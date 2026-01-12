Who Is Ella Henderson? Ella Henderson is an English singer and songwriter with a powerful, emotive vocal style that effortlessly blends pop, R&B, and soul. Her candid songwriting often explores themes of vulnerability and empowerment. She rose to prominence after competing on The X Factor UK in 2012, where her original song “Missed” captivated audiences. Her debut single, “Ghost,” became a UK number one hit and solidified her place in music.

Full Name Gabriella Michelle Henderson Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Engaged Net Worth $4.3 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education St Martins Prep School, Tring Park School for the Performing Arts Father Sean Henderson Mother Michelle Henderson Siblings Patrick, Fraser, Holly

Early Life and Education Music filled the childhood home in Tetney, Lincolnshire, where Gabriella Michelle Henderson’s parents, Sean and Michelle, encouraged her early love for singing and piano. Her paternal grandfather, Bill, especially nurtured her songwriting passion. She attended St Martins Prep School in Grimsby and later secured a scholarship to the prestigious Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, boarding there from age eleven to sixteen.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Ella Henderson’s journey; more recently, she became engaged to former Team GB swimmer Jack Burnell in January 2023. Their relationship reportedly began in early 2020 after meeting on a dating app during lockdown. Henderson has no children. She is currently focused on her engagement to Burnell, with plans for a wedding in 2025.

Career Highlights Ella Henderson’s debut single, “Ghost,” co-written with Ryan Tedder, soared to number one on the UK Singles Chart in 2014 and achieved multi-platinum status. This chart-topping success paved the way for her debut album, Chapter One, which also reached number one in the UK and was certified platinum. Henderson has since become a prolific collaborator, lending her vocals to numerous UK top-ten singles, including “Crazy What Love Can Do” with David Guetta and Becky Hill, and “React” with Switch Disco. Her partnerships have expanded her sound into house and dance genres, maintaining her commercial viability.