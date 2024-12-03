Bullies Sneak Into Hospital To Take Pics Of Girl Who Tried To Take Her Own Life Over Their Abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents are suing a school in South Carolina, USA, after it allegedly failed to protect their 12-year-old daughter, Kelaia Turner, from severe bullying. The abuse allegedly led to her attempted suicide last year, which left her severely disabled. Turner was allegedly harassed for wearing her natural hair and subjected to verbal, physical, and even teacher-complicit abuse.

Trigger warning: – suicide, extreme bullying, racism – Turner’s bullies, who allegedly pushed her to try to take her own life, were found to have later visited the hospital where she was being treated to take photos of her.

Photographs of Turner lying in her hospital bed while she was in a coma subsequently started circulating on social media, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday (December 3).

Moreover, in a 24-page federal lawsuit against their daughter’s school, Turner’s parents recently claimed that the little girl was physically and verbally assaulted by peers who branded her “roach” and “mustache face.”

Parents are suing a school in South Carolina, USA

Image credits: reality_of_ty

Turner’s school is the Dr. Phinnize J Fisher Middle School in Greenville County, South Carolina.

Turner’s mom, Ty Turner, reportedly said she believed the bullying began when Turner, a Black girl, started wearing her natural hair to school and that it escalated over the years.

Turner further claimed that, instead of providing support and helping to reduce the incidents, teachers joined in on the torture, The Mail reported.

Image credits: Ty Turner

Turner, the youngest of three daughters, allegedly continued to be bullied so severely that she was eventually found in her bedroom at home after attempting to die by suffocation.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, which had raised $14,625 at the time of writing, Turner was dead for eight minutes “but miraculously survived.”

The fundraiser explained: “After 101 days in the hospital, including 31 in the ICU, she emerged in a fragile state, leaving my husband and me as her sole caregivers. “

The school allegedly failed to protect their 12-year-old daughter, Kelaia Turner, from severe bullying

Image credits: Association for Learning Environments (A4LE)

“We’ve since struggled with limited mobility, no wheelchair van, and mounting financial stress after both of us lost our jobs.”

Upon emerging from her weeks-long coma, Turner suffered severe brain damage and was left with no control over her body, instead relying on a tracheostomy tube to breathe and a feeding tube, as per The Mail.

The parents’ federal lawsuit alleged that their daughter faced relentless bullying beginning in August 2021.

Image credits: reality_of_ty

The abuse allegedly included name-calling and harassment by both students and Turner’s teacher, Olivia Bennett, who reportedly participated in mocking her.

Despite repeated complaints from Turner’s parents to school officials, including incidents like a student playing a racially offensive song and Turner’s clothes being trashed, the bullying continued with little action taken.

The abuse escalated, leading to Turner’s attempted suicide on March 16, 2023, after she confided her distress to a friend.

The abuse allegedly led to her attempted suicide last year, which left her severely disabled

Image credits: Ty Turner

Image credits: reality_of_ty

The lawsuit claimed the school failed to protect Kelaia, leaving her parents seeking justice for the trauma she endured.

The Turner family said nine individual teachers and faculty members failed in their duties to “provide a culture of safety and an environment free from assault,” according to The Mail.

The parents’ lawsuit reportedly cited violations of both the Equal Protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and Title IX protections against gender discrimination.

Turner was allegedly harassed for wearing her natural hair and was subjected to verbal, physical, and even teacher-complicit abuse

The clause requires that all individuals be treated equally under the law, prohibiting discrimination by government entities.

Additionally, Title IX bars gender-based discrimination in any educational program or activity receiving federal funding, ensuring equal opportunities and protection for students regardless of gender.

The family is now seeking actual and punitive damages to cover medical bills, psychiatric expenses, special education, lost wages, life care expenses, disability care, injuries to her psyche and emotional state, and loss of enjoyment of life, as per the British tabloid.

The little girl was physically and verbally assaulted by peers who branded her “roach” and “mustache face”

Image credits: reality_of_ty

In a post shared on Facebook on October 5, T. Turner described her daughter as a bright little girl who learned to speak “quickly” with a “vast vocabulary and incredible level of understanding.

“Every activity we introduced her to, she excelled in: gymnastics, dance, soccer, chorus, and piano,” the saddened mom wrote.

“Keep bringing awareness and advocating for our children’s safety,” a reader commented

