Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Was Lied to From the Beginning”: Bride Falls For Elaborate Scam After Marrying Influencer
Crime, News

“I Was Lied to From the Beginning”: Bride Falls For Elaborate Scam After Marrying Influencer

“I Was Lied to From the Beginning”: Bride Falls For Elaborate Scam After Marrying Influencer“I Was Lied to From the Beginning”: Bride Falls For Elaborate Scam After Marrying Influencer“I Was Lied to From the Beginning”: Bride Falls For Elaborate Scam After Marrying Influencer“I Was Lied to From the Beginning”: Bride Falls For Elaborate Scam After Marrying Influencer“I Was Lied to From the Beginning”: Bride Falls For Elaborate Scam After Marrying Influencer“I Was Lied to From the Beginning”: Bride Falls For Elaborate Scam After Marrying Influencer“I Was Lied to From the Beginning”: Bride Falls For Elaborate Scam After Marrying Influencer“I Was Lied to From the Beginning”: Bride Falls For Elaborate Scam After Marrying Influencer“I Was Lied to From the Beginning”: Bride Falls For Elaborate Scam After Marrying Influencer“I Was Lied to From the Beginning”: Bride Falls For Elaborate Scam After Marrying Influencer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

What seemed like a fun, engaging social media stunt for an influencer turned into a very real nightmare for his girlfriend after she discovered the “prank wedding” he had staged for content was real all along.

“He used me for his own gain, and I want others to be aware of how dangerous this can be,” the bride said, explaining how the ceremony was legally binding and part of an elaborate scam.

Highlights
  • Influencer tricked his girlfriend into a real marriage under the guise of a prank.
  • Australian court annulled the marriage, calling it a scam for residency.
  • Groom intended to exploit bride’s health professional status for visa.
  • The groom claimed the ceremony was a publicity stunt for Instagram.

An Australian court has now annulled the marriage, concluding that the ceremony was not valid and the bride had been taken advantage of.

The groom, a non-resident, met his now ex-wife online in September 2023 and saw in her the chance to gain Australian citizenship. By December, the man proposed, and they were married shortly after in an alleged fake ceremony in Sydney.

RELATED:

    An Australian bride was duped into marrying her influencer boyfriend in a fake ceremony, only to find out it was part of an immigration scam

    Modern city skyline with skyscrapers and historic architecture under a clear blue sky, reflecting on a calm river.

    Image credits: stock.adobe

    The groom initially told his girlfriend to attend an “all-white party” however, once she arrived at the ceremony, she realized that no one else was wearing the color but them.

    “When I got there and didn’t see anyone in white, I asked him, ‘What’s happening?’” she recounted in court. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We have to make it look real,” the groom replied, explaining how it was all part of a “prank wedding” he had organized to create content for his 17,000 followers on Instagram.

    Bride and groom exchanging rings in a ceremony, highlighting an influencer's wedding scam.

    Image credits: Emma Bauso/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    “He told me he was organizing a prank wedding for his social media,” the bride explained to the judge. “To be precise, for Instagram, because he wants to boost his content and start monetizing his page.”

    Man holding ring, woman's hand held; represents marriage influencer scam.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The bride also explained how the idea seemed plausible, considering similar pranks had been staged by influencers on social media platforms. The stunts are created to generate engagement and money, particularly for channels looking to go viral.

    The bride then went along with the “fake ceremony,” including signing papers that she later realized were legally binding all along.

    The groom intended to gain permanent residency by exploiting the bride’s status as a health professional, which allowed her to fast-track her application

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bride in wedding dress and veil, symbolizing elaborate marriage scam involving influencer.

    Image credits: Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    It wasn’t until February 2024 that she realized the marriage was real when the man asked her to include him as a dependent on her application for permanent residency.

    Thanks to her job as a health professional, she had access to a much easier application process—a fact the groom, who was allegedly in the country under a temporary student visa, tried to exploit.

    “He organized the marriage to help him,” she said, explaining how she felt “lied to from the beginning” and “furious” for being used as part of a visa scheme.

    Legal paperwork with a gavel and wedding rings, highlighting a scam involving a bride and influencer.

    Image credits: stock.adobe (not the actual photo)

    The bride then separated and started a long legal process that culminated in her favor this month.

    The groom, on the other hand, denied that the wedding was a stunt, claiming that the two had lived together before getting engaged and that the bride had known from the beginning that the ceremony was official.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He also claimed that a notice of intention was signed on November 20, 2023, weeks before the proposal. The bride, however, denied ever having signed or seen the papers.

    Under Australian law, marriage fraud is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, along with visa cancellation and deportation

    Bride and influencer at a ceremony, surrounded by people holding smartphones, capturing the moment.

    Image credits: Kübra Kuzu/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    “It beggars belief that a couple would become engaged in late December and married two days later,” Justice Joshua Wilson, who presided over the case, said, finding the groom’s story difficult to believe.

    The judge also pointed out the fact that the wedding celebrant had been hired a month before the proposal, lending credence to the fake ceremony being part of an elaborate scheme.

    A review of Australian immigration law allows people to infer what will happen to the groom and his accomplice now that his marriage has been annulled.

    “Visa application form and passport on a wooden desk, symbolizing international travel or documentation process.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to the Migration Act 1958 section 240, using marriage to gain residency or a visa is considered fraud.

    “A person must not arrange a marriage between other persons with the intention of assisting one of those other persons to get a stay visa by satisfying a criterion for the visa because of the marriage,” the document states.

    The consequences of such an act are severe and range from imprisonment for 10 years to visa cancellation and deportation, as well as a possible ban for the accused from re-entering the country for a specific period of time.

    Netizens lamented the extent to which some people are willing to go to gain residency and expressed sympathy toward the bride

    Bride in wedding dress holding bouquet, standing by a railing, representing a wedding scam.

    Image credits: Gantas Vaičiulėnas/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “That’s absolutely wild—imagine thinking it’s a joke and ending up married! The things people do for social media these days never cease to amaze me,” one user wrote.

    “Wow. This is a galaxy-brain-level fraud scheme,” a reader stated. “Clearly not, when it fell apart the moment he tried to put the endgame into action,” another replied.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This should get him deported and barred from entering the country,” a user stated.

    “Australia’s immigration service is really good about deportation. Kick his ass back to wherever he came from!”

    “She deserves so much better.” Netizens expressed their sympathy for what the bride had to endure and their wish for justice to be served

    Tweet about trust issues in relation to an influencer scam.

    Tweet by Vardag about influencers crossing boundaries, dated Jan 17, 2025.

    Tweet by Amy expressing disbelief over a bride scammed by an influencer in a fake wedding for clout.

    Tweet joke about being tricked into a fake wedding ceremony.

    Tweet criticizing a scam involving a fake marriage ceremony with an influencer.

    Tweet by Zafir discussing marriage and family in response to news about a bride marrying influencer in a fake ceremony.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A tweet reacting to an influencer scam about a bride in a fake ceremony.

    Comment on influencer marriage scam, discussing legal and emotional aspects, expressing sadness at the situation.

    Comment discussing a divorce and alimony related to an influencer's fake ceremony scam.

    Comment about a bride unknowingly marrying an influencer in a fake ceremony for social media.

    Comment discussing a bride's fake ceremony revealing an influencer scam.

    Chat message from Aliya Chowdhury discussing the impossibility of marriage being a prank.

    Comment questioning if bride was aware of fake ceremony scam.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine being stupid enough to sign your name on a document you haven't even read? I don't put my actual signature on anything I haven't read and understand. If I was sitting there during the fake ceremony, I would've used a fake signature on the document, not my real one, negating the whole thing as valid. This should be done in EVERY instance someone wants you to put your signature down on something. Do you sign the restaurant receipt without checking the total first? Do you think celebs are signing autographs with their REAL signature? Half of this was a terrible scam, half of this was her own ignorance, stupidity and gullibility.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you sign papers without reading them as part of a "Prank" wedding? Why did she not say "No, I'm not fake marrying you on literally zero notice for your social media." when surprised with a fake wedding?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    surlyscot avatar
    Surly Scot
    Surly Scot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine being stupid enough to sign your name on a document you haven't even read? I don't put my actual signature on anything I haven't read and understand. If I was sitting there during the fake ceremony, I would've used a fake signature on the document, not my real one, negating the whole thing as valid. This should be done in EVERY instance someone wants you to put your signature down on something. Do you sign the restaurant receipt without checking the total first? Do you think celebs are signing autographs with their REAL signature? Half of this was a terrible scam, half of this was her own ignorance, stupidity and gullibility.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you sign papers without reading them as part of a "Prank" wedding? Why did she not say "No, I'm not fake marrying you on literally zero notice for your social media." when surprised with a fake wedding?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda