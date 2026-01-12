Happy birthday to D.O. , Ella Henderson , and Sam LaPorta ! January 12 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Singer D.o., 33 South Korean singer and actor Doh Kyung-soo captivates audiences with his powerful vocals and expressive acting. Renowned as a main vocalist of EXO, he seamlessly transitioned to a successful solo music career and acclaimed roles in film and television. His diverse talent earned him recognition across the entertainment industry.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on music and acting, Doh Kyung-soo harbored aspirations of becoming a professional chef.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Singer and Songwriter Ella Henderson, 30 With a powerful, emotive vocal style, British singer and songwriter Ella Henderson first captivated audiences with her original song “Missed” on The X Factor UK in 2012. Her debut single, “Ghost,” became a number one hit and was followed by her chart-topping album, Chapter One.



Little-known fact: Before her X Factor appearance, Ella Henderson showcased her talents on a celebrity Christmas special of Channel 4's Come Dine with Me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Football Player Sam Laporta, 25 An American professional football player known for his immediate impact, Sam LaPorta rose to prominence during his rookie NFL season. He made history by setting the league record for receptions by a rookie tight end, earning both Pro Bowl and Second-team All-Pro honors.



Little-known fact: Before his college career as a tight end, Sam LaPorta played wide receiver and defensive back in high school.

#4 Basketball Player Xavier Tillman, 27 American professional basketball player Xavier Tillman gained recognition for his exceptional defensive prowess. He is best known for his key role in the Boston Celtics' 2024 NBA Championship win and for his impactful college career at Michigan State.



Little-known fact: Xavier Tillman underwent a significant weight reduction, from 276 pounds (125 kg) to under 250 pounds (113 kg), during his freshman year at Michigan State to enhance his conditioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Footballer Emre Can, 32 A German professional footballer, Emre Can has made a name for himself with his versatile midfield play and strong presence on the field. He has played for top clubs across Europe. Can is widely recognized for his successful stints with Liverpool, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund, as well as his contributions to the Germany national team.



Little-known fact: Emre Can started his youth career playing in midfield, often in an attacking role, before developing into a versatile defensive player.

#6 Football Player Darius Slayton, 29 Recognized for his explosive speed, American professional football wide receiver Darius Slayton consistently leads the New York Giants in receiving yards. He established himself as a key offensive threat, notably tying for the highest touchdown total among NFL rookies in 2019.



Little-known fact: Before committing to Auburn, Darius Slayton secretly planned to announce his college choice for Georgia at a ceremony his mother missed due to jury duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Football Player Mike Mcglinchey, 31 An American professional football offensive tackle, Michael Sean McGlinchey developed into a formidable presence on the field during his college career at Notre Dame. He became a first-round NFL Draft pick, selected ninth overall by the San Francisco 49ers.



McGlinchey is known for his solid run-blocking and pass-protection skills, playing for both the 49ers and currently with the Denver Broncos.



Little-known fact: Due to his exceptionally large size as a child, Mike McGlinchey's parents often carried his birth certificate to his youth basketball games.

#8 Basketball Player Allisha Gray, 31 American professional basketball player Allisha Gray rose to global prominence with her gold medal win in women's 3x3 basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Gray also notably earned the WNBA Rookie of the Year award in 2017 and has become a multiple-time WNBA All-Star. Off the court, she is an avid gamer and builds intricate Lego sets.



Little-known fact: She is an avid gamer and enjoys building intricate Lego models of Marvel characters in her free time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Footballer Juan Foyth, 28 Respected for his versatile defensive prowess, Argentine professional footballer Juan Foyth ascended to global prominence with the Argentina national team. He is renowned for his contributions to Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup victory. Foyth also played a pivotal role in Villarreal’s 2021 UEFA Europa League triumph.



Little-known fact: Before solidifying his role as a defender, Juan Foyth initially played as an attacking midfielder in his youth academy years.