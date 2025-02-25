ADVERTISEMENT

Is there anything better than looking at a happy doggo? Why, looking at 17 of them, of course! If you’re in need of a pick-me-up and to chase away the winter blues, then we’ve got a treat in store for you. Just keep in mind, the wholesomeness levels are off the charts.

The Goodlin siblings—aka The Good Hype—are extremely popular video creators on social media, who recently went viral with an adorable clip where they show what their dogs look like before and after being told that they’re good boys and girls. Scroll down for the best content you’ll see all week! Don’t blame us if your heart melts and you suddenly want to foster or adopt a bunch of doggos.

More info: TikTok | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Linktree

Image credits: thegoodhype