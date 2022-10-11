The English language is a gift that just keeps on giving. It's estimated that a new English word is created every 98 minutes. That's approximately 14.7 new words per day! No wonder why learning a new language is such a long process. However, there's no need to know every single word to master the language.

However, discovering all the new, forgotten, or often overlooked beautiful words in the English language is very much a gratifying experience. Whether you are an aspiring writer, looking to impress your English teacher with your essay, or simply looking for aesthetic words to add to your vocabulary, English has plenty of often underutilized and rare words with beautiful meanings.

While some of the unique words require a rather specific context, such as the word chatoyant, which means the light reflecting in a gemstone, others are very much applicable in everyday scenarios. It's because these pretty words are often synonymous with other, more commonly used terms. Why call it visually pleasing when you can call it picturesque? Why hide your true feelings when you can dissemble them? P.S. don't.

Although many beautiful words with deep meanings are rather specific, it doesn't hurt to know that the English language has many interesting words to offer to add to one's literary glossary. Below you will find some beautiful English words that are euphonious to one's ears. After you are done reading through the list, let us know if there's a beautiful world that you will be adding to your dictionary!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Infatuation

Meaning: to have a really strong desire to be near or know more about someone.

Report

9points
POST
#2

Euphoria

Meaning: an intense feeling of happiness or elation.

Report

9points
POST
#3

Wanderlust

Meaning: a strong desire to travel.

Report

9points
POST
wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
1 minute ago (edited)

Wanderlust is a german word and translated analogously means the desire to go hiking Wander (Hike) Lust (Desire)

0
0points
reply
#4

Hitoritabi

Meaning: traveling alone, solitary journey.

Report

9points
POST
#5

Sorcery

Meaning: the use of magic, especially black magic.

Report

9points
POST
#6

Eudaemonia

Meaning: means the state of being lucky or happy.

Report

8points
POST
#7

Eternity

Meaning: forever; always; a limitless time.

Report

8points
POST
#8

Jubilation

Meaning: feelings of joy.

Report

8points
POST
#9

Scenic

Meaning: lovely appearance.

Report

8points
POST
#10

Lissome

Meaning: slim, graceful, flexible, supple.

Report

8points
POST
#11

Angst

Meaning: having a sense of anxiety about how the day will go.

Report

7points
POST
#12

Felicity

Meaning: this one's just another word for a state of happiness.

Report

7points
POST
#13

Love

Meaning: an intense feeling of deep affection.

Report

7points
POST
#14

Plethora

Meaning: this word is most commonly associated with having an abundance of something.

Report

7points
POST
#15

Elegance

Meaning: the quality of being graceful and stylish in appearance or manner.

Report

7points
POST
#16

Paradox

Meaning: a seemingly absurd or contradictory statement or proposition which when investigated may prove to be well founded or true.

Report

7points
POST
#17

Surreptitious

Meaning: this word means to act clandestinely or to do or acquire something by stealth.

Report

7points
POST
#18

Lyrical

Meaning: beautifully said.

Report

7points
POST
#19

Rainbow

Meaning: an arch of colors in the sky.

Report

7points
POST
#20

Luminescence

Meaning: light products by chemical, electrical, or physiological means.

Report

7points
POST
#21

Aesthetic

Meaning: pleasing appearance.

Report

7points
POST
#22

Thunderous

Meaning: a very loud sound.

Report

7points
POST
#23

Panegyric

Meaning: speech or document written to praise a person.

Report

7points
POST
#24

Cynosure

Meaning: a person or thing that is the centre of attention or admiration.

Report

6points
POST
#25

Incandescent

Meaning: emitting light as a result of being heated.

Report

6points
POST
#26

Raconteur

Meaning: a person that is good at telling stories.

Report

6points
POST
#27

Bungalow

Meaning: a cozy word for a specific type of house: usually one that's either a single story or two stories with a sloping roof.

Report

6points
POST
#28

Scintilla

Meaning: a tiny trace or spark of a specified quality or feeling.

Report

6points
POST
#29

Aurora

Meaning: describe the dawn, as well as the stunning luminous phenomenon that takes place in the upper atmosphere of a planet's magnetic polar regions.

Report

6points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

Also, a halo or glow.

0
0points
reply
#30

Inure

Meaning: means to accept or grow accustomed to something undesirable.

Report

6points
POST
#31

Serendipity

Meaning: the occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way.

Report

6points
POST
#32

Epiphany

Meaning: life-changing realisation.

Report

6points
POST
#33

Peace

Meaning: this word can refer to a state of mind, freedom from civil disturbances, or a time without war.

Report

6points
POST
#34

Ethereal

Meaning: extremely delicate and light in a way that seems not to be of this world.

Report

6points
POST
#35

Dulcet

Meaning: this word describes anything that is generally pleasing.

Report

6points
POST
#36

Ebullience

Meaning: the quality of being cheerful and full of energy; exuberance.

Report

6points
POST
#37

Lagoon

Meaning: a body of water.

Report

6points
POST
#38

Melancholy

Meaning: a feeling a pensive sadness.

Report

6points
POST
#39

Oblivion

Meaning: a state of unawareness of what’s going on around you

Report

6points
POST
#40

Syzygy

Meaning: an alignment of 3 celestial bodies.

Report

6points
POST
#41

Retrouvailles

Meaning: the happiness of meeting again after a long time.

Report

6points
POST
#42

Luftmensch

Meaning: an impractical dreamer, literally an air person, someone with her head in the clouds.

Report

6points
POST
#43

Supine

Meaning: lying face upwards.

Report

6points
POST
#44

Diaphanous

Meaning: delicate, translucent, very lightweight.

Report

6points
POST
#45

Rejuvenated

Meaning: looking or feeling refreshed.

Report

6points
POST
#46

Vigorous

Meaning: appearing healthful and strong.

Report

6points
POST
#47

Crescendo

Meaning: the peak in volume of sound that builds up.

Report

6points
POST
#48

Euphonious

Meaning: sounds that are pleasing to hear.

Report

6points
POST
#49

Resounding

Meaning: a sound that repeats.

Report

6points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

No. It means "echoing".

0
0points
reply
#50

Tintinnabulation

Meaning: the ringing of bells, sounding of bells.

Report

6points
POST
#51

Ulotrichous

Meaning: curly hair with a coarse or woolly texture.

Report

6points
POST
#52

Erstwhile

Meaning: former, in the past.

Report

6points
POST
#53

Leisure

Meaning: time free from obligations or duty.

Report

6points
POST
#54

Ineffable

Meaning: difficult to accurately describe.

Report

5points
POST
#55

Incendiary

Meaning: extremely hot or inflammatory, anything that causes a fire is incendiary.

Report

5points
POST
#56

Petrichor

Meaning: the word that describes the smell of earth after the rain.

Report

5points
POST
#57

Sumptuous

Meaning: extremely costly, rich, luxurious, or magnificent.

Report

5points
POST
#58

Aesthete

Meaning: one having or affecting sensitivity to the beautiful, especially in art.

Report

5points
POST
#59

Miraculous

Meaning: that which seemed impossible or at least incredibly unlikely without the influence of some supernatural force.

Report

5points
POST
#60

Gossamer

Meaning: a fine, filmy cobweb seen on grass or bushes or floating in the air in calm weather, especially in autumn.

Report

5points
POST
#61

Mellifluous

Meaning: this lyrical word refers to something that is sweet and enjoyable, especially when it comes to sound.

Report

5points
POST
#62

Cherish

Meaning: means to hold dear or cultivate with care and affection.

Report

5points
POST
#63

Elixir

Meaning: he word is used to identify a substance that's capable of changing base metals into gold.

Report

5points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

No. An elixir is a potion or nostrum. Harry Potter is not a dictionary.

0
0points
reply
#64

Quintessential

Meaning: representing the most perfect or typical example of a quality or class.

Report

5points
POST
#65

Sequoia

Meaning: these larger than life trees can be found throughout California, particularly in their namesake national park in the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Report

5points
POST
#66

Lullaby

Meaning: this word is used to describe a soothing melody to get your child to sleep.

Report

5points
POST
#67

Pristine

Meaning: fresh and clean or as if new.

Report

5points
POST
#68

Tryst

Meaning: a discreet meeting between two lovers.

Report

5points
POST
#69

Idyllic

Meaning: picturesque, beautiful, almost fairytale-like.

Report

5points
POST
#70

Onomatopoeia

Meaning: something that uses the sounds it makes to form its name.

Report

5points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

More simply, a word formed from a sound. As when a dog woofs.

0
0points
reply
#71

Ripple

Meaning: a small movement or wave.

Report

5points
POST
#72

Sibilant

Meaning: making a hissing sound.

Report

5points
POST
#73

Wherewithal

Meaning: strength and tenacity.

Report

5points
POST
#74

Zenith

Meaning: the highest, most successful point of a situation.

Report

5points
POST
#75

Apricity

Meaning: the warmth of the sun in winter.

Report

5points
POST
#76

Aquiver

Meaning: quivering; trembling.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Kerfuffle

Meaning: a commotion or fuss, especially one caused by conflicting views.

Report

5points
POST
#78

Hiraeth

Meaning: a homesickness for a home you can't return to, or that never was.

Report

5points
POST
#79

Bombinate

Meaning: to make a humming or buzzing noise.

Report

5points
POST
#80

Illicit

Meaning: not legally permitted.

Report

5points
POST
#81

Incandescence

Meaning: light produced by high temperatures.

Report

5points
POST
#82

Vellichor

Meaning: the strange wistfulness of used bookshops.

Report

5points
POST
#83

Sonder

Meaning: the realization that each passerby has a life as vivid and complex as your own.

Report

5points
POST
#84

Evanescent

Meaning: fleeting, fading, or disappearing quickly.

Report

5points
POST
#85

Hullabaloo

Meaning: loud arguing or shouting.

Report

5points
POST
#86

Murmurous

Meaning: emitting low noises similar to murmurs.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Nimble

Meaning: quick, easy movements, navigating difficult motions with ease.

Report

5points
POST
#88

Abomination

Meaning: a thing that causes disgust or loathing.

Report

5points
POST
#89

Beleaguer

Meaning: to threaten or cause difficulties for.

Report

5points
POST
#90

Ailurophile

Meaning: a person who loves cats.

Report

5points
POST
#91

Defervescence

Meaning: returning to normal body temperature after having a fever.

Report

5points
POST
#92

Efflorescence

Meaning: what occurs after a time of reflection, study, or development; flowering, blossoming.

Report

5points
POST
#93

Riparian

Meaning: adjacent to a stream or river.

Report

5points
POST
#94

Serendipity

Meaning: a positive occurrence that takes place by chance.

Report

5points
POST
#95

Bucolic

Meaning: pleasant aspects of a rural lifestyle.

Report

5points
POST
#96

Emollient

Meaning: soothing to the skin.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

Forbearance

Meaning: patient self-control; restraint and tolerance.

Report

5points
POST
#98

Lagniappe

Meaning: something extra.

Report

5points
POST
#99

Ephemeral

Meaning: things that don't last forever.

Report

4points
POST
#100

Nadir

Meaning: it is an astronomical term which means the lowest point, as in the "nadir of her popularity." Its opposite term, zenith, has a similar appeal.

Report

4points
POST
#101

Lassitude

Meaning: describes your tiredness—whether it's in your body, your mind, or both.

Report

4points
POST
#102

Demure

Meaning: this word is used to describe any modest and reserved behavior.

Report

4points
POST
#103

Solitude

Meaning: the act of being alone and away from society.

Report

4points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

No. The *condition* of being alone and away from society. A noun, not a verb.

0
0points
reply
#104

Nemesis

Meaning: it is associated with a rival or arch-enemy and can be used to describe inflicting an act of vengeance.

Report

4points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

The Greek goddess of revenge.

0
0points
reply
#105

Tranquility

Meaning: another word for being free from agitation of mind or spirit.

Report

4points
POST
#106

Eloquence

Meaning: a quality found in the most skillful politicians, this word refers to persuasive expressiveness.

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#107

Opulence

Meaning: great wealth or luxuriousness.

Report

4points
POST
#108

Sanguine

Meaning: it's typically used as a synonym for optimism, but it can also describe a blood-red hue or something relating to blood.

Report

4points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
1 hour ago

No. Being sanguine is not being optimistic; it is being calm and unruffled in the face of adversity. The blood part is accurate.

0
0points
reply
#109

Panacea

Meaning: the word is used to refer to something that could fix everything.

Report

4points
POST
#110

Bodacious

Meaning: this word is often used to describe a body's curves, bodacious can also be used to describe something that is remarkable or admirable.

Report

4points
POST
#111

Axiom

Meaning: an axiom is a statement that is widely accepted as true.

Report

4points
POST
#112

Silhouette

Meaning: the dark shape and outline of someone or something visible in restricted light against a brighter background.

Report

4points
POST
#113

Ingenue

Meaning: naive and innocent female characters such as Sandy at the start of Grease and Ophelia from Hamlet are examples of ingenues.

Report

4points
POST
#114

Denouement

Meaning: the resolution of a narrative.

Report

4points
POST
#115

Nefarious

Meaning: wicked, evil.

Report

4points
POST
#116

Picturesque

Meaning: visually pleasing, beautifully looking, for example, a landscape.

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#117

Rakuyou

Meaning: golden fallen or shredded leaves.

Report

4points
POST
#118

Somnambulist

Meaning: a person who sleepwalks.

Report

4points
POST
#119

Dappled

Meaning: marked with spots or rounded patches.

Report

4points
POST
#120

Defenestration

Meaning: the act of throwing someone out of a window.

Report

4points
POST
#121

Exhilaration

Meaning: the feeling of extreme happiness.

Report

4points
POST
#122

Balletic

Meaning: graceful motions.

Report

4points
POST
#123

Gesticulate

Meaning: expressing meaning with gestures instead of words.

Report

4points
POST
#124

Lamprophony

Meaning: speaking loudly and enunciating carefully.

Report

4points
POST
#125

Mondegreen

Meaning: incorrectly hearing or interpreting a song’s lyrics.

Report

4points
POST
#126

Saunter

Meaning: to walk in an unhurried manner.

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#127

Vestigial

Meaning: remnant of something or smaller version of something that was once full size.

Report

4points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
54 minutes ago (edited)

In humans the coccyx is a vestigial tail.

0
0points
reply
#128

Harbinger

Meaning: a signal for the approach of something else.

Report

4points
POST
#129

Imbue

Meaning: to permeate, be dispersed throughout something.

Report

4points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Disperse, not be dispersed.

0
0points
reply
#130

Languor

Meaning: tiredness or inactivity, especially when pleasurable.

Report

3points
POST
#131

Lithe

Meaning: one syllable and full of grace, the word lithe is used to characterize flexibility and a slim figure.

Report

3points
POST
#132

Renaissance

Meaning: he revival of European art and literature under the influence of classical models in the 14th–16th centuries.

Report

3points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Metaphorically, any rebirth or rejuvenation.

0
0points
reply
#133

Effervescent

Meaning: bubbles in a liquid.

Report

3points
POST
#134

Chatoyant

Meaning: light reflecting in a gemstone

Report

3points
POST
#135

Extravagance

Meaning: excessive elaboration or lack of restraint in spending money.

Report

3points
POST
#136

Sonorous

Meaning: a deep and full sound.

Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#137

Limerence

Meaning: the state of being infatuated with another person.

Report

3points
POST
#138

Phosphenes

Meaning: the light and colors produced by rubbing your eyes.

Report

3points
POST
#139

Cromulent

Meaning: appearing legitimate but actually being spurious.

Report

3points
POST
#140

Dissemble

Meaning: to hide one’s true feelings.

Report

3points
POST
#141

Halcyon

Meaning: peaceful, calm, idyllic.

Report

3points
POST
#142

Photogenic

Meaning: one whose beauty can be captured in a photo or video.

Report

3points
POST
#143

Sprightly

Meaning: energetic and upbeat.

Report

3points
POST
#144

Deft

Meaning: skilled movements.

Report

3points
POST
#145

Fugacious

Meaning: fleeting, disappearing after a short time.

Report

3points
POST
#146

Percussive

Meaning: resembling the sound of a drum being beaten.

Report

3points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
55 minutes ago

No. It just means "to do with hitting something". Percussive maintenance is when you thump something to make it work.

0
0points
reply
#147

Wafture

Meaning: the act of waving or a wavelike motion.

Report

3points
POST
#148

Incipient

Meaning: something that is in its early stages.

Report

3points
POST
#149

Labyrinth

Meaning: any maze or place with "intricate passageways" can be described by this word.

Report

2points
POST
Vix Spiderthrust
Vix Spiderthrust
Community Member
53 minutes ago

No. Strictly speaking, a labyrinth is a complex, winding path. Unlike a true maze, a labyrinth does not contain dead ends.

0
0points
reply
#150

Propinquity

Meaning: similar to the term proximity, this word is another way to talk about someone who lives near you.

Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!