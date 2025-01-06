ADVERTISEMENT

Our hair is like a business card, a reflection of ourselves that we can design however we want. Whether it’s conservative and minimal, or extravagant and colorful, there’s no wrong way—just your way.

The subreddit r/HairDye knows this well. Created in 2013, it has grown to 657,000 members, all eager to share their passion for self-expression.

We decided to revisit this corner of the internet and compile a new collection of before-and-after pictures to celebrate creativity and individuality. The only thing you'll ever regret is not highlighting your potential!

#1

Wavy multicolored hair in a salon, showcasing changing hair color with vibrant hues.

anne_avocado Report

    #2

    Vibrant rainbow bob showcasing changing hair color in a stylish, colorful transformation.

    Festive_tresses Report

    #3

    Woman with changing hair color, curly purple hairstyle, wearing a lavender top, posed in a sunlit room.

    monkeychilds Report

    #4

    Four images showcasing changing hair color: blonde, pink, blue, and green hairstyles.

    Sarah_Bowie27 Report

    #5

    Two women showcasing changing hair color, one with vibrant rainbow hues and the other with pastel blonde waves.

    ttv_MermaidUnicorn Report

    #6

    Two images showing a woman with changing hair color from pink highlights to vibrant red.

    sazcarjo Report

    #7

    Person showcasing changing hair color from blonde to brunette.

    Hessipa Report

    #8

    Woman showcasing changing hair color from vibrant pink to blonde.

    Responsible_Theme273 Report

    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    She could probably pull off almost any hairstyle or color, very photogenic

    #9

    Person with vibrant, multicolored curls, showcasing changing hair color against a brick wall.

    Be-Queen-Bee Report

    #10

    Person with vibrant purple hair standing against a brick wall, showcasing changing hair color.

    cookiesplusmilk Report

    #11

    Woman with green hair in a car, showcasing changing hair color and wearing a green top, sunlight casting shadows.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    Blonde hair with pink highlights styled using an ornate hair clip, showcasing changing hair color.

    liz10117 Report

    #13

    Two images showing the same person with different hair color, demonstrating changing hair color transformations.

    Much-Space1944 Report

    #14

    Person with glasses and dual-tone hair in black and teal, making peace signs, showcasing changing hair color.

    ovthkeepurrr Report

    #15

    Person with bright pink hair, showcasing a style change in hair color.

    ItJustGotBreezyy Report

    #16

    Before and after photos of a woman with changing hair color from blonde to pink.

    Shaqfan101 Report

    #17

    Four images of a person with different changing hair colors: green, purple, blonde, and blue.

    Katdemamp Report

    #18

    Vibrant rainbow hair color transformation with shades of blue, yellow, and red against a brick wall background.

    binarydinner Report

    #19

    Person in a car with purple hair, wearing glasses and a light sweater, smiling. Changing hair color to vibrant shades.

    Potteryprincess1 Report

    #20

    Vibrantly changing hair color with rainbow hues, worn by a person with butterfly face tattoos, in a casual setting.

    ggpoppie1 Report

    #21

    Woman with glasses, before and after changing hair color from brown to blonde, in outdoor setting.

    sandnesj Report

    #22

    Comparison of a woman before and after changing hair color from blonde to green.

    imgur.com Report

    #23

    Person with short changing hair color from dark to light, showcasing transformation.

    pap3rb0y Report

    MegDragon
    MegDragon
    MegDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Oh look, someone who is complemented by any hair color. I’m not jealous… *sniff*

    #24

    Woman with purple hair on left and blue hair on right, illustrating changing hair color.

    13monpie Report

    #25

    Before and after image of a person changing hair color from black to vibrant red.

    jeen_pants Report

    #26

    Woman showcasing changing hair color in blue, orange, pink, purple, and natural shades, each with a different hairstyle.

    CharmingMistress Report

    #27

    Before and after images showing a woman's changing hair color from dark brown to blonde.

    miasayoko Report

    #28

    Person with bright blue hair in a car, smiling, showcasing changing hair color.

    AliceWanderlust420 Report

    #29

    Woman with a striking black and white hairstyle, showcasing changing hair color, in a vibrant red lace top.

    ottaviia Report

    #30

    Person with vibrant changing-hair-color in a bathroom, featuring orange, pink, and purple hues.

    crystalsurfer20 Report

    #31

    Pastel rainbow updo showcasing creative changing hair color with a white hair accessory and netting.

    van_dalismus Report

    #32

    Person with vibrant red hair covering face, showcasing changing hair color, wearing silver rings and a black jacket.

    CosmicChrist777 Report

    #33

    Young woman with vibrant yellow hair, showcasing a new hair color style in a casual room setting.

    vincnza Report

    #34

    A woman with pink and orange hair takes a selfie, showcasing her new hair color change.

    spingybingus123 Report

    #35

    Person smiling with pink and black hair outdoors, highlighting changing hair color.

    Left_Chip_5998 Report

    #36

    Man with bright blue hair and beard, wearing glasses and a dark shirt, standing outdoors under a clear sky. Changing-Hair-Color.

    Wesq911 Report

    #37

    Different styles of changing hair color, showing blonde, pink, and orange hues.

    Electrical_Net101 Report

    #38

    Woman showcasing changing hair color styles from blue to brown.

    FearlessFile7900 Report

    #39

    Woman with Changing Hair Color from purple to green, wearing glasses and a black necklace.

    yrhumblenarrator Report

    #40

    Four images of the same person showcasing changing hair color: yellow, purple, blue, and green.

    blubird406 Report

    #41

    Person with vibrant changing-hair-color, wearing a colorful outfit and standing outdoors.

    InDwightWeTrust Report

    #42

    Woman showing off vibrant green and orange hairstyles, illustrating changing hair color trends.

    aiwaifu Report

    #43

    Vibrant pink and yellow hair colors, showcasing changing hair color trends, in a stylish indoor setting.

    pomegranateJuices- Report

    #44

    Person with vibrant green hair and piercings showcasing a changing-hair-color style indoors.

    Katdemamp Report

    #45

    Person with vibrant pink hair showing changing hair color style.

    Pixiegen Report

    #46

    Person with vibrant blue hair smiling in a cozy room, showcasing changing hair color.

    ladiesman21700000000 Report

    #47

    Bright rainbow Changing-Hair-Color on long hair in a colorful salon setting.

    flipflapdragon Report

    #48

    Person with vibrant magenta hair and a light sweater, illustrating changing hair color style.

    Iemonsorbet Report

    #49

    Woman showcasing changing hair color from blue to blonde while sitting in a car.

    ColoradoPineTree Report

    #50

    Before and after images showing changing hair color transformation with new highlights.

    Who-Even-Are-You99 Report

    #51

    Bright green hair in sunlight, showcasing changing hair color outdoors.

    galaxymewmew Report

    #52

    Person showing different changing hair color styles: blue, blonde, pink, and braided.

    Diadelablondes Report

    #53

    Person showing changing hair color from brown to blonde with bold makeup.

    deleted Report

    #54

    Woman wearing glasses with curly blonde hair and straight red hair, showcasing changing hair color.

    imgur.com Report

    #55

    Two children with colorful hair enjoying time together indoors, showcasing changing hair color.

    lxzgxz Report

    #56

    Woman showing changing hair color from dark to light in before and after images.

    saucyyysets Report

    #57

    Woman with changing hair color from brown to blonde in side-by-side photos.

    mccobrien Report

    #58

    Woman with vibrant purple hair smiles, showcasing changing hair color styling.

    msretro1973 Report

    #59

    Woman with vibrant purple hair in a floral dress, outdoors.

    Thecleopatraway_ Report

    #60

    Woman with changing hair color from red to blonde, wearing glasses and a necklace.

    p8nlark Report

    #61

    Person with pink, wavy hair and sunglasses outdoors, showcasing a change in hair color.

    Immediate-Test-678 Report

    #62

    Two women showcasing different looks with changing hair color; one with dark hair, the other with blonde.

    witchcowgirl Report

    #63

    Woman with long, vibrant red hair wearing a black top, capturing the essence of changing hair color.

    Mystique_B Report

    #64

    Pastel-changing hair color with shades of pink and blue on long, wavy hair.

    reddit.com Report

    #65

    Before and after images showcasing changing hair color from black and red to blonde with pink highlights.

    deleted Report

    #66

    Person with changing hair color from blonde to vibrant red, showcasing transformation.

    Vxrixtion Report

    #67

    Four different hairstyles showcasing changing hair color in shades of purple, blue, and green.

    Patient_Wrongdoer214 Report

    #68

    Woman with glasses shows changing hair color in a 3x3 grid: purple, red, pink, white, lilac, and blue.

    Samsons_girl Report

    #69

    Two images side by side showing a woman before and after changing hair color from brown to pink.

    JaguarInternal7343 Report

    #70

    Woman before and after changing hair color, smiling while holding cut hair.

    SuitableStay7257 Report

    #71

    Woman with vibrant Changing-Hair-Color variations: orange, green, copper, and pink hairstyles in four sections.

    Pbgunpla Report

    #72

    Woman with striking pink and purple hair, showcasing changing hair color.

    OrdinaryJazzlike853 Report

    #73

    Woman showcasing changing hair color from purple to pink, with tattoos on her arms, in two different settings.

    rabbitheartchronicle Report

    #74

    Long pink and blonde hair styled in a salon, showcasing changing hair color trends.

    reddit.com Report

    #75

    Person with vibrant rainbow and teal hair, showcasing changing hair color artistry.

    briaunas_hair_repair Report

    #76

    Woman with vibrant changing hair color in red, orange, and yellow hues, wearing an elegant floral dress.

    neonbaroque Report

    #77

    Four portraits of a person with vibrant hair colors: yellow, green, and blue, showcasing changing hair color styles.

    Illustrious_Chemical Report

    #78

    A person with vibrant, multi-colored hair featuring shades of yellow, red, and green against a decorative background.

    AnAllegedAllegory Report

    #79

    Woman with changing hair color, blonde to black, featuring pink highlights, posing indoors.

    prescriptionkid Report

    #80

    Women showcasing vibrant results of changing hair color in purple, black, red, and more styles.

    lemon_squeezies Report

    #81

    Woman with vibrant purple hair color posing indoors, showcasing changing hair color style.

    salsalo Report

    #82

    Woman with changing hair color from pink to purple, showing vibrant hairstyles.

    MakuyiMom Report

    #83

    Before and after photo showing a woman's changing hair color from gray to brunette, highlighting a transformation.

    SylvieJay Report

    #84

    Person with changing-hair-color, featuring orange and dark tones, wearing glasses and a choker, indoors.

    Left_Chip_5998 Report

    #85

    Pastel pink braided hairstyle showcasing changing hair color.

    psrt1999 Report

    #86

    Vibrant hair transition from dark purple to bright pink, showcasing unique hair coloring.

    reddit.com Report

    #87

    Before and after changing hair color from blonde to a lighter shade with bangs, highlighting transformation.

    firewalkwithme0926 Report

    #88

    Collage of six images showing different hair colors on the same woman in a car, highlighting changing hair color.

    Turbulent-String2055 Report

    #89

    Collage of changing hair color: red, green, blue, and black hairstyles on one person.

    vexheks Report

    #90

    A person showcasing various changing hair color styles in a collage, featuring vibrant and creative designs.

    Coolcatsonly46 Report

    #91

    Person with long, teal-colored hair, smiling indoors, highlighting a changing hair color trend.

    VictoriaC1969 Report

    #92

    Two images showing a woman's changing hair color: one with red curls and another with straight brown hair and headphones.

    Agreeable_Run3202 Report

    #93

    Woman showcasing different changing hair color styles: red, purple-blue, mint green, and pastel blue with closed eyes.

    spacingmarla Report

    #94

    Purple hair transformation in a parking lot setting, showcasing vibrant changing hair color.

    ngofilter Report

    #95

    Woman with glasses before and after changing hair color from dark brown to vibrant pink.

    Few-Chair1434 Report

    #96

    Two images showing a woman before and after changing hair color from brown to blonde.

    lax22 Report

    #97

    Two images showing a woman with different hair colors illustrating changing hair color.

    deleted Report

    #98

    Woman with changing hair color, featuring pastel purple highlights, standing outdoors.

    marikitten3 Report

    #99

    Blonde hair with red heart-shaped designs, showcasing creative changing hair color.

    Judoosauce Report

    #100

    Person with vibrant, multicolored hair and pink glasses in a car, showcasing changing hair color.

    BlueCrayolaTeal Report

