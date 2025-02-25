Before & After Pics Of 17 Dogs Being Told They’re A Good Boy/Girl To Brighten Your Day
Is there anything better than looking at a happy doggo? Why, looking at 17 of them, of course! If you’re in need of a pick-me-up and to chase away the winter blues, then we’ve got a treat in store for you. Just keep in mind, the wholesomeness levels are off the charts.
The Goodlin siblings—aka The Good Hype—are extremely popular video creators on social media, who recently went viral with an adorable clip where they show what their dogs look like before and after being told that they’re good boys and girls. Scroll down for the best content you’ll see all week! Don’t blame us if your heart melts and you suddenly want to foster or adopt a bunch of doggos.
Every pet deserves to have a forever home where they feel safe, supported, and loved. However, the sad reality is that many pups are unwanted, left abandoned, or go missing. The upside? There are many kind-hearted people who are willing to open their hearts and homes to take them in. The downside? There aren’t enough of them.
The ASPCA reports that around 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters in the United States every single year. Approximately 3.1 million of these animals are dogs while 3.2 million are cats.
These are very large numbers; however, the situation was even more dire before. Back in 2011, around 7.2 million companion animals entered shelters nationwide, of which 3.9 million were doggos.
As per the ASPCA, roughly 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats are adopted each year these days, for a total of around 4.1 million shelter animals.
Approximately 810k animals who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners, of which the majority (710k) are dogs while the rest (100k) are cats.
Americans are huge animal lovers: 44% of all households have a dog and 35% have a cat. There are roughly 78 million dogs and 85.8 million cats who are owned as pets in the US.
The Goodlin siblings—Brookie, Bryndi, Britta, and Brayden—are famous on TikTok and elsewhere on the internet for sharing wholesome dog-related content every day.
Currently, they have 12 dogs and foster another 5, for a grand total of 17 heart-meltingly wonderful furry friends. The siblings involve their dogs in everything that they do.
The good boy/good girl clip instantly went viral around the world. At the time of writing, the siblings’ video had 15.9 million views and 2.3 million likes on TikTok. The wholesome video also garnered another 2 million likes on Instagram.
On TikTok alone, The Good Hype account has 4.2 million followers from all over the globe. They also have 2.1 million fans on Instagram, 1.2 million followers on Facebook, as well as a whopping 2.13 million subscribers on YouTube. It’s no wonder they’re so popular when their content is so positive.
Thank you BP I really needed this today
