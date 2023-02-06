This one is for (aspiring) writers and those wanting to enhance their verbiage. Other than being able to share your story, arguably the most rewarding part about being a writer is the never-ending discovery of words you may not know. Rare but beautiful words may help one impart emotions or situations that may take multiple words, if not sentences, in just one short term. If you ever wondered if there was a word to describe a particular situation or feeling, there probably is. You just don't know about it (yet).

One may think that the many obscure words are irrelevant in day-to-day living. After all, wouldn't they be more common if people got to use them more often? Well, technically, yes. However, there are many reasons to adapt words you've never heard of. Other than making your vernacular more beautiful, rare words help convey an idea more concisely, whether written or spoken. Besides that, using cool unknown words adds great panache to one's lingua.

Below, we've compiled many rare words with beautiful meanings and typically unknown words that could be applied to everyday language. Just be sure you know what they mean and how to spell them correctly! Discovered any words that you liked and will try to add to your vocabulary? Let us know by giving them an upvote! Also, what other uncommon words should be added to the list? Comment down below!

#1

Clinomania

Meaning: an excessive desire to stay in bed.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
#2

Tidsoptimist

Meaning: a person who’s habitually late because they think they have more time than they do.

#3

Dysania

Meaning: the state of finding it hard to get out of bed in the morning.

#4

Phosphene

Meaning: the stars or dots you see when you rub your eyes.

DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
DP 2(DP The Magical Unicorn)
#5

Sangfroid

Meaning: the ability to stay calm in difficult or dangerous situations.

#6

Alexithymia

Meaning: inability to identify and express or describe one’s feelings.

#7

Vernacular

Meaning: the everyday speech of the people.

#8

Griffonage

Meaning: careless or illegible handwriting.

#9

Pentapopemptic

Meaning: a person who has been divorced five times.

#10

Whippersnapper

Meaning: a young and inexperienced person considered to be overconfident.

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Or just a young person in general around these parts.

#11

Ailurophile

Meaning: a cat lover.

#12

Overmorrow

Meaning: the day after or following tomorrow.

#13

Psithurism

Meaning: the sound of wind in the trees and leaves.

#14

Quidnunc

Meaning: a person who seeks to know all the latest news or gossip.

#15

Swivet

Meaning: a state of nervous excitement, haste, or anxiety; flutter.

#16

Tacenda

Meaning: things not to be mentioned or made public—things better left unsaid.

#17

Trouvaille

Meaning: a lucky find.

#18

Cryptomnesia

Meaning: when you forget that you’ve forgotten something, and perceive it as a new, original thought.

#19

Lethologica

Meaning: the inability to remember a word or put your finger on the right word.

#20

Ultracrepidarian

Meaning: someone who gives opinions beyond one’s area of expertise.

#21

Potvaliancy

Meaning: brave only as a result of being drunk.

#22

Balter

Meaning: dancing clumsily without any particular grace or skill but usually with enjoyment.

#23

Nibling

Meaning: the gender-neutral term for nieces or nephews.

#24

Pogonotrophy

Meaning: the act of cultivating, or growing and grooming, a mustache, beard, sideburns or other facial hair.

#25

Cachinnate

Meaning: to laugh very, very loudly.

#26

Epitome

Meaning: a typical or ideal example.

#27

Ereyesterday

Meaning: the day before yesterday.

#28

Yerk

Meaning: strike sharply.

#29

Floccinaucinihilipilification

Meaning: the act of considering something to be not at all important or useful - used mainly as an example of a very long word.

#30

Eccedentesiast

Meaning: one who fakes a smile.

#31

Compunction

Meaning: anxiety arising from awareness of guilt.

#32

Schadenfreude

Meaning: a feeling of enjoyment that comes from seeing or hearing about the troubles of other people.

#33

Gowpen

Meaning: the hollow of two hands held together as if forming a bowl.

#34

Sprezzatura

Meaning: perfect conduct or performance of something (as an artistic endeavor) without apparent effort.

#35

Lachrymose

Meaning: given to tears or weeping.

#36

Foofaraw

Meaning: a great fuss or disturbance about something very insignificant, or an excessive amount of decoration or ornamentation, as on a piece of clothing, a building, etc.

#37

Mumpsimus

Meaning: adherence to or persistence in an erroneous use of language, memorization, practice, belief, etc., out of habit or obstinacy.

#38

Decathect

Meaning: to withdraw one’s feelings of attachment from (a person, idea, or object), as in anticipation of a future loss.

#39

Fodder

Meaning: coarse food composed of plants or leaves and stalks.

#40

Gregarious

Meaning: temperamentally seeking and enjoying the company of others.

#41

Defenestrate

Meaning: throwing a person or thing out of a window.

Katniss Everdeen
Katniss Everdeen
#42

Callipygian

Meaning: having a shapely bottom.

#43

Cancatervate

Meaning: heaping things into a pile.

#44

Paresthesia

Meaning: the prickly feeling when your limb 'falls asleep' – also known as pins and needles!

#45

Meretricious

Meaning: seeming attractive but really false or of little value.

#46

Proline

Meaning: an alcohol-soluble amino acid occurring in high concentrations in collagen.

#47

Aubade

Meaning: a poem or piece of music appropriate to the dawn or early morning.

#48

Dwale

Meaning: another name for deadly nightshade; belladonna.

#49

Bibelot

Meaning: a small object of curiosity, beauty, or rarity.

#50

Abditory

Meaning: a place for hiding or preserving articles of value.

#51

Akrasia

Meaning: the state of mind in which someone acts against their better judgment through weakness of will.

#52

Petulantly

Meaning: in an easily irritated or annoyed manner.

#53

Frivolous

Meaning: not serious in content, attitude, or behavior.

#54

Deferential

Meaning: showing courteous regard for people's feelings.

#55

Arcane

Meaning: requiring secret or mysterious knowledge.

#56

Panacea

Meaning: hypothetical remedy for all ills or diseases.

#57

Steatopygic

Meaning: having a large bottom.

#58

Snollygoster

Meaning: an unscrupulous, untrustworthy person.

#59

Hullabaloo

Meaning: a commotion or a fuss/another word for kerfuffle.

#61

Apricity

Meaning: the warmth of the sun in winter.

#62

Acrophobia

Meaning: a morbid fear of great heights.

#63

Overt

Meaning: open and observable; not secret or hidden.

#64

Contrived

Meaning: phony, fake, a total sham.

#65

Umami

Meaning: one of the basic tastes.

