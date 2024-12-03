Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bullies Sneak Into Hospital To Take Pics Of Girl Who Tried To Take Her Own Life Over Their Abuse
Crime, News

Bullies Sneak Into Hospital To Take Pics Of Girl Who Tried To Take Her Own Life Over Their Abuse

Parents are suing a school in South Carolina, USA, after it allegedly failed to protect their 12-year-old daughter, Kelaia Turner, from severe bullying. The abuse allegedly led to her attempted suicide last year, which left her severely disabled. Turner was allegedly harassed for wearing her natural hair and subjected to verbal, physical, and even teacher-complicit abuse.

Highlights
  • Parents are suing a South Carolina school for failing to protect daughter from severe bullying.
  • Bullies allegedly visited hospital to take photos of Kelaia Turner during her coma.
  • School's inaction reportedly escalated bullying, leading to Turner's attempted suicide.
  • Turner's abuse included racial harassment, mocked by peers and a teacher.

Trigger warning: – suicide, extreme bullying, racism – Turner’s bullies, who allegedly pushed her to try to take her own life, were found to have later visited the hospital where she was being treated to take photos of her.

Photographs of Turner lying in her hospital bed while she was in a coma subsequently started circulating on social media, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday (December 3).

Moreover, in a 24-page federal lawsuit against their daughter’s school, Turner’s parents recently claimed that the little girl was physically and verbally assaulted by peers who branded her “roach” and “mustache face.”

Parents are suing a school in South Carolina, USA

Kelaia Turner in an orange hoodie, mom Ty Turner in glasses, in an office setting with a heart decoration on the wall.

Image credits: reality_of_ty

Turner’s school is the Dr. Phinnize J Fisher Middle School in Greenville County, South Carolina.

Turner’s mom, Ty Turner, reportedly said she believed the bullying began when Turner, a Black girl, started wearing her natural hair to school and that it escalated over the years. 

Turner further claimed that, instead of providing support and helping to reduce the incidents, teachers joined in on the torture, The Mail reported.

Kelaia Turner smiling with braces and curly hair, wearing a pink shirt, related to bullying and abuse incident.

Image credits: Ty Turner

Turner, the youngest of three daughters, allegedly continued to be bullied so severely that she was eventually found in her bedroom at home after attempting to die by suffocation.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, which had raised $14,625 at the time of writing, Turner was dead for eight minutes “but miraculously survived.” 

The fundraiser explained: “After 101 days in the hospital, including 31 in the ICU, she emerged in a fragile state, leaving my husband and me as her sole caregivers. “

The school allegedly failed to protect their 12-year-old daughter, Kelaia Turner, from severe bullying

Aerial view of Dr. Phinnize J Fisher Middle School in Greenville County, South Carolina surrounded by greenery and winding pathways.

Image credits: Association for Learning Environments (A4LE)

“We’ve since struggled with limited mobility, no wheelchair van, and mounting financial stress after both of us lost our jobs.”

Upon emerging from her weeks-long coma, Turner suffered severe brain damage and was left with no control over her body, instead relying on a tracheostomy tube to breathe and a feeding tube, as per The Mail.

The parents’ federal lawsuit alleged that their daughter faced relentless bullying beginning in August 2021.

Kelaia Turner recovering in hospital bed with medical equipment, wearing a birthday crown.

Image credits: reality_of_ty

The abuse allegedly included name-calling and harassment by both students and Turner’s teacher, Olivia Bennett, who reportedly participated in mocking her. 

Despite repeated complaints from Turner’s parents to school officials, including incidents like a student playing a racially offensive song and Turner’s clothes being trashed, the bullying continued with little action taken. 

The abuse escalated, leading to Turner’s attempted suicide on March 16, 2023, after she confided her distress to a friend. 

The abuse allegedly led to her attempted suicide last year, which left her severely disabled

Kelaia Turner in hospital bed with medical equipment, highlighting bullying consequences.

Image credits: Ty Turner

Kelaia Turner smiling in a casual setting, wearing a Champion hoodie and carrying a patterned bag, related to bullying and abuse.

Image credits: reality_of_ty

The lawsuit claimed the school failed to protect Kelaia, leaving her parents seeking justice for the trauma she endured.

The Turner family said nine individual teachers and faculty members failed in their duties to “provide a culture of safety and an environment free from assault,” according to The Mail.

The parents’ lawsuit reportedly cited violations of both the Equal Protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and Title IX protections against gender discrimination.

Turner was allegedly harassed for wearing her natural hair and was subjected to verbal, physical, and even teacher-complicit abuse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RealiTy (@reality_of_ty)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RealiTy (@reality_of_ty)

The clause requires that all individuals be treated equally under the law, prohibiting discrimination by government entities. 

Additionally, Title IX bars gender-based discrimination in any educational program or activity receiving federal funding, ensuring equal opportunities and protection for students regardless of gender.

The family is now seeking actual and punitive damages to cover medical bills, psychiatric expenses, special education, lost wages, life care expenses, disability care, injuries to her psyche and emotional state, and loss of enjoyment of life, as per the British tabloid.

The little girl was physically and verbally assaulted by peers who branded her “roach” and “mustache face” 

Kelaia Turner in a wheelchair outside, surrounded by supportive friends, holding plush toys.

Image credits: reality_of_ty

In a post shared on Facebook on October 5, T. Turner described her daughter as a bright little girl who learned to speak “quickly” with a “vast vocabulary and incredible level of understanding.

“Every activity we introduced her to, she excelled in: gymnastics, dance, soccer, chorus, and piano,” the saddened mom wrote. 

Bored Panda has contacted T. Turner for comment.

“Keep bringing awareness and advocating for our children’s safety,” a reader commented

Message of support highlighting advocacy for children's safety and sharing a story about bullying.

Facebook comment expressing sympathy and support regarding bullying and its impact on mental health.

Facebook comment discussing bullying and responsibility of school authorities.

Comment expressing outrage over children's bullying behavior.

Text message expressing outrage over bullies, with a call for accountability.

Social media comment about bullying and accountability, highlighting the impact of abuse.

Comment on consequences for bullies sneaking into hospital and taking photos of a girl.

Comment expressing shock over the actions of bullies, questioning human empathy.

A comment criticizing a school for not helping a bullied girl, mentioning medical bills and teacher accountability.

Facebook comment expressing outrage over hospital bullying incident.

Text message expressing outrage and sympathy for hospital bullying incident involving a young girl.

Comment expressing outrage at bullies' disrespectful actions in a hospital.

Comment expressing sympathy for a girl facing bullying and abuse, mentioning how cruel the world is.

Text discussing the impact of bullying and the need for serious consequences.

Facebook comment condemning bullies who invaded hospital for photos.

Text message expressing sympathy and hope for awareness against bullying behavior.

Kristin Read's comment expressing frustration with bullies sneaking into a hospital.

Comment criticizing bullying in schools with angry emoticons.

Supportive message praying for a miracle and offering condolences to the family.

meaganglaser avatar
Meagan Glaser
Meagan Glaser
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There should be consequences for the hospital as well. WTF how could random unrelated people get access to a patient in a COMA?

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
hermom504 avatar
WonderWoman
WonderWoman
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Overt racism is on the rise in America - thanks Republicans - you have lead America on this path.

Vote comment up
17
17points
Vote comment down
reply
ljmul83 avatar
L Mullen
L Mullen
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

You do realize that racism has been around in this country since before it became a country, don't you? I don't believe that any one political party is responsible for it. When it comes to bullying racism may be used as an excuse, but the truth is that bullying is going to happen regardless of how they look. Some people just enjoy hurting others.

Load More Replies...
j_maxx avatar
J. Maxx
J. Maxx
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It never changes because bullies and their enablers (parents & faculty) are never held to account. I am 56 years old and endured bullying from kindergarten through 12th grade. It escalated to the point of me being set on fire twice, stabbed twice, sexual assaults, physical assaults, and verbal and emotional abuse. Nothing has changed, except now bullies have the Internet to help torment their victims. These kinds of stories will continue until there are REAL punishments and consequences for bullies and their enablers.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
kristensharp avatar
Kristen Sharp
Kristen Sharp
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same here. So many times I wanted to do myself in. I was the fat kid in school with no friends and those who I thought were friends really weren't. They were just as bad. Even now at 48, I've lost a lot of weight, but I have no confidence to be honest. Someone will tell me that I'm pretty, and I'll yell at them because I think they're lying to me! Yeah, maybe I should have gone to therapy, but I just feel that it wouldn't have helped because I'm not worth the trouble.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
