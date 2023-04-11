‘Puppies In Random Situations’: 111 Wholesome Dog Pics To Warm Your Heart
We find that the best thing to perk up your spirits is spending a solid fifteen minutes playing and cuddling with a dozen puppies. Though that might not be practical for everyone. A close second favorite of ours is looking at cute puppy photos and feeling all of our problems melt away.
The ‘Perritos en Situaciones Random’ (‘Puppies in Random Situations’) Twitter page is a wholesome haven for doggo enthusiasts around the world. The account does exactly what it says on the tin and shares wholesome and quirky photos of dogs. We’ve collected some of their very best finds to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down, upvote your fave pics, and don’t forget to send them to anyone down in the dumps. You’ll make their day—promise!
The ‘Puppies in Random Situations’ project was founded fairly recently, back in June 2021. Over the nearly two years since then, the creator of the account has shared cute puppy pics daily.
It’s not surprising, then, that this incredibly wholesome content has drawn in quite a crowd. At the time of writing, the page had a whopping 453k followers who enjoy looking at the soul-healing photos.
And how could you not enjoy these photos? Looking into these doggos’ eyes, even through a screen, is bound to make anyone smile.
It might not be as powerful an effect as meeting a pet on the street or having your coworker bring their dog to the office, but photos are better than the alternative—overthinking and overstressing about life with no puppies at all.
The Twitter page also offers a little bit of something for everyone. Despite the name of the account, it's not just puppy pics that get their time in the spotlight.
The founder of the account also sometimes retweets wholesome content from other creators, including pics and videos of cats and bunnies.
Odds are that after going through this list, you might have the sudden urge to adopt a(nother) pet. And that impulse, that desire to help, is to be congratulated.
After all, in the United States alone, a jaw-dropping 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters each year, around half of which are dogs. However, you have to slow down, sit down, and think about whether you’ll be able to open up your home to a puppy.
Remember, puppies need a lot of care, attention, and training. You need to know for a fact that you’ll be willing to give them the time and love they deserve, and that you’ll foot the bills.
You’ll have to do more than just pay for a cute little water bowl and matching collar: you’ll also have to take care of the vet’s expenses and ensure that you’re buying your pet the food that it needs, not what’s simply cheapest.
Next, you have to consider your lifestyle. Any pets that you have will naturally want to have some space in your house or apartment that they can call their own.
If you’re living in a studio apartment with two other people, keeping a rescue animal might be difficult. As would trying to hide a puppy from your landlord who has a ‘no pets allowed’ clause in your contract.
What’s more, you have to think about your daily routine. Specifically, when you get up, how long you’re away from home while studying or working, when you get back, and how active your social life is. You need to know for a fact that you’ll be flexible enough to spend quality time with your pupperino.
Make sure it isn’t one of those situations where we promised our parents that, of course, we’ll get up at 6 in the morning to walk our new best pal... only to end up sleeping in.
To put it bluntly, if you live alone and you spend most of your time away from home, maybe a pet like a dog might not be for you. They need to be walked. They need to spend time playing with you and others. They can’t be locked up in a cage at home for 18 hours each day because you prioritize your career.
Of course, things are very different if your office is a pet-friendly zone. That way, once you’ve trained and socialized your puppy, you can make everyone’s day brighter. (Though keep in mind that some of your colleagues might be scared of dogs or be allergic to them. Puppies might objectively be one of the top five best things in the entire multiverse, but not everyone’s a fan, no matter how cute they are.)
It looks so proud of itself, I can picture a teenager looking like this
I'm guessing this was during social distancing. Both heartbreaking and heart warming at the same time.
No matter how cute a dog might be, you can’t simply run up to it and start rubbing its belly. It’s safer (and polite!) to ask the animal’s owner whether you can approach them or give them a snack. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the doggo’s mood. For instance, if it’s wagging its tail up high, its ears are floppy, and it generally looks relaxed, you can approach them. However, if the dog’s tail is low or tucked underneath them, they’re tense, and their ears are pinned back, they are probably very uncomfortable.
The so-called ‘socialization period’ for puppies is when they’re between 4 and 12 weeks of age. That’s when you can gradually start introducing your dog to family, friends, and strangers. If you find that your pet is frightened of other people, you can introduce them from a safe distance and slowly desensitize them. That way, they’ll eventually get used to other human beings, and they’ll undoubtedly make their day that much brighter.
Maybe I'm totally overreacting here, but that pic makes me think we should all live our lives in a lighter way just like the girl over there. She's not giving a damn about what others are thinking, about her clothes, whatever, she's living in the moment, that's so cool...
Just like the rest of us he's wishing what he can't have
Hello this is my fren called bob he is also a dog take him with us