We find that the best thing to perk up your spirits is spending a solid fifteen minutes playing and cuddling with a dozen puppies. Though that might not be practical for everyone. A close second favorite of ours is looking at cute puppy photos and feeling all of our problems melt away.

The ‘Perritos en Situaciones Random’ (‘Puppies in Random Situations’) Twitter page is a wholesome haven for doggo enthusiasts around the world. The account does exactly what it says on the tin and shares wholesome and quirky photos of dogs. We’ve collected some of their very best finds to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down, upvote your fave pics, and don’t forget to send them to anyone down in the dumps. You’ll make their day—promise!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

36points
POST
View more comments
#2

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

31points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me and my friend when there's drama happening and I can't see on my own

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

30points
POST
View more comments

The ‘Puppies in Random Situations’ project was founded fairly recently, back in June 2021. Over the nearly two years since then, the creator of the account has shared cute puppy pics daily.

It’s not surprising, then, that this incredibly wholesome content has drawn in quite a crowd. At the time of writing, the page had a whopping 453k followers who enjoy looking at the soul-healing photos.
#4

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

30points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doggie doesn't seem as impressed as the owner

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

29points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww I hope they see each other more often

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

29points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look how cute, the dog’s giving his owner a bath!

5
5points
reply
View more comments

And how could you not enjoy these photos? Looking into these doggos’ eyes, even through a screen, is bound to make anyone smile.

It might not be as powerful an effect as meeting a pet on the street or having your coworker bring their dog to the office, but photos are better than the alternative—overthinking and overstressing about life with no puppies at all.
#7

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

29points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look at this goof, and they say pitties are mean

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

28points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That little girl will have a guardian for many years. This is so sweet.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

27points
POST
View more comments

The Twitter page also offers a little bit of something for everyone. Despite the name of the account, it's not just puppy pics that get their time in the spotlight.

The founder of the account also sometimes retweets wholesome content from other creators, including pics and videos of cats and bunnies. 
#10

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

26points
POST
View more comments
#11

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

26points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

25points
POST
og-aliensfan
og-aliensfan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is one beautiful dog. Love it.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Odds are that after going through this list, you might have the sudden urge to adopt a(nother) pet. And that impulse, that desire to help, is to be congratulated.

After all, in the United States alone, a jaw-dropping 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters each year, around half of which are dogs. However, you have to slow down, sit down, and think about whether you’ll be able to open up your home to a puppy.
#13

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#14

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

25points
POST
View more comments
#15

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

25points
POST

Remember, puppies need a lot of care, attention, and training. You need to know for a fact that you’ll be willing to give them the time and love they deserve, and that you’ll foot the bills.

You’ll have to do more than just pay for a cute little water bowl and matching collar: you’ll also have to take care of the vet’s expenses and ensure that you’re buying your pet the food that it needs, not what’s simply cheapest.
#16

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

25points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So they're why the Leaning Tower of Pisa hasn't fallen yet, let us acknowledge this hard working gentledog.

3
3points
reply
#17

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

25points
POST
#18

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

24points
POST
og-aliensfan
og-aliensfan
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooh, I'll take one. Which isle are they in?

2
2points
reply

Next, you have to consider your lifestyle. Any pets that you have will naturally want to have some space in your house or apartment that they can call their own.

If you’re living in a studio apartment with two other people, keeping a rescue animal might be difficult. As would trying to hide a puppy from your landlord who has a ‘no pets allowed’ clause in your contract.
#19

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

23points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shotgun for the pup! xD

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#20

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

23points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Family is family right? 😌 Such a sweet pic

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

23points
POST
View more comments

What’s more, you have to think about your daily routine. Specifically, when you get up, how long you’re away from home while studying or working, when you get back, and how active your social life is. You need to know for a fact that you’ll be flexible enough to spend quality time with your pupperino.

Make sure it isn’t one of those situations where we promised our parents that, of course, we’ll get up at 6 in the morning to walk our new best pal... only to end up sleeping in.
#22

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

23points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are there two statues in this picture? Can y'all see a difference?

0
0points
reply
#23

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

22points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am dying look at those little shoes ahhhh

0
0points
reply
#24

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

22points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like something I would buy. Perfect match, look at that goofy smile

0
0points
reply
View more comments

To put it bluntly, if you live alone and you spend most of your time away from home, maybe a pet like a dog might not be for you. They need to be walked. They need to spend time playing with you and others. They can’t be locked up in a cage at home for 18 hours each day because you prioritize your career.

Of course, things are very different if your office is a pet-friendly zone. That way, once you’ve trained and socialized your puppy, you can make everyone’s day brighter. (Though keep in mind that some of your colleagues might be scared of dogs or be allergic to them. Puppies might objectively be one of the top five best things in the entire multiverse, but not everyone’s a fan, no matter how cute they are.)
#25

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

22points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hold on to me, things are about to get crazy 😎

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

21points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks so proud of itself, I can picture a teenager looking like this

0
0points
reply
#27

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

21points
POST
og-aliensfan
og-aliensfan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm guessing this was during social distancing. Both heartbreaking and heart warming at the same time.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

No matter how cute a dog might be, you can’t simply run up to it and start rubbing its belly. It’s safer (and polite!) to ask the animal’s owner whether you can approach them or give them a snack. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the doggo’s mood. For instance, if it’s wagging its tail up high, its ears are floppy, and it generally looks relaxed, you can approach them. However, if the dog’s tail is low or tucked underneath them, they’re tense, and their ears are pinned back, they are probably very uncomfortable. 
#28

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

20points
POST
#29

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

20points
POST
#30

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

20points
POST

The so-called ‘socialization period’ for puppies is when they’re between 4 and 12 weeks of age. That’s when you can gradually start introducing your dog to family, friends, and strangers. If you find that your pet is frightened of other people, you can introduce them from a safe distance and slowly desensitize them. That way, they’ll eventually get used to other human beings, and they’ll undoubtedly make their day that much brighter.
#31

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

20points
POST
#32

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

20points
POST
#33

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

20points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a pretty smile, I love pitbulls.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#34

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

20points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe I'm totally overreacting here, but that pic makes me think we should all live our lives in a lighter way just like the girl over there. She's not giving a damn about what others are thinking, about her clothes, whatever, she's living in the moment, that's so cool...

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#35

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

20points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its their emotional support bear, looks like my dog when there's a thunderstorm.

2
2points
reply
#36

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

19points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww he looks so pleased with himself, what a fine young lad. He's won my heart

0
0points
reply
#37

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

19points
POST
TonyTee
TonyTee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of a ghost dog, cool pic

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#39

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

19points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't keep a good dog down

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#40

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

18points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just like the rest of us he's wishing what he can't have

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

18points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think I've ever seen a white and amber dalmatian, they're really beautiful.

3
3points
reply
#42

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#43

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

18points
POST
Admiral Graf Spee
Admiral Graf Spee
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hello this is my fren called bob he is also a dog take him with us

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#44

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

18points
POST
#45

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

17points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bestest doggo, this would've made my dentist trips a whole lot better.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#47

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

17points
POST
#48

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

17points
POST
#49

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#50

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

17points
POST
#51

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

17points
POST
#52

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#53

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

17points
POST
#54

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

17points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm surprised they let a dog up there, looks to be emotional/physical support though.

1
1point
reply
#55

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

16points
POST
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have seen this image so many times, I automatically know how that second pic looks even with it cut off. The dog had it's smile turned to disappointment.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#56

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#57

Dogs-In-Random-Situations

twperritos Report

16points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Dogs-In-Random-Situations