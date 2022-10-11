Although many beautiful words with deep meanings are rather specific, it doesn't hurt to know that the English language has many interesting words to offer to add to one's literary glossary. Below you will find some beautiful English words that are euphonious to one's ears. After you are done reading through the list, let us know if there's a beautiful world that you will be adding to your dictionary!

While some of the unique words require a rather specific context, such as the word chatoyant, which means the light reflecting in a gemstone, others are very much applicable in everyday scenarios. It's because these pretty words are often synonymous with other, more commonly used terms. Why call it visually pleasing when you can call it picturesque? Why hide your true feelings when you can dissemble them? P.S. don't.

However, discovering all the new, forgotten, or often overlooked beautiful words in the English language is very much a gratifying experience. Whether you are an aspiring writer, looking to impress your English teacher with your essay, or simply looking for aesthetic words to add to your vocabulary, English has plenty of often underutilized and rare words with beautiful meanings.

The English language is a gift that just keeps on giving. It's estimated that a new English word is created every 98 minutes. That's approximately 14.7 new words per day ! No wonder why learning a new language is such a long process. However, there's no need to know every single word to master the language.

#1 Infatuation



Meaning: to have a really strong desire to be near or know more about someone.

#2 Euphoria



Meaning: an intense feeling of happiness or elation.

#3 Wanderlust



Meaning: a strong desire to travel.

#4 Hitoritabi



Meaning: traveling alone, solitary journey.

#5 Sorcery



Meaning: the use of magic, especially black magic.

#6 Eudaemonia



Meaning: means the state of being lucky or happy.

#7 Eternity



Meaning: forever; always; a limitless time.

#8 Jubilation



Meaning: feelings of joy.

#9 Scenic



Meaning: lovely appearance.

#10 Lissome



Meaning: slim, graceful, flexible, supple.

#11 Angst



Meaning: having a sense of anxiety about how the day will go.

#12 Felicity



Meaning: this one's just another word for a state of happiness.

#13 Love



Meaning: an intense feeling of deep affection.

#14 Plethora



Meaning: this word is most commonly associated with having an abundance of something.

#15 Elegance



Meaning: the quality of being graceful and stylish in appearance or manner.

#16 Paradox



Meaning: a seemingly absurd or contradictory statement or proposition which when investigated may prove to be well founded or true.

#17 Surreptitious



Meaning: this word means to act clandestinely or to do or acquire something by stealth.

#18 Lyrical



Meaning: beautifully said.

#19 Rainbow



Meaning: an arch of colors in the sky.

#20 Luminescence



Meaning: light products by chemical, electrical, or physiological means.

#21 Aesthetic



Meaning: pleasing appearance.

#22 Thunderous



Meaning: a very loud sound.

#23 Panegyric



Meaning: speech or document written to praise a person.

#24 Cynosure



Meaning: a person or thing that is the centre of attention or admiration.

#25 Incandescent



Meaning: emitting light as a result of being heated.

#26 Raconteur



Meaning: a person that is good at telling stories.

#27 Bungalow



Meaning: a cozy word for a specific type of house: usually one that's either a single story or two stories with a sloping roof.

#28 Scintilla



Meaning: a tiny trace or spark of a specified quality or feeling.

#29 Aurora



Meaning: describe the dawn, as well as the stunning luminous phenomenon that takes place in the upper atmosphere of a planet's magnetic polar regions.

#30 Inure



Meaning: means to accept or grow accustomed to something undesirable.

#31 Serendipity



Meaning: the occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way.

#32 Epiphany



Meaning: life-changing realisation.

#33 Peace



Meaning: this word can refer to a state of mind, freedom from civil disturbances, or a time without war.

#34 Ethereal



Meaning: extremely delicate and light in a way that seems not to be of this world.

#35 Dulcet



Meaning: this word describes anything that is generally pleasing.

#36 Ebullience



Meaning: the quality of being cheerful and full of energy; exuberance.

#37 Lagoon



Meaning: a body of water.

#38 Melancholy



Meaning: a feeling a pensive sadness.

#39 Oblivion



Meaning: a state of unawareness of what’s going on around you

#40 Syzygy



Meaning: an alignment of 3 celestial bodies.

#41 Retrouvailles



Meaning: the happiness of meeting again after a long time.

#42 Luftmensch



Meaning: an impractical dreamer, literally an air person, someone with her head in the clouds.

#43 Supine



Meaning: lying face upwards.

#44 Diaphanous



Meaning: delicate, translucent, very lightweight.

#45 Rejuvenated



Meaning: looking or feeling refreshed.

#46 Vigorous



Meaning: appearing healthful and strong.

#47 Crescendo



Meaning: the peak in volume of sound that builds up.

#48 Euphonious



Meaning: sounds that are pleasing to hear.

#49 Resounding



Meaning: a sound that repeats.

#50 Tintinnabulation



Meaning: the ringing of bells, sounding of bells.

#51 Ulotrichous



Meaning: curly hair with a coarse or woolly texture.

#52 Erstwhile



Meaning: former, in the past.

#53 Leisure



Meaning: time free from obligations or duty.

#54 Ineffable



Meaning: difficult to accurately describe.

#55 Incendiary



Meaning: extremely hot or inflammatory, anything that causes a fire is incendiary.

#56 Petrichor



Meaning: the word that describes the smell of earth after the rain.

#57 Sumptuous



Meaning: extremely costly, rich, luxurious, or magnificent.

#58 Aesthete



Meaning: one having or affecting sensitivity to the beautiful, especially in art.

#59 Miraculous



Meaning: that which seemed impossible or at least incredibly unlikely without the influence of some supernatural force.

#60 Gossamer



Meaning: a fine, filmy cobweb seen on grass or bushes or floating in the air in calm weather, especially in autumn.

#61 Mellifluous



Meaning: this lyrical word refers to something that is sweet and enjoyable, especially when it comes to sound.

#62 Cherish



Meaning: means to hold dear or cultivate with care and affection.

#63 Elixir



Meaning: he word is used to identify a substance that's capable of changing base metals into gold.

#64 Quintessential



Meaning: representing the most perfect or typical example of a quality or class.

#65 Sequoia



Meaning: these larger than life trees can be found throughout California, particularly in their namesake national park in the southern Sierra Nevada Mountains.

#66 Lullaby



Meaning: this word is used to describe a soothing melody to get your child to sleep.

#67 Pristine



Meaning: fresh and clean or as if new.

#68 Tryst



Meaning: a discreet meeting between two lovers.

#69 Idyllic



Meaning: picturesque, beautiful, almost fairytale-like.

#70 Onomatopoeia



Meaning: something that uses the sounds it makes to form its name.

#71 Ripple



Meaning: a small movement or wave.

#72 Sibilant



Meaning: making a hissing sound.

#73 Wherewithal



Meaning: strength and tenacity.

#74 Zenith



Meaning: the highest, most successful point of a situation.

#75 Apricity



Meaning: the warmth of the sun in winter.

#76 Aquiver



Meaning: quivering; trembling.

#77 Kerfuffle



Meaning: a commotion or fuss, especially one caused by conflicting views.

#78 Hiraeth



Meaning: a homesickness for a home you can't return to, or that never was.

#79 Bombinate



Meaning: to make a humming or buzzing noise.

#80 Illicit



Meaning: not legally permitted.

#81 Incandescence



Meaning: light produced by high temperatures.

#82 Vellichor



Meaning: the strange wistfulness of used bookshops.

#83 Sonder



Meaning: the realization that each passerby has a life as vivid and complex as your own.

#84 Evanescent



Meaning: fleeting, fading, or disappearing quickly.

#85 Hullabaloo



Meaning: loud arguing or shouting.

#86 Murmurous



Meaning: emitting low noises similar to murmurs.

#87 Nimble



Meaning: quick, easy movements, navigating difficult motions with ease.

#88 Abomination



Meaning: a thing that causes disgust or loathing.

#89 Beleaguer



Meaning: to threaten or cause difficulties for.

#90 Ailurophile



Meaning: a person who loves cats.

#91 Defervescence



Meaning: returning to normal body temperature after having a fever.

#92 Efflorescence



Meaning: what occurs after a time of reflection, study, or development; flowering, blossoming.

#93 Riparian



Meaning: adjacent to a stream or river.

#95 Bucolic



Meaning: pleasant aspects of a rural lifestyle.

#96 Emollient



Meaning: soothing to the skin.

#97 Forbearance



Meaning: patient self-control; restraint and tolerance.

#98 Lagniappe



Meaning: something extra.

#99 Ephemeral



Meaning: things that don't last forever.

#100 Nadir



Meaning: it is an astronomical term which means the lowest point, as in the "nadir of her popularity." Its opposite term, zenith, has a similar appeal.

#101 Lassitude



Meaning: describes your tiredness—whether it's in your body, your mind, or both.

#102 Demure



Meaning: this word is used to describe any modest and reserved behavior.

#103 Solitude



Meaning: the act of being alone and away from society.

#104 Nemesis



Meaning: it is associated with a rival or arch-enemy and can be used to describe inflicting an act of vengeance.

#105 Tranquility



Meaning: another word for being free from agitation of mind or spirit.

#106 Eloquence



Meaning: a quality found in the most skillful politicians, this word refers to persuasive expressiveness.

#107 Opulence



Meaning: great wealth or luxuriousness.

#108 Sanguine



Meaning: it's typically used as a synonym for optimism, but it can also describe a blood-red hue or something relating to blood.

#109 Panacea



Meaning: the word is used to refer to something that could fix everything.

#110 Bodacious



Meaning: this word is often used to describe a body's curves, bodacious can also be used to describe something that is remarkable or admirable.

#111 Axiom



Meaning: an axiom is a statement that is widely accepted as true.

#112 Silhouette



Meaning: the dark shape and outline of someone or something visible in restricted light against a brighter background.

#113 Ingenue



Meaning: naive and innocent female characters such as Sandy at the start of Grease and Ophelia from Hamlet are examples of ingenues.

#114 Denouement



Meaning: the resolution of a narrative.

#115 Nefarious



Meaning: wicked, evil.

#116 Picturesque



Meaning: visually pleasing, beautifully looking, for example, a landscape.

#117 Rakuyou



Meaning: golden fallen or shredded leaves.

#118 Somnambulist



Meaning: a person who sleepwalks.

#119 Dappled



Meaning: marked with spots or rounded patches.

#120 Defenestration



Meaning: the act of throwing someone out of a window.

#121 Exhilaration



Meaning: the feeling of extreme happiness.

#122 Balletic



Meaning: graceful motions.

#123 Gesticulate



Meaning: expressing meaning with gestures instead of words.

#124 Lamprophony



Meaning: speaking loudly and enunciating carefully.

#125 Mondegreen



Meaning: incorrectly hearing or interpreting a song’s lyrics.

#126 Saunter



Meaning: to walk in an unhurried manner.

#127 Vestigial



Meaning: remnant of something or smaller version of something that was once full size.

#128 Harbinger



Meaning: a signal for the approach of something else.

#129 Imbue



Meaning: to permeate, be dispersed throughout something.

#130 Languor



Meaning: tiredness or inactivity, especially when pleasurable.

#131 Lithe



Meaning: one syllable and full of grace, the word lithe is used to characterize flexibility and a slim figure.

#132 Renaissance



Meaning: he revival of European art and literature under the influence of classical models in the 14th–16th centuries.

#133 Effervescent



Meaning: bubbles in a liquid.

#134 Chatoyant



Meaning: light reflecting in a gemstone

#135 Extravagance



Meaning: excessive elaboration or lack of restraint in spending money.

#136 Sonorous



Meaning: a deep and full sound.

#137 Limerence



Meaning: the state of being infatuated with another person.

#138 Phosphenes



Meaning: the light and colors produced by rubbing your eyes.

#139 Cromulent



Meaning: appearing legitimate but actually being spurious.

#140 Dissemble



Meaning: to hide one’s true feelings.

#141 Halcyon



Meaning: peaceful, calm, idyllic.

#142 Photogenic



Meaning: one whose beauty can be captured in a photo or video.

#143 Sprightly



Meaning: energetic and upbeat.

#144 Deft



Meaning: skilled movements.

#145 Fugacious



Meaning: fleeting, disappearing after a short time.

#146 Percussive



Meaning: resembling the sound of a drum being beaten.

#147 Wafture



Meaning: the act of waving or a wavelike motion.

#148 Incipient



Meaning: something that is in its early stages.

#149 Labyrinth



Meaning: any maze or place with "intricate passageways" can be described by this word.