The more we learn, the more we develop, and the better our vocabulary becomes. Using fancy words without understanding them just to seem smart or impress somebody is not something we should be doing, as we discussed in this article, but that doesn’t mean you should talk in basic monosyllabic words all the time. It usually sounds like you either don’t know the language very well (even if it is your native tongue) or your speaking abilities are rather limited.

Big words do not automatically make you intelligent. On the contrary, if you use them without understanding their meaning or in inappropriate situations, they have the exact opposite effect. Don’t forget, sounding smart and actually being smart are two very different things. Of course, there is a way out, and that’s education.

Reading is the best way to enrich your vocabulary with smart words. If you are not sure what any of the words you come across in a book mean, consult a dictionary and note the way it is used in a sentence. Don’t forget, a fancy word is not always the best one to use in every situation, so use them responsibly.

Fancy adjectives are a whole other subject that can very easily turn into a pratfall. This is something young writers are often guilty of, but it can also happen to virtually anyone. Some people think that using florid, complex adjectives makes their speech more attractive. What it does, in reality, is it takes the listener out of the conversation that begins to sound like a theater play. So if you really want your counterparts to follow you, be very, very careful of using too many adjectives.

We collected lots of big words to use in situations that require one and added their meanings too. How do you determine which situations call for a more elaborate vocabulary?