Who Is Sam LaPorta? American tight end Samuel Joseph LaPorta brings a blend of athleticism and reliability to the Detroit Lions offense. His consistent performance and versatile skill set quickly established him as a key player. LaPorta burst into the public eye during his rookie 2023 NFL season, setting a league record for receptions by a rookie tight end. This remarkable debut immediately marked him as a rising star.

Full Name Samuel Joseph LaPorta Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Education University of Iowa, Highland High School Father Joseph LaPorta Mother Staci LaPorta Siblings Olivia LaPorta, Alex LaPorta, Bella LaPorta

Early Life and Education Born in Highland, Illinois, Sam LaPorta grew up in an athletically inclined family; his parents, Joseph and Staci, both competed in college sports. This competitive environment fostered his early interest in football and other athletics. LaPorta excelled at Highland High School, playing wide receiver and defensive back, and also participating in basketball and track. He later attended the University of Iowa, where he transitioned to tight end and was named Big Ten Tight End of the Year.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc with Callie Dellinger culminated in engagement for Samuel Joseph LaPorta and his college sweetheart. They met during their time as student-athletes at the University of Iowa in December 2019. LaPorta and Dellinger announced their engagement in February 2024, sharing beachside photos. The couple secretly married in June 2025, confirming their marital status via social media posts.