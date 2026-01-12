Eva Lys smiling outdoors, wearing a white tennis outfit and visor, highlighting her athletic career and bio.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Eva Lys

Born

January 12, 2002

Died
Birthplace

Kyiv, Ukraine

Age

24 Years Old

Horoscope

Capricorn

Who Is Eva Lys?

Eva Lys is a German professional tennis player known for her aggressive baseline game. Her composed style on court draws significant attention from fans.

She broke into the public eye with a remarkable run at the 2025 Australian Open. Lys reached the fourth round as a lucky loser, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

Full NameEva Lys
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
Net Worth$2 million
NationalityGerman, Ukrainian
EducationSportgymnasium Alter Teichweg
FatherVladimir Lys
MotherMaria Lys
SiblingsLisa Matviyenko, Isabella Lys

Early Life and Education

Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, Eva Lys moved to Hamburg, Germany, at the age of two. Her father, Vladimir Lys, a former professional tennis player and coach, introduced her to the sport early on.

She attended the Sportgymnasium Alter Teichweg in Hamburg, focusing her early interests on both academics and competitive tennis. Her mother, Maria Lys, is a lawyer.

Notable Relationships

Eva Lys has maintained a private stance regarding her personal relationships. She has not publicly confirmed any partners.

Her focus remains squarely on her professional tennis career. No children or co-parenting situations have been publicly disclosed.

Career Highlights

Eva Lys’ career highlights include a notable performance at the 2025 Australian Open, where she reached the fourth round as a lucky loser. This achievement propelled her into the WTA Top 100 for the first time.

She also secured her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at the 2025 China Open, where she recorded her first top-10 win over Elena Rybakina. Lys has won three singles titles on the ITF Circuit.

Her steady progress saw her reach a career-high singles ranking of world No. 39 by January 2026.

Signature Quote

“I want people to know me as a tennis player, but I also want them to know me as Eva, just Eva, and everything around it.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.