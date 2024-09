Hand-drawn animation is as beautiful as it is expensive, so we couldn't go any further without a lot of money! I'd never done a Kickstarter before, but I've enjoyed watching friends do them and loved the spectacle of it all. We didn't just want to fund the show, we wanted to make funding it AN EVENT! So we got to work cooking up some mad rewards! The craziest has to be the Designer Toy! Normally you'd do a Kickstarter FOR a designer toy, but we just went right on ahead and made it an exclusive reward for backing the pilot!

After months of planning, Kickstarter launch day approached. Honestly, the closest thing I can compare the feeling of anticipation to is being 9 months pregnant. Standing on the precipice of an amazing, life-changing thing, but unable to shake the creeping fear that something could go wrong! The plan was to drop the kids off at school and press that launch button, but they had other ideas! That morning, my youngest had a fever and my oldest was in agony with an ear infection! Not ideal, but the show must go on!