Who Is Juan Foyth? Juan Marcos Foyth is an Argentine professional footballer known for his versatile and composed defending. He consistently delivers solid performances for both club and country. Foyth gained significant public attention during his loan spell at Villarreal, helping the club win the 2021 UEFA Europa League title. His pivotal role in that historic campaign solidified his reputation as a key defender.

Full Name Juan Marcos Foyth Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16.3 million Nationality Argentine Education Estudiantes

Early Life and Education Juan Marcos Foyth was born and raised in La Plata, Argentina, where his early years were steeped in local football culture. His family roots trace back to Czech and Polish descent. He began his football journey within the youth academy of his hometown club, Estudiantes de La Plata, developing his skills from a young age. Foyth initially played as an attacking midfielder before transitioning to a centre-back position before age 16.

Notable Relationships A significant long-term relationship for Juan Foyth has been with Ariana Alonso, whom he married in July 2019 in La Plata, Argentina. There is no public information about Juan Foyth having children. He remains married to Ariana Alonso.

Career Highlights As an Argentine defender, Juan Foyth reached the pinnacle of international football, securing the 2022 FIFA World Cup title with the Argentina national team. He made a brief appearance in the semi-final of the tournament. Beyond his international success, Foyth was a key figure in Villarreal’s historic 2021 UEFA Europa League victory, contributing to the club’s first major European trophy. He made 11 appearances in that successful tournament run.