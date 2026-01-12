Who Is Mike McGlinchey? Michael Sean McGlinchey is an American professional football offensive tackle, recognized for his dominant presence on the offensive line. His consistent performance and imposing physique have anchored successful offenses in the NFL. He first gained widespread public attention when he was selected as the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. This high selection underscored his exceptional talent coming out of college.

Full Name Michael Sean McGlinchey Gender Male Height 6 feet 8 inches (203 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $82 million Nationality American Education William Penn Charter School, University of Notre Dame Father Mike McGlinchey, Sr. Mother Janet McGlinchey Siblings Jimmy McGlinchey, Matt McGlinchey, Tom McGlinchey Kids Michael Sean McGlinchey III

Early Life and Education Family focus shaped Michael McGlinchey’s early years in Warrington, Pennsylvania, where his large family, including parents Mike Sr. and Janet, fostered a competitive spirit. He was the fifth of six children, and his younger brother, Jimmy, was diagnosed with autism. McGlinchey attended William Penn Charter School, excelling in both football and basketball. He later played college football at the University of Notre Dame, where he became a two-time team captain.

Notable Relationships Michael McGlinchey married his wife, Brooke, in 2023. Their relationship followed years of his rising professional football career. The couple welcomed their son, Michael Sean McGlinchey III, in August 2024.

Career Highlights Michael McGlinchey’s professional journey began when the San Francisco 49ers drafted him ninth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He quickly became a starter, earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. At the University of Notre Dame, he achieved Consensus All-American honors in 2017 and was part of the offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award. McGlinchey signed a substantial five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos in 2023.