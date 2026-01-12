Who Is Allisha Gray? Allisha Gray is an American professional basketball player, recognized for her versatile scoring and tenacious defense. Her consistent performance has solidified her reputation as a formidable presence in the WNBA. She burst into the public eye with a gold medal in women’s 3×3 basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where her clutch play secured a historic win for Team USA. Gray is also known for her signature goggles on the court.

Full Name Allisha Gray Gender Female Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Engaged To Timothy Mangum Junior Net Worth $2.5 million Nationality American Education Washington County High School, University Of North Carolina, University Of South Carolina Father Doctor Allen Gray Mother Annie Gray Siblings Marlo East, A.J. Gray, Ashley Gray

Early Life and Education Born in Greenwood, South Carolina, Allisha Gray grew up in Sandersville, Georgia, nurtured by her parents, Annie and Doctor Allen Gray, and her three siblings. Her father, a high school principal and coach, introduced her to basketball, sparking an early passion. Gray attended Washington County High School, where she excelled, earning Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year. She later sharpened her skills playing college basketball at both the University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina, winning an NCAA Championship.

Notable Relationships Currently engaged to Timothy Mangum Junior, Allisha Gray met the school psychologist and author through mutual friend A’ja Wilson during their college years. Mangum proposed to Gray in March 2025 during a creative magazine photoshoot, which quickly went viral. The couple has openly shared their aspirations to expand their family in the future.

Career Highlights Professional basketball player Allisha Gray’s career is highlighted by her gold medal win in women’s 3×3 basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a landmark achievement for Team USA. She was also named the USA Basketball 3×3 Athlete of the Year in 2020. Her WNBA journey includes being drafted fourth overall in 2017, earning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. Gray has since become a multiple-time WNBA All-Star and was the Athletes Unlimited Champion in 2024. In 2024, Gray made history as the first player to win both the WNBA Skills Challenge and the Three-Point Contest during All-Star weekend, showcasing her remarkable versatility and competitive drive.