127 Big Words To Sound Smart And Improve Your Vocabulary
The more we learn, the more we develop, and the better our vocabulary becomes. Using fancy words without understanding them just to seem smart or impress somebody is not something we should be doing, as we discussed in this article, but that doesn’t mean you should talk in basic monosyllabic words all the time. It usually sounds like you either don’t know the language very well (even if it is your native tongue) or your speaking abilities are rather limited.
Big words do not automatically make you intelligent. On the contrary, if you use them without understanding their meaning or in inappropriate situations, they have the exact opposite effect. Don’t forget, sounding smart and actually being smart are two very different things. Of course, there is a way out, and that’s education.
Reading is the best way to enrich your vocabulary with smart words. If you are not sure what any of the words you come across in a book mean, consult a dictionary and note the way it is used in a sentence. Don’t forget, a fancy word is not always the best one to use in every situation, so use them responsibly.
Fancy adjectives are a whole other subject that can very easily turn into a pratfall. This is something young writers are often guilty of, but it can also happen to virtually anyone. Some people think that using florid, complex adjectives makes their speech more attractive. What it does, in reality, is it takes the listener out of the conversation that begins to sound like a theater play. So if you really want your counterparts to follow you, be very, very careful of using too many adjectives.
We collected lots of big words to use in situations that require one and added their meanings too. How do you determine which situations call for a more elaborate vocabulary?
Ennui.
Meaning: It's the feeling you get when you're simultaneously bored and annoyed.
Fiasco.
Meaning: A total failure.
Winebibber.
Meaning: A person who drinks too much wine.
Obtuse.
Meaning: Annoyingly insensitive or slow to understand.
Charisma.
Meaning: The charm or aura of a person.
Scintillating.
Meaning: Funny, exciting, and clever.
Bloviate.
Meaning: To speak pompously.
Beauteous.
Meaning: Beautiful.
Amorousness.
Meaning: The act of being in love.
Capricious.
Meaning: "Moody" and "Unpredictable".
Euphemism.
Meaning: A coy alternative for an unpleasant or embarrassing word.
Resplendent.
Meaning: Shining brilliantly.
Amativeness.
Meaning: Relating to or indicative of love.
Brogue.
Meaning: Compliment but using a word with a sense of history.
Catch-22.
Meaning: An impossible situation where you are prevented from doing one thing until you have done another thing that you cannot do until you have done the first thing.
Flummoxed.
Meaning: So confused that you do not know what to do.
Fait Accompli.
Meaning: Something that has already happened or been done and cannot be changed.
Maudlin.
Meaning: Self-pityingly or tearfully sentimental.
Flabbergasted.
Meaning: Feeling shocked, usually because of something you were not expecting.
Equivocate.
Meaning: Using vague language to hide the truth.
Quid Pro Quo.
Meaning: A favor granted in return for something.
Status Quo.
Meaning: The existing social and political affairs.
Malinger.
Meaning: To pretend illness, especially in order to shirk one's duty, avoid work, etc.
Pulchritudinous
Meaning: Physically beautiful.
Prodigious.
Meaning: Wonderful or marvelous.
Wondrous.
Meaning: That is to be marveled at.
Infatuated.
Meaning: Filled with or marked by a foolish or extravagant love or admiration.
Selcouth.
Meaning: Unusual, strange.
Glib.
Meaning: Thinking that you have all the solutions, but you're just blowing smoke.
Ubiquitous.
Meaning: Found everywhere.
Boondoggle.
Meaning: Activity that pretends to be useful but is really just a big waste of your valuable time.
Mellifluous.
Meaning: A smooth, flowing sound that hits your ears in just the right way.
Perfunctory.
Meaning: Carried out without real interest, feeling, or effort.
Cajole.
Meaning: To persuade someone to do something they might not want to do, by pleasant talk and (sometimes false) promises.
Gregarious.
Meaning: (of a person) fond of company; sociable.
Fastidious.
Meaning: Giving too much attention to small details and wanting everything to be correct and perfect.
Teetotaler.
Meaning: Someone who never drinks alcohol.
Innocuous.
Meaning: Not harmful.
Parsimonious.
Meaning: Not willing to spend money or to give or use a lot of something.
Quintessential.
Meaning: The most perfect example of something.
Adept.
Meaning: Very skilled; proficient.
Comely.
Meaning: Having a pleasing appearance.
Enamored.
Meaning: Affected by strong feelings of love, admiration, or fascination.
Canoodle.
Meaning: To engage in amorous embracing, caressing, and passionate kissing.
Fondness.
Meaning: Affection for someone or something.
Endearment.
Meaning: A phrase that expresses love.
Ebullience.
Meaning: The quality of lively or enthusiastic expression of thoughts and feelings.
Orgulous.
Meaning: Proud.
Acumen.
Meaning: Quickness to judge.
Excogitate.
Meaning: Thinking of something carefully or thoroughly.
Nidificate.
Meaning: To nest.
Umbrage.
Meaning: "Offense" or "Annoyance."
Nefarious.
Meaning: Evil is just evil, but when it goes the extra mile that's when it becomes nefarious.
Tryst.
Meaning: A meeting between two people who are having a romantic relationship.
Vitriol.
Meaning: Violent hate and anger expressed through severe criticism.
Quagmire.
Meaning: A difficult and dangerous situation.
Accolade.
Meaning: Praise and approval.
Bona fide.
Meaning: Done genuinely in good faith, having no intention otherwise.
Bourgeois.
Meaning: Middle-class.
Chic.
Meaning: Elegant and/or fashionable.
Deja Vu.
Meaning: A feeling that you have already lived this moment before.
Disheveled.
Meaning: (of people or their appearance) very messy.
Elucidate.
Meaning: Explain elaborately so as to clarify.
Exacerbate.
Meaning: To make something that is already bad even worse.
Fortuitous.
Meaning: Happening by luck, not by will.
Idiosyncrasy.
Meaning: A strange or unusual habit, way of behaving, or feature that someone or something has.
Touché.
Meaning: Used to admit that someone has made a good point against you in an argument or discussion.
Solipsistic.
Meaning: Extremely preoccupied with and indulgent of one's feelings, desires, etc.
Aplomb.
Meaning: Imperturbable self-possession, poise, or assurance.
Axiomatic.
Meaning: Self-evident, requiring no proof.
Diatribe.
Meaning: A bitter, sharply abusive denunciation or criticism.
Pusillanimous.
Meaning: Lacking courage or resolution.
Rococo.
Meaning: Ornate or florid in speech, literary style, etc.
Pervicacious.
Meaning: Extremely willful; obstinate.
Cloying.
Meaning: Causing or tending to cause disgust or aversion through excess.
Neophyte.
Meaning: Beginner or novice.
Stupendous.
Meaning: Astounding and marvelous.
Quintessential.
Meaning: Perfectly typical or representative of a particular kind of person or thing.
Immaculate.
Meaning: Having or containing no flaw or error.
Splendiferous.
Meaning: Extraordinarily or showily impressive.
Sagacious.
Meaning: Having or showing keen mental discernment or judgment; shrewd.
Perspicacious.
Meaning: Of acute mental vision or discernment.
Ineffable.
Meaning: Incapable of being expressed in words.
Tenderness.
Meaning: Gentleness and affection.
Besottedness.
Meaning: Related to being blindly or utterly infatuated.
Halcyon.
Meaning: Characterized by happiness, great success, and prosperity.
Orphic.
Meaning: Mystic, oracular; fascinating, entrancing.
Quiddity.
Meaning: Whatever makes something the type that it is; the essence.
Anagnorisis.
Meaning: The point in the plot especially of a tragedy at which the protagonist recognizes his or her or some other character’s true identity or discovers the true nature of his or her own situation.
Circumlocution.
Meaning: The use of an unnecessarily large number of words to express an idea.
Cacophony.
Meaning: A "cacophony" is any loud, unpleasant mixture of sounds.
Aquiver.
Meaning: You're so overcome with emotion that you're practically trembling.
Non-sequitur.
Meaning: It's when the subject in a conversation gets changed without warning, usually abruptly.
Vamoose.
Meaning: To leave hurriedly.
Sycophant.
Meaning: "Suck-up" or a "Brown-noser".
Caustic.
Meaning: Sarcastic in a scathing and bitter way.
Empathy.
Meaning: The ability to share someone else's feelings or experiences by imagining what it would be like to be in that person's situation.
Anomaly.
Meaning: Something that deviates from what is standard, normal, or expected.
Ambivalent.
Meaning: Having two opposing feelings at the same time, or being uncertain about how you feel.
Brusque.
Meaning: Abrupt or blunt.
Carte blanche.
Meaning: Complete freedom to act according to your desires.
Didactic.
Meaning: Intending to teach, in the manner of teachers.
Obfuscate.
Meaning: To make something less clear and harder to understand, especially intentionally.
Malaise.
Meaning: A vague or unfocused feeling of mental uneasiness, lethargy, or discomfort.
Commonsensical.
Meaning: Sound and prudent judgment based on a simple perception of the situation or the facts.
Statuesque.
Meaning: Majestic dignity, grace, or beauty.
Junoesque.
Meaning: Imposingly tall and shapely.
Discerning.
Meaning: Showing insight and understanding.
Awe-inspiring.
Meaning: That arouses awe.
Adulation.
Meaning: Excessive devotion to someone; servile compliments and flattery.
Aeonian.
Meaning: Lasting for an immeasurably or indefinitely long period of time.
Tantalizing.
Meaning: Tormenting or teasing with the sight or promise of something unobtainable; exciting one’s senses or desires.
Usufruct.
Meaning: The right to use and enjoy the profits and advantages of something belonging to another.
Luminescent.
Meaning: Something that displays light that is not caused by heat.
Gasconading.
Meaning: To brag or gloat.
Consanguineous.
Meaning: Of the same blood or origin; someone who descends from the same ancestor.
Grandiloquent.
Meaning: A lofty, extravagantly colorful, pompous, or bombastic style, manner, or quality, especially in language.
Psychotomimetic.
Meaning: Relating to, involving, or inducing psychotic alteration of behavior and personality.
Antidote.
Meaning: Something pleasant that counteracts something unpleasant.
Avant Garde.
Meaning: Ultra-modern, innovative, or advanced.
Dapper.
Meaning: A dapper man is dressed in a fashionable and tidy way.
Faux Pas.
Meaning: A tactless remark or happening in a social situation.
Hyperbole.
Meaning: Exaggeration.
Non sequitur.
Meaning: A statement that does not correctly follow from the meaning of the previous statement.
Equanimity.
Meaning: Mental or emotional stability or composure, especially under tension or strain.
Lurid.
Meaning: Glaringly vivid or sensational.
Canonize.
Meaning: To treat as illustrious, preeminent, or sacred.