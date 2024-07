ADVERTISEMENT

Hustle culture is becoming a bigger problem with each passing year. A 2021 World Health Organization study found that 745,000 people passed away in 2016 due to reasons related to overworking. Employees should be able to maintain a healthy work-life balance, especially those who take on the role of a caregiver.

Recently, a story about a mother who came in to work two days after giving birth got a lot of attention online. As much as people were appalled by the working conditions she had to endure, they also called out the person who posted this story. They accused him of glorifying exploitation and wondered how this was even possible.

Mothers should get adequate time off to recover physically and emotionally after giving birth

But one man thought that a mother coming in to work two days after childbirth was “inspiring”

Danny Thompson disagreed and called out the insane expectations of hustle culture on X (Twitter)

“This is disgusting,” people commented on the r/antiwork subreddit

The sentiments on X (Twitter) were similar, with people pointing out there is nothing inspiring about going to work two days after giving birth

