We find that the best thing to perk up your spirits is spending a solid fifteen minutes playing and cuddling with a dozen puppies. Though that might not be practical for everyone. A close second favorite of ours is looking at cute puppy photos and feeling all of our problems melt away.

The ‘Perritos en Situaciones Random’ (‘Puppies in Random Situations’) Twitter page is a wholesome haven for doggo enthusiasts around the world. The account does exactly what it says on the tin and shares wholesome and quirky photos of dogs. We’ve collected some of their very best finds to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down, upvote your fave pics, and don’t forget to send them to anyone down in the dumps. You’ll make their day—promise!