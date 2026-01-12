Who Is Darius Slayton? Darius Slayton is an American professional wide receiver, recognized for his explosive speed and deep-threat capabilities on the football field. He consistently proves a valuable asset for the New York Giants in the vertical passing game. His breakout moment came during his rookie season in 2019 after being drafted by the Giants, where he led the team with 740 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, quickly establishing himself as a key offensive weapon.

Full Name Darius Slayton Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Greater Atlanta Christian School, Auburn University Father Eddie Slayton Mother Pamela Slayton Siblings Maileka Kids Desirae, Desmond, Darion, Demetrius, Trent

Early Life and Education Darius Slayton grew up in Norcross, Georgia, where his parents, Eddie and Pamela Slayton, instilled in him strong values and a love for football. His father, Eddie, specifically nurtured his early athletic potential and manages his finances. He attended Greater Atlanta Christian School, excelling in both football and track and field, earning All-State honors. Slayton later committed to Auburn University, continuing to develop his skills as a wide receiver for the Auburn Tigers.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Darius Slayton’s personal life, as he tends to maintain a private profile. He married his long-term girlfriend, Jennifer, in 2017 after they met in 2015. Slayton and his wife Jennifer welcomed daughters Desirae and Desmond. He also has sons Darion, Demetrius, and Trent, resulting in a family of five children.

Career Highlights Darius Slayton, a prominent wide receiver in the National Football League, has consistently led the New York Giants in receiving yards across four of his first five seasons. He compiled impressive statistics, including 48 catches for 740 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie year, tying for the highest among all NFL rookies in touchdowns. Beyond his on-field performance, Slayton actively champions community service, notably through his Left-Hand Right-Hand (LHRH) Foundation. He was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for his efforts in improving the lives of people in his community and his parents’ hometowns.