiation throughout the city and surrounding areas, making it seemingly unlivable for anyone

April 28, 1986 was marked forever by one of the most terrible human-caused disasters in the history of the world when a flawed reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine exploded. At least 5 percent of its radioactive core leaked straight into the environment, which was enough to contaminate the place and the surrounding areas for decades upon decades.

The catastrophe took the lives of many and left many more homeless, as approximately 350,000 people had to be quickly evacuated from the danger zone. However, while humans made their escape, many other creatures, including a lot of dogs, were left behind to fend for themselves.

Chornobyl site with cranes and structures, related to genetically different dogs living nearby.

Image credits: Eamonn Butler / Flickr

Ferris wheel in Chornobyl area surrounded by dense greenery on a sunny day.

Image credits: Eamonn Butler / Flickr

While humans evacuated, a lot of animals were left behind, including dogs, whose offspring ended up evolving and adapting to be able to survive in the toxic environment

Years have passed, but while Chornobyl is now a bit more visit-friendly, it’s still far from a place where any of us could live. Yet it turns out that some who had no place else to go ended up not only surviving but also evolving, adapting, and even thriving amidst all that radiation.

“Somehow, two small populations of dogs managed to survive in that highly toxic environment,” said Norman J. Kleiman, an environmental health scientist at Columbia University who, together with his colleagues, became curious enough to conduct a study on the stray dogs who successfully made the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone (CEZ) their home.

Dog near Chornobyl, lying on grass, old building and trees in background, highlighting genetic differences.

Image credits: Viktor Hesse / Unsplash

Abandoned buildings in Chornobyl surrounded by trees, highlighting genetically different dogs in the area.

Image credits: Hungary URBEX / Flickr

A recent study took samples from 116 Chornobyl stray dogs to understand better how they were impacted and how exactly they evolved

The scientists collected blood samples from 116 strays, which are most likely the descendants of dogs left behind during the evacuation. The data collected and its analysis serve as “first steps towards understanding how chronic exposure to multiple environmental hazards may have impacted these populations.”

Evaluating the results, the researchers discovered 52 genes in these dogs that most likely came to be because of “exposure to the contamination of the environment at the Nuclear Power Plant,” which suggests that this was the factor allowing these pups to adapt to such an extreme environment as well as they did.

Dog near Chornobyl with unique genetic traits, sitting on a sandy path with trees and buildings in the background.

Image credits: Dasha Urvachova / Unsplash

Dog near Chornobyl lying in a deserted area with a shopping cart and debris, illustrating genetic differences.

Image credits: Romain Chollet / Unsplash

While undeniably interesting, this research may not be the most groundbreaking discovery in the area. For example, this one other study on Chornobyl wolves one day might just lead us to the cure for cancer.

It turns out that while roaming the woods of CEZ and being exposed to more than 6 times the legal safety limit of radiation for a human, these animals have seemingly altered their immune systems in a similar way that cancer patients do when they undergo radiation treatment.

Dog near Chornobyl on a leaf-strewn road, showcasing genetic differences from others in the world.

Image credits: Greenwich Photography / Flickr

Other animals have also been observed to have greatly adapted to this toxic environment, with wolves developing cancer resilience and nematode worms cancer immunity

The wolves also appeared to have developed a resilience to increased cancer risk. While that is not an immunity to the disease, it’s certainly a very positive and protective mutation that brings a world of potential.

Dr. Cara Love, who led this study all the way back in 2014, unfortunately, had to stop her work due to the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia war. The research currently remains abandoned, but the scientist is hopeful that she and her team will eventually be able to return to it once the conditions become safe again.

Rusty radioactive symbol near Chornobyl, highlighting genetic differences in dogs from the area.

Image credits: Yves Alarie / Unsplash

At the same time, scientists have also discovered nematode worms in the area, who, through their very short lifespans and quick reproduction, have apparently developed not even resilience but full immunity to cancer.

Admittedly, these are much simpler organisms, and data collected from their research is a lot less useful for cancer treatment in more complex life forms such as humans. However, the fact that these worms can now repair their genes affected by this disease and easily live in highly radioactive soil is impressive on its own, even without significant practical uses.

Dog near Chornobyl, displaying unique genetic traits, standing on a road.

Image credits: Dasha Urvachova / Unsplash

Ultimately, just like those stray dogs, nature has always managed to find a way, and it will continue to do just the same here. Chornobyl was a terrible catastrophe that should have never occurred in the first place and will hopefully never occur again. However, since it already has, we might as well learn all that we can, because that really is the only useful thing we can do here.

What did you think about this story? Do you think studies conducted in Chornobyl in the future will bring even more stunning findings? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters were happy to hear that Chornobyl dogs are doing well but were not surprised that nature managed better without humans around, even after a nuclear disaster

Comment on dogs near Chornobyl showing genetic differences.

Comment highlighting Chornobyl dogs with genetic differences and joking about gaining superpowers from a bite.

Comment about dogs having superpowers with a heart emoji.

Comment on genetics of Chornobyl dogs: "As if they weren’t good enough boys" with heart emoji reaction.

Text comment from Matt Graham referencing genetics and dogs near Chornobyl.

Comment by Themba Herb about zombie apocalypse movie scenario.

Comment on genetic differences in dogs near Chornobyl, mentioning "Kryptos.

Comment about genetically different Chornobyl dogs.

Comment about genetic differences in Chornobyl dogs adapting to toxins.

Comment on Chornobyl dogs' genetic differences due to radiation exposure.

Comment discussing Chornobyl dogs' survival skills and environment.

Text conversation about radiation effects on animals and humans living near Chornobyl.

Dominykas Zukas

Dominykas Zukas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey! I’m Dominykas, and I come from Lithuania. According to my diploma, I’m a UX Designer. However, when during my studies, I (re)discovered my passion for storytelling, I’ve been doing that ever since, mostly in writing. I have written a few short stories, some songs, and a good bunch of articles, and I plan to keep expanding on all these fronts. Aside from that, I’m also a film buff, traveler, casual basketball player, video game enthusiast, and nature lover who will rarely pass up on a little hike through the forest or a simple walk around a park.

Read less »
gohudumone avatar
WubiDubi
WubiDubi
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"discovered 52 genes in these dogs that most likely came to be because of “exposure to the contamination of the environment at the Nuclear Power Plant,” Good luck publishing that pseudo science.

