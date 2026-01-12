Who Is Eva Lys? Eva Lys is a German professional tennis player known for her aggressive baseline game. Her composed style on court draws significant attention from fans. She broke into the public eye with a remarkable run at the 2025 Australian Open. Lys reached the fourth round as a lucky loser, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.

Full Name Eva Lys Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Net Worth $2 million Nationality German, Ukrainian Education Sportgymnasium Alter Teichweg Father Vladimir Lys Mother Maria Lys Siblings Lisa Matviyenko, Isabella Lys

Early Life and Education Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, Eva Lys moved to Hamburg, Germany, at the age of two. Her father, Vladimir Lys, a former professional tennis player and coach, introduced her to the sport early on. She attended the Sportgymnasium Alter Teichweg in Hamburg, focusing her early interests on both academics and competitive tennis. Her mother, Maria Lys, is a lawyer.

Notable Relationships Eva Lys has maintained a private stance regarding her personal relationships. She has not publicly confirmed any partners. Her focus remains squarely on her professional tennis career. No children or co-parenting situations have been publicly disclosed.

Career Highlights Eva Lys’ career highlights include a notable performance at the 2025 Australian Open, where she reached the fourth round as a lucky loser. This achievement propelled her into the WTA Top 100 for the first time. She also secured her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at the 2025 China Open, where she recorded her first top-10 win over Elena Rybakina. Lys has won three singles titles on the ITF Circuit. Her steady progress saw her reach a career-high singles ranking of world No. 39 by January 2026.