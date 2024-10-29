“AITA For Calling Out My BF’s Obsession With His Late Wife And Dismissing Her Birthday Party?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding love after losing a partner might not be easy. But sooner or later it is possible; and that doesn’t mean that the fond feelings you had for the person are gone.

For this redditor, the fond feelings her boyfriend had for his late wife became too difficult to bear. She tried keeping it to herself, but a birthday party arranged for his wife became the breaking point in the relationship. Scroll down to find the full story in her own words below.

Celebrating a loved one who has passed is something many people do

Share icon

Image credits: DC_Studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

But for this woman, having to celebrate her boyfriend’s late wife was the breaking point in the relationship

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: simonapilolla / Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ThrowRA_GreyGoose

Fellow netizens were seemingly split into camps over the matter, but many believed the woman wasn’t a jerk

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, shared a different opinion

The woman didn’t take long to post an update

Share icon

Image credits: Dimaberlin / Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: JR-50 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ThrowRA_GreyGoose

ADVERTISEMENT

Those following the story shared their thoughts in the comments

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

But that may have not been the full story, according to some comments

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon