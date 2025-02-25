ADVERTISEMENT

Is there anything better than looking at a happy doggo? Why, looking at 17 of them, of course! If you’re in need of a pick-me-up and to chase away the winter blues, then we’ve got a treat in store for you. Just keep in mind, the wholesomeness levels are off the charts.

The Goodlin siblings—aka The Good Hype—are extremely popular video creators on social media, who recently went viral with an adorable clip where they show what their dogs look like before and after being told that they’re good boys and girls. Scroll down for the best content you’ll see all week! Don’t blame us if your heart melts and you suddenly want to foster or adopt a bunch of doggos.

Bored Panda has reached out to The Good Hype team via email, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them!

Image credits: thegoodhype

#1

Black and white dog before and after being told they're a good boy, showing a neutral and then happy expression.

thegoodhype Report

    #2

    Dog before and after being called a good girl, one with calm expression, one with a happy, open-mouthed smile.

    thegoodhype Report

    #3

    Before and after pictures of a happy black dog named Phoenix reacting to being called a good boy.

    thegoodhype Report

    Every pet deserves to have a forever home where they feel safe, supported, and loved. However, the sad reality is that many pups are unwanted, left abandoned, or go missing. The upside? There are many kind-hearted people who are willing to open their hearts and homes to take them in. The downside? There aren’t enough of them.

    The ASPCA reports that around 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters in the United States every single year. Approximately 3.1 million of these animals are dogs while 3.2 million are cats.

    #4

    White dog before and after being called a good girl, initially calm then smiling brightly, named Khaleesi above both images.

    thegoodhype Report

    #5

    Before and after pics of a happy dog named Buckeye, reacting to being called a good boy.

    thegoodhype Report

    #6

    Black dog with orange eyes, before and after being told they’re a good boy, looking happy and attentive.

    thegoodhype Report

    32 minutes ago

    "I will will eat your soul" vs. "Our souls are linked! That's so cool!!

    These are very large numbers; however, the situation was even more dire before. Back in 2011, around 7.2 million companion animals entered shelters nationwide, of which 3.9 million were doggos.

    As per the ASPCA, roughly 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats are adopted each year these days, for a total of around 4.1 million shelter animals.
    #7

    Before and after of dog Glacier reacting joyfully to being called a good boy.

    thegoodhype Report

    #8

    Before and after of a German Shepherd being told they're a good dog with a happy expression.

    thegoodhype Report

    #9

    Nanook the dog with a neutral face, then smiling after being called a good boy.

    thegoodhype Report

    Approximately 810k animals who enter shelters as strays are returned to their owners, of which the majority (710k) are dogs while the rest (100k) are cats.

    Americans are huge animal lovers: 44% of all households have a dog and 35% have a cat. There are roughly 78 million dogs and 85.8 million cats who are owned as pets in the US.

    #10

    Dog before and after being told they're a good girl, Sona wearing a pink harness, looks delighted.

    thegoodhype Report

    #11

    Bridget the dog before and after being told they're a good girl, showing different expressions.

    thegoodhype Report

    #12

    Dog before and after being told they're a good boy, with ears perked and mouth open.

    thegoodhype Report

    The Goodlin siblings—Brookie, Bryndi, Britta, and Brayden—are famous on TikTok and elsewhere on the internet for sharing wholesome dog-related content every day.

    Currently, they have 12 dogs and foster another 5, for a grand total of 17 heart-meltingly wonderful furry friends. The siblings involve their dogs in everything that they do.
    #13

    Dog before and after hearing they’re a good boy, with happy expressions.

    thegoodhype Report

    #14

    Dog before and after being called a good boy, looking happy and playful.

    thegoodhype Report

    #15

    Dog being told they're a good boy, before and after, looking pleased and content.

    thegoodhype Report

    The good boy/good girl clip instantly went viral around the world. At the time of writing, the siblings’ video had 15.9 million views and 2.3 million likes on TikTok. The wholesome video also garnered another 2 million likes on Instagram.

    On TikTok alone, The Good Hype account has 4.2 million followers from all over the globe. They also have 2.1 million fans on Instagram, 1.2 million followers on Facebook, as well as a whopping 2.13 million subscribers on YouTube. It’s no wonder they’re so popular when their content is so positive.
    #16

    Before and after pics of a black dog reacting to being called a good boy, ears perked and smiling.

    thegoodhype Report

    #17

    German Shepherd before and after being told they're a good dog, showing content expression and smile.

    thegoodhype Report

    Which of these doggo pics made you smile the most? Did your heart melt like ours? Have you ever fostered or adopted a pet?

    What do you do to support your local animal shelter? We’d love to hear from you! Let us know what you think in the comments below.

    You can watch the full viral video right over here

    @thegoodhype MALEFICENT DIDN’T BELIEVE ME 😭#fosterdog #rescuedogs ♬ original sound - SpongeBob background music

    Here's what some internet users said after watching the adorable clip

