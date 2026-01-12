Who Is D.O.? Doh Kyung-soo is a South Korean singer and actor, widely recognized as the main vocalist of the influential K-pop group EXO. He has captivated audiences globally with his distinctive vocal tone and versatile acting range, establishing a significant presence across both music and film. His acting debut in the 2014 drama It’s Okay, That’s Love garnered critical acclaim, showcasing a depth that quickly expanded his professional horizons. D.O. is also known for his precise and expressive performances.

Full Name Doh Kyung-soo Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Goyang Poongsan Elementary School, Baekshin Middle School, Baekseok High School, Kyung Hee Cyber University Siblings Do Seung-soo

Early Life and Education Born in Seoul, South Korea, Doh Kyung-soo grew up in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, in a family that encouraged his artistic inclinations; his father was a painter and his mother a hairdresser. He has an older brother, Do Seung-soo. Kyung-soo attended Goyang Poongsan Elementary School, Baekshin Middle School, and Baekseok High School, actively participating in local singing competitions. He furthered his education at Kyung Hee Cyber University.

Notable Relationships Doh Kyung-soo is currently believed to be single, having maintained a private stance on his personal romantic life. He has openly stated his disinterest in public dating and has no current plans for marriage, choosing instead to focus on his career and personal growth.

Career Highlights Doh Kyung-soo rose to prominence as a main vocalist for EXO, contributing to numerous chart-topping hits and global tours since their 2012 debut. He has also achieved significant solo success with extended plays like Empathy (2021) and Blossom (2024). Transitioning into acting, he garnered critical acclaim for roles in the hit dramas It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014) and 100 Days My Prince (2018), along with films such as My Annoying Brother (2016) and Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017). His acting prowess has been recognized with awards including the Best New Actor at the 38th Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Top Excellence Award (Actor) at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards, solidifying his status as a respected idol-actor.