Nowadays, we are able to watch countless TV shows, yet we handpick what to watch in our precious free time. Because we’ve invested time and emotions into a show, the wait for a new season gets kind of annoying, but what is even more annoying is that sometimes they get canceled and the lives of some amazing shows are cut short. 

In this poll, the canceled shows are taken from your comments under a Bored Panda post that asked which canceled shows deserve to be continued. 

Do these TV shows deserve to continue?

#1

Firefly

#2

Star Trek

#3

Terra Nova

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was a great show, they need to go back! With the same cast! Watched it several times!

#4

Person Of Interest

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I REALLY was just getting into this one and then poof they cancelled it.

#5

Scorpion

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I watched it,but have not fi ished it. Most was, they have a problem, they outbrain it. 'fin' (Frensh)

#6

The Oa

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was a very high minded series, involving the notion of parallel universes and the possibility of traveling between them. What was so great about this was that it was more spiritual than scifi and focused on the relationships between the travelers.

#7

Almost Human

#8

Santa Clarita Diet

#9

Lovecraft Country

#10

Veronica Mars

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was 18 years ago, not like I would watch this now. Back they it was good.

#11

Inside Job

#12

Wayward Pines

#13

Raised By Wolves

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was canceled mid story. It could have used another season.

#14

The Last Man On Earth

#15

My Name Is Earl

#16

Mindhunter

#17

United States Of Tara

#18

Altered Carbon

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As is usually the case, the book that the show was based on is excellent and definitely worth reading. The show was pretty darn good as well, IMO, but the book is very enjoyable.

#19

Carnivale

#20

Sons Of Anarchy

#21

Supernatural

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also loved this show, but when stars have had enough after 15 years, they ended it well.

#22

Dc’s Legends Of Tomorrow

#23

Young Sheldon

