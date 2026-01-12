Who Is Xavier Tillman? Xavier Justis Tillman Sr. is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his robust defensive skills and consistent presence in the paint. His career showcases a dedication to team play and strong rebounding. He rose to public attention during his college career at Michigan State, notably earning the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020. Tillman’s strategic plays and physical style consistently disrupted opponents.

Full Name Xavier Justis Tillman Sr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 8 inches (203 cm) Relationship Status Married to Tamia Tillman Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Education Forest Hills Central High School, Grand Rapids Christian High School, Michigan State University Father Roosevelt Tillman Mother Tanya Powell-May Siblings R.J., Ben, Parker, Madisyn Kids Ayanna Tillman, Xavier Jr., Leilani

Early Life and Education Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Xavier Tillman grew up with a strong athletic foundation, engaging in multiple sports before focusing on basketball. His parents, Roosevelt Tillman and Tanya Powell-May, both supported his early passion. He attended Forest Hills Central and later Grand Rapids Christian High School, where his talents blossomed, earning him All-State accolades. Tillman then honed his skills at Michigan State University, balancing academics with a burgeoning basketball career.

Notable Relationships Xavier Tillman is currently married to Tamia Tillman, with whom he tied the knot in May 2019, after meeting in high school. Their enduring relationship has been a constant support throughout his professional journey. The couple shares three children: daughters Ayanna and Leilani, and son Xavier Jr. Tillman often credits his family, especially his eldest daughter Ayanna, as a significant motivator for his athletic pursuits.

Career Highlights As a versatile power forward, Xavier Tillman secured an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2024, contributing key defensive plays during their title run. He has also been a consistent force in the paint, known for his rebounding and shot-blocking abilities. Prior to his NBA success, Tillman earned significant accolades in college, including the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020 and being named to the Second Team All-Big Ten. He consistently impacted games with his high basketball IQ and aggressive defense.