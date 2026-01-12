Who Is Emre Can? Emre Can is a German professional footballer, known for his versatile play and commanding presence in midfield. He often brings a strong physical element to the game. He broke into the public eye with his transfer to Liverpool in 2014, making over 150 appearances for the club. Can’s powerful shot became a notable part of his game.

Full Name Emre Can Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (186 cm) Net Worth $78.3 million Nationality German Ethnicity German-Turkish Education SV Blau-Gelb Frankfurt (Youth), Eintracht Frankfurt (Youth), Bayern Munich (Youth)

Early Life and Education Born in Frankfurt, Germany, Emre Can was raised in a family that instilled in him the value of hard work and ambition from a young age. His parents consistently worked hard, a lesson that shaped his perspective on achieving goals. He began his football journey at SV Blau-Gelb Frankfurt at age six, later moving through the youth academies of Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich. These early experiences playing in midfield set the stage for his professional career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile team transfers has marked Emre Can’s career, rather than public romantic relationships. He has generally kept his personal life private from media scrutiny. Can has no publicly confirmed children or marital partners, maintaining a focused approach to his professional football career.

Career Highlights Emre Can’s football career is highlighted by significant team successes across multiple leagues and international competitions. He earned two Italian Champion titles with Juventus in 2019 and 2020. Internationally, Can was a key member of the Germany national team that secured the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup. His versatility across midfield and defense has been a consistent asset for his clubs.