#1 "What greater gift than the love of a cat?" - Charles Dickens

Life is better with a cat;

There are no ordinary cats;

One cat just leads to another;

Cats are connoisseurs of comfort.

#2 “I love my cats more than I love most people. Probably more than is healthy.” - Amy Lee

#3 “I wish that my writing was as mysterious as a cat.” - Edgar Allan Poe

What Cats Teach Us About Life? Dogs might inspire you to go out on the run, while a cat will do the opposite. As mentioned above, cats like to sleep a lot — more than the average working person. Maybe, on a weekend or a stress-free day, we should take a moment to relax. Drop the errands momentarily, kick back on your chair, and sleep like a cat. If this type of life is not for you — get a dog too! You’ll get the best of both worlds.

#4 “A cat has absolute emotional honesty: human beings, for one reason or another, may hide their feelings, but a cat does not.” - Ernest Hemingway

#5 “A happy arrangement: many people prefer cats to other people, and many cats prefer people to other cats.” - Mason Cooley

What Does the Cat Symbolize in Life? Dogs symbolize loyalty. But what does a cat represent? Well, if you are a fan of these feline creatures, you might agree with the virtues of: Independence

Intelligence

Purrfercion (A pun for you to enjoy) These values are displayed in multiple tattoos people have gotten on their bodies. For example, in yin-yang tattoos, cats suggest that our lives are balanced and harmonious. In pet tattoos, cats usually symbolize a personal connection with their owner. Owners typically get tattoos of their feline friends to memorialize them. However, there are also several cases where the cat is usually tattooed for the beauty factor alone.

#6 “Time spent with cats is never wasted.”

#8 "There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats." - Albert Schweitzer

#9 “Cats are only human; they have their faults.” - Kingsley Amis

#10 “A cat doesn’t care if you are smart or dumb, give him your heart and he will give you his.” - Abraham Lincoln

#11 "Your house will always be blessed with love, laughter, and friendship if you have a cat.” - Lewis Carroll

#12 “As anyone who has ever been around a cat for any length of time well knows, cats have enormous patience with the limitations of the humankind.” – Cleveland Amory

#13 “Just watching my cats can make me happy.” – Paula Cole

#14 “All you need is love and a cat.”

#15 “Cats leave paw prints in your heart, forever and always.”

#16 "Witches were a bit like cats. They didn’t much like one another’s company, but they did like to know where all the other witches were, just in case they needed them." - Terry Pratchet

#17 "One of the ways in which cats show happiness is by sleeping." - Cleveland Amory

#18 "A cat bitten once by a snake dreads even rope." - Middle Eastern proverb

#19 “Dogs believe they are human. Cats believe they are God.”

#20 “Cats are a mysterious kind of folk.” - Sir Walter Scott

#21 “You know a real friend? Someone you know will look after your cat after you are gone.” - William S. Burroughs

#22 "If animals could speak, the dog would be a blundering outspoken fellow; but the cat would have the rare grace of never saying a word too much." - Mark Twain

#23 “I love cats because I enjoy my home; and little by little, they become its visible soul.” – Jean Cocteau

#24 “No matter how much cats fight, there always seem to be plenty of kittens.” – Abraham Lincoln

#25 “Kittens are angels with whiskers.” – Alexis Flora Hope

#26 “Cats have it all – admiration, an endless sleep, and company only when they want it.” – Rod McKuen

#27 “Cats seem to go on the principle that it never does any harm to ask for what you want.” – Joseph Wood Krutch

#28 “Cats choose us; we don’t own them.” – Kristin Cast

#29 "Women and cats will do as they please, and men and dogs should relax and get used to the idea." - Robert A. Heinlein

#30 "I have lived with several Zen masters - all of them cats." - Eckhart Tolle

#31 "Cats never strike a pose that isn't photogenic." - Lillian Jackson Braun

#32 "Cat: a soft indestructible automation provided by nature to be kicked when things go wrong in the domestic circle." - Ambrose Bierce

#33 "The cat would eat fish, and would not wet her feet."

#34 "I love them, they are so nice and selfish. Dogs are too good and unselfish. They make me feel uncomfortable. But cats are gloriously human." - L. M. Montgomery

#35 "My cat is not insane, she's just a really good actress." - P.C. Cast

#36 "A cat is the only domestic animal I know who toilet trains itself and does a damned impressive job of it." - Joseph Epstein

#37 "Cats have a sense of humor, as is shown in their extreme love of play. A middle-aged cat will often play as unreservedly as a kitten, though he knows perfectly well it is only a game." - William Lyon Phelps

#38 "No cat purrs unless someone is around to listen." - Elizabeth Marshall Thomas

#39 "Happy owner, happy cat. Indifferent owner, reclusive cat." - Chinese proverb

#40 "When the mouse laughs at a cat, there’s a mouse hole nearby." - Nigerian proverb

#41 "The dog may be wonderful prose, but only the cat is poetry." - French proverb

#42 "In a cat’s eye, all things belong to cats." - English proverb

#43 "Happy is the home with at least one cat." - Italian proverb

#44 "All cats are grey in the dark."

#45 "If stretching made money, all cats would be wealthy."

#46 “I have studied many philosophers and many cats. The wisdom of cats is infinitely superior.” - Hippolyte Taine

#47 “Cats are inquisitive but hate to admit it.” - Mason Cooley

#48 "Like all pure creatures, cats are practical." - William S. Burroughs

#49 “Dogs eat. Cats dine."

#51 “I had been told that the training procedure with cats was difficult. It’s not. Mine had me trained in two days.” – Bill Dana

#52 “How we behave toward cats here below determines our status in heaven.” – Robert A. Heinlein

#53 “I’m not sure why I like cats so much. I mean, they’re really cute obviously. They are both wild and domestic at the same time.” – Michael Showalter

#54 “You can not look at a sleeping cat and feel tense.” – Jane Pauley

#55 “The phrase ‘domestic cat’ is an oxymoron.” – George Will

#56 “I have felt cats rubbing their faces against mine and touching my cheek with claws carefully sheathed. These things, to me, are expressions of love.” – James Herriot

#57 “A kitten is in the animal world what a rosebud is in the garden.” – Robert Southey

#58 “I believe cats to be spirits come to earth. A cat, I am sure, could walk on a cloud without coming through.” – Jules Verne

#59 "If a dog jumps in your lap, it is because he is fond of you; but if a cat does the same thing, it is because your lap is warmer." - Alfred North Whitehead

#60 "Cats are dangerous companions for writers because cat watching is a near-perfect method of writing avoidance." - Dan Greenburg

#61 "Letting the cat outta the bag is a whole lot easier than putting it back in." - Will Rogers

#62 "If you want to write, keep a cat." - Aldous Huxley

#63 "Cats are intended to teach us that not everything in nature has a function." - Garrison Keillor

#64 "A cat can purr its way out of anything." - Donna McCrohan

#65 "A home without a cat – and a well-fed, well-petted and properly revered cat – may be a perfect home, perhaps but how can it prove title?" - Mark Twain

#66 "Cats seem to go on the principles that it never does any harm to ask for what you want." - Joseph Wood Krutch

#67 "Cats, like men, are flatters." - Walter Savage Landor

#68 "Yearning for love made her feel like a cat that was always twining around ankles, meowing Pet me, pet me, look at me, love me." - Laini Taylor

#69 "I am the Cat who walks by himself, and all places are alike to me." - Rudyard Kipling

#70 "Cat sentimentality is a human thing. Cats are indifferent, their minds can't comprehend the concept 'I shall d*e,' they just go on living." - Gavin Ewart

#71 "The problem with cats is that they get the same exact look whether they see a moth or an ax-murderer." - Paula Poundstone

#72 "Cats, I always think, only lump into your lap to check if you are cold enough, yet, to eat." - Anne Enright

#73 "Cats never listen. They’re dependable that way; when Rome burned, the emperor’s cats still expected to be fed on time." - Seanan McGuire

#74 "It is a very inconvenient habit of kittens... that whatever you say to them, they always purr." - Lewis Carrol

#75 "The cat lives alone. He has no need of society. He obeys only when he wishes, he pretends to sleep the better to see and scratches everything he can scratch." - Francois Rene

#76 "The cat was created when the lion sneezed." - Middle Eastern proverb

#77 "A cat has nine lives. For three he plays, for three he strays, and for the last three he stays." - English proverb

#78 "A blind cat catches only a dead rat." - Chinese proverb

#79 "He who hunts with cats will catch mice." - Danish proverb

#80 “In ancient times cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this.” - Terry Pratchett

#81 “The smallest feline is a masterpiece.” - Leonardo da Vinci

#82 “I used to love dogs until I discovered cats.” - Nafisa Joseph

#83 “It is impossible for a lover of cats to banish these alert, gentle, and discriminating friends, who give us just enough of their regard and complaisance to make us hunger for more.” – Agnes Repplier

#84 “Cats know how to obtain food without labor, shelter without confinement, and love without penalties.” – W. L. George

#85 “Way down deep, we’re all motivated by the same urges. Cats have the courage to live by them.” – Jim Davis

#86 "Cats do not keep the mice away; it is my belief that they preserve them for the chase." - Oswald Barron

#87 "For, though the room was silent, the silence of half a hundred cats is a peculiar thing, like fifty individual silences all piled one on top of another." - Susanna Clarke

#88 "The cat in gloves catches no mice." - Benjamin Franklin

#89 "The way to get on with a cat is to treat it as an equal - or even better, as the superior it knows itself to be." - Elizabeth Peters

#90 "Of all God’s creatures, there is only one that cannot be made slave of the lash. That one is the cat. If man could be crossed with the cat it would improve the man, but it would deteriorate the cat." - Mark Twain

#91 "The cat is not in the long run anxious to please." - T. O. Beachcroft

#92 "Dogs look up to us; cats look down on us; pigs treat us as equals." - Martin Gilbert

#93 "Confound the cats! All cats-always- Cats of all colours, black, white, grey; by night a nuisance and by day- confound the cats!" - R. O. Thomas Dobbin

#94 "I am what I am. I would tell you what you want to know if I could, for you have been kind to me. But I am a cat, and no cat anywhere ever gave anyone a straight answer." - Peter S. Beagle

#95 "Cats can obviously rise to considerable mental heights, at least when they want to satisfy their lower instincts." - Akif Pirincci

#96 "The cat which is a solitary beast is single-minded and goes its way alone, but, the dog, like his master, is confused in his mind." - H.G. Wells

#97 "Cats don’t catch mice to please God." - Afghanistan proverb

#98 "When rats infest the Palace a lame cat is better than the swiftest horse." - Chinese proverb

#99 "Nature breaks through the eyes of the cat." - Iranian proverb

#100 "A house without a dog or cat is the house of a scoundrel." - Portuguese proverb

#101 "After dark all cats are leopards." - American proverb

#102 "The cat always leaves her mark upon her friend." - Spanish proverb

#103 "Meowing cats catch fewer mice." - Portuguese proverb

#104 "Cats don’t catch the old birds." - Netherlands proverb