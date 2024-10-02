ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve probably seen someone rummaging through trash in your neighborhood, maybe hunting for bottles to recycle. But here’s the thing—sometimes, when people go dumpster diving, they find things so amazing, you’d think someone tossed out a treasure chest instead of garbage. Over on r/DumpsterDiving, people are sharing their most unbelievable finds, and we’ve rounded up some of the coolest ones to show you, Pandas. Curious to see what gems might be hiding in the trash? Keep scrolling!

#1

Found In The Dumpster Tied In A Trash Bag. What A Sweet Soul As Well. Poor Thing

Found In The Dumpster Tied In A Trash Bag. What A Sweet Soul As Well. Poor Thing

EmergencyPlantain124 Report

lindacowley
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dammit I don't need to be angry this early in the morning

#2

Live Animal In Petco Dumpster

Live Animal In Petco Dumpster

I found this poor baby last night in the compactor at Petco in Alexandria, La!!! I really pray that they accidentally threw him out as there was bedding in a trash bag in the bin as well. If they did it on purpose, they’re disgusting.

PrestigiousMenu3706 Report

sarah-jones
sbj
sbj
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Lucky that you found them or else they would've been squashed

#3

$200 All Going To My Local Shelter

$200 All Going To My Local Shelter

All good through the next year, so sad to see it in the trash.

whitterice Report

bayboughton
Bay Bo
Bay Bo
Community Member
8 minutes ago

You can't just give it to ppl? Set up a free bin? So sad

If you take a moment and think about how often you throw things away each day; you might realize how much we rely on the trash can. From food scraps to packaging, a lot ends up in our bins.

On average, each person generates around 0.74 kilograms of waste per day, but depending on where you live, that number can range anywhere from 0.11 to a staggering 4.54 kilograms.
#4

Always Check Your Cards

Always Check Your Cards

GuntherGoogenheimer Report

#5

But Wait! There'sh More!

But Wait! There'sh More!

There's 27 Nike and Under Armor bags here. All of them still have their tags. Most have random embroidery on the front but besides that, they're clean and in perfect condition.

GuntherGoogenheimer Report

Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is the trouble with club/school gear - once it's embroidered or otherwise marked, it is worthless to anyone not connected with the school. And often it's really good quality gear too. That's why I don't ask my dancers to get anything apart from a T-shirt - I want them to use their bags outside of dance as well if they choose.

#6

I Saw A Box For A $2800 Espresso Machine On The Sidewalk In Trash Day… Kicked It, And Realized It Wasn’t Empty. And Inside Was A $1000 Espresso Machine Of The Same Brand

I Saw A Box For A $2800 Espresso Machine On The Sidewalk In Trash Day… Kicked It, And Realized It Wasn’t Empty. And Inside Was A $1000 Espresso Machine Of The Same Brand

The-20k-Step-Bastard Report

lindacowley
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

We've got the posh one! (My brother was getting a new one) (yes he's a coffee monster)

In 2023 alone, the world generated 2.1 billion metric tons of municipal solid waste—just imagine that for a second. You could quite literally cover the earth with that waste! Imagine if all that trash were spread out evenly; it would be enough to blanket the planet in layers of garbage.

Now, if that sounds like a lot, brace yourself, because it's projected to skyrocket to 3.8 billion tons by 2050. That's nearly double the amount of waste.
#7

Found In Neighbor’s Bagster

Found In Neighbor’s Bagster

Vaquera Report

#8

I’m Shaking Because I Feel Like I Did Something Illegal!

I’m Shaking Because I Feel Like I Did Something Illegal!

Got out the shower, looked out my balcony and saw someone had these by the curb. I’ve never run to my car faster!

kittykateeeee Report

lindacowley
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd dearly love a pair of these, they are such a price though, OP is a lucky bug indeed

#9

Biggest Find I’ve Found To Date

Biggest Find I’ve Found To Date

Little back story/ I find things people are throwing out, clean them, and flip it for profit, we were moving out of our apartment and the last day I saw this and asked my girlfriend if she knew what a SNOO was she flipped when I told her what I had found. We picked it up took it home, got some swaddles to go with it to be able to test it and it worked perfect!! I took the entire thing apart cleaned it head to toe very thoroughly since I knew I could flip it for a big amount I’ve never made before on a single sell, I have it listed now and should sell between $600-$800.

Potential_Form1 Report

However, not all waste comes from our homes. In fact, there are many different types of waste out there. For instance, hazardous chemical waste like industrial chemicals, paints, and certain cleaning products could threaten our health and the environment if disposed of recklessly. They can be incredibly harmful, even in small amounts.
#10

Totally Pristine Box Set Just Sitting In The Recycling Bin At My University. I’m Amazed

Totally Pristine Box Set Just Sitting In The Recycling Bin At My University. I’m Amazed

tractoronthemotorway Report

#11

Tonight’s Find

Tonight’s Find

willieandthets Report

#12

10 Days Ago, I Found A Schwinn Delmar Frame In A Dumpster, And Gave It To My Neighbor. Yesterday, He Showed Me His Little 'Fix Up'

10 Days Ago, I Found A Schwinn Delmar Frame In A Dumpster, And Gave It To My Neighbor. Yesterday, He Showed Me His Little 'Fix Up'

3ao7ssv8 Report

Then there’s the growing problem of electronic waste. With the rise of new technology, we’re throwing out more gadgets than ever before. The world produces around 50 million tons of e-waste each year. From old phones and laptops to broken TVs and kitchen appliances, these items are becoming a huge environmental issue.
#13

Update On Imac Find

Update On Imac Find

I found this last week, what I thought was just a Mac display in the dumpster when I was moving. Plugged it in and it needed a mouse and keyboard to connect. Fast forward to this morning as I connected some that I ordered on Amazon and it popped right on and asked me to setup as new iMac, only had to connect with my Apple ID! Looked it up earlier this week and it’s a 2021 iMac, so crazy someone would just leave in the dumpster in recovery mode, but new iMac for me!

mathu-tyler Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm moving right now and I have a whole pile of old tech I'm planning to donate to Free Geek.

#14

Found This While Dog Walking. I Have No Clue Why Somebody Would Throw Out A New Cast Iron Pan

Found This While Dog Walking. I Have No Clue Why Somebody Would Throw Out A New Cast Iron Pan

Meowlik Report

#15

This Wasn't Even All Of The Plants

This Wasn't Even All Of The Plants

cantiadoreyou Report

Laugh or not
Laugh or not
Laugh or not
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I don't have a car, but I would have taken as many as I could and probably broken my back trying to take some more.

On a more natural note, we also have organic waste, which includes all sorts of biodegradable materials like food scraps, paper, and even some types of plastic. Instead of tossing these items in the trash, they can be composted to create nutrient-rich soil, which is great for growing new plants.
#16

Sorry, Can't Type Much About Photo, Fingers Are Covered With Cheetos® Cheese

Sorry, Can't Type Much About Photo, Fingers Are Covered With Cheetos® Cheese

Conscious-Extent-965 Report

#17

1970s Togo Sofa Set Found On "Large Items" Garbage Pick Up Day

1970s Togo Sofa Set Found On "Large Items" Garbage Pick Up Day

Still can't believe it, especially because it's super clean with no rips, discoloration, tears and most importantly, it has no bed bugs haha! I left them outside for a close inspection and I vacuumed them, steam cleaned all the creases and folds and then did a preventive treatment with a product I got from a local exterminator!
For those who are not familiar, Togo sofas were launched by Ligne Roset in 1973 but are still produced and are in high demand.. a new set like this would cost north of $15 000cad with a long waitlist. It's definitely my best find ever!

deletedis Report

#18

Subway's Just Giving This Working Oven Away

Subway's Just Giving This Working Oven Away

iEatNonTippersFood Report

We often forget about things that could be recycled or reused, like old furniture or household appliances. With a little creativity, household waste like an outdated lamp could find new life, reducing waste and giving us unique, repurposed items instead of more junk for the landfill.
#19

Was Happy To See It Works! College Move Out Is Wild

Was Happy To See It Works! College Move Out Is Wild

Truthoftitan Report

#20

Found A Cardboard Box Of Various Cameras Being Thrown Out. No Clue Is They Work, But They Don't Look To Be In Bad Shape!

Found A Cardboard Box Of Various Cameras Being Thrown Out. No Clue Is They Work, But They Don't Look To Be In Bad Shape!

Cult7Choir Report

Nea
Nea
Nea
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Honestly, I’ll just be deighted for their antique, classy look. Dont even have to work.

#21

We Have Public Access “Convenience Centers” In My Town Where People Can Drop Off Whatever Garbage/Junk They Need To. Some Of The Things People Leave Behind Is Ridiculous Though

We Have Public Access “Convenience Centers” In My Town Where People Can Drop Off Whatever Garbage/Junk They Need To. Some Of The Things People Leave Behind Is Ridiculous Though

majtomby Report

So, we can do our part to minimize harm to the environment by reusing items in our homes instead of tossing them out. For instance, instead of throwing away glass jars, you can repurpose them as storage containers for spices or even as decorative flower vases. You could turn old shirts into cleaning rags.
#22

Found Another Gaming Chair By My Apartments Dumpster

Found Another Gaming Chair By My Apartments Dumpster

DayolduhMayo Report

#23

Found On Top Of Someone's Garbage

Found On Top Of Someone's Garbage

I was walking my dog with my fiance and we both stopped and said "what's that?". I realized it was an enameled cast iron and I love cast iron. Immediately knew this was a $150+ pan.
Maybe the thought they ruined it? Whatever was cooked on was very burned.
Two rounds of oven cleaner and some bleach to fix the discoloration and it's good as new.

ChimkenNBiskets Report

#24

A Year Ago I Found This 1950 Gm Frigidaire At The Dump

A Year Ago I Found This 1950 Gm Frigidaire At The Dump

OkanoganToyota Report

In 2020, a staggering $252 billion was spent just to manage the world’s waste. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. When you add in the hidden costs—things like pollution, health problems, and the impact on our climate from improper waste disposal—the true cost was $361 billion.
#25

Would You Believe Me If I Said I Found All These Items Being Thrown Away On Trash Day In Rich Neighborhoods?

Would You Believe Me If I Said I Found All These Items Being Thrown Away On Trash Day In Rich Neighborhoods?

Over-Form-9442 Report

#26

Tonight’s Jackpot! 💸

Tonight’s Jackpot! 💸

5x 2x 200g Ribeyes from Free-Range Cattle, 8x Entrecôte from Free-Range Cattle, 3x 750g Buffalo Wings, 1x Pågen Loaf, & 10x BFree Gluten-Free and Dairy Free Bread! 🤩
I live in Denmark 🇩🇰, and it’s crazy that this kind of stuff gets thrown out! I’m a student, and I don’t have the money for that kind of meat, but the dumpster shouted for me, I went, and I looted! 

Ditz3n Report

#27

Found $534.93 Worth Of Food!

Found $534.93 Worth Of Food!

Faeraday Report

We all need to do our part to manage waste better. These posts remind us that many items don’t need to end up in the trash; if they’re still in good condition, they can be reused or repurposed! Which of these amazing dumpster dive finds impressed you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
#28

This Should Be Criminal…

This Should Be Criminal…

Taking some to a group home & woman’s shelter tomorrow, keeping a few for care bags my daughter & I put together for homeless people we come across.

celestialstarz Report

#29

I Finished That Stool I Found

I Finished That Stool I Found

nothingtoseehere25 Report

#30

$8,500 Meat & Cheese Haul

$8,500 Meat & Cheese Haul

Entire car was filled to the brim with steaks, cheese, deli meats, and more. I could only haul about a 1/4 of what was there…

deserttrends Report

#31

1960s Viscol Bedroom Set Before And After I Found Them On The Side Of The Road!

1960s Viscol Bedroom Set Before And After I Found Them On The Side Of The Road!

deletedis Report

#32

Cats Eat For Free This Month

Cats Eat For Free This Month

Irateskater4 Report

#33

Found This Perfectly Working Mini Fridge In My College’s Dumpster

Found This Perfectly Working Mini Fridge In My College’s Dumpster

I have a brother going to collage soon that will probably appreciate not having to spend 150$ for a new one.

BlueCappy Report

#34

Before And After- All From The 99 Going Out Of Business

Before And After- All From The 99 Going Out Of Business

Also filled and rolled over a shopping cart of instant noodle soups to the Motel 6 many houseless people live in and stay near with a free sign.
There’s also another 2x3 box of coffee and cookie mix to fill the LFP again.

ChillinInMyTaco Report

#35

Follow Up On The Lil Pig That Followed Me Home And Knocked On My Door

Follow Up On The Lil Pig That Followed Me Home And Knocked On My Door

Mommajules75_75 Report

#36

Built The Kids A Village Of Playhouses, All Found On The Curbside, And Those Light Up Foam Batons Were Found Dumpster Diving :)

Built The Kids A Village Of Playhouses, All Found On The Curbside, And Those Light Up Foam Batons Were Found Dumpster Diving :)

tasteofhemlock Report

#37

My Teen Found Her Dumpster Holy Grail Today On Our Sunday Apartment Dive

My Teen Found Her Dumpster Holy Grail Today On Our Sunday Apartment Dive

IFinallyJoinec Report

Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Carl Roberts
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Only a wanna be influencer would consider THAT a "holy grail"

#38

Found A Whole Bunch Of Old Fantastic Four Comics And Thousands Of Baseball Cards At My Local Malls Dumpster

Found A Whole Bunch Of Old Fantastic Four Comics And Thousands Of Baseball Cards At My Local Malls Dumpster

MisterPizzacoli Report

#39

I Find A Lot Of Bowls In College Move Out Trash But I Thought This Piece Was Pretty So I Cleaned It. Was Not Expecting It To Be This Dirty. Or Just Not Blue Lol

I Find A Lot Of Bowls In College Move Out Trash But I Thought This Piece Was Pretty So I Cleaned It. Was Not Expecting It To Be This Dirty. Or Just Not Blue Lol

deeppurplescallop Report

#40

Found A Giant Nutcracker Head. Left It In The Bathroom For My Husband To Find When He Gets Up To Pee

Found A Giant Nutcracker Head. Left It In The Bathroom For My Husband To Find When He Gets Up To Pee

Riflemaiden1992 Report

#41

Found A Bunch Of USB, Sd Cards And Micro Sd Cards. Any Idea What To Do With Them?

Found A Bunch Of USB, Sd Cards And Micro Sd Cards. Any Idea What To Do With Them?

ligerzero1995 Report

#42

The Cellphone Store Next To My Work Shares A Dumpster, Couldn’t Believe What They Were Throwing Away

The Cellphone Store Next To My Work Shares A Dumpster, Couldn’t Believe What They Were Throwing Away

Pretendtious Report

#43

Found This 65” TV In The Dumpster In My Neighborhood

Found This 65” TV In The Dumpster In My Neighborhood

It wouldn’t power on. Took the motherboard out and baked it @ 400°F for 10 minutes. Works perfect now. Apparently this model has a solder issue that is solved by reflowing the solder in an over.

Mbarton2010 Report

#44

Found Two Wii’s, About 8 Controllers, Sleeves And A Bunch Of Other Wii Related Stuff At My Local Library

Found Two Wii’s, About 8 Controllers, Sleeves And A Bunch Of Other Wii Related Stuff At My Local Library

Dihydrocodeinone Report

#45

My Best Find Yet! Rural Area, State Park

My Best Find Yet! Rural Area, State Park

We added a big stick so they could climb out.

vespertine_earth Report

#46

Gigantic Food Haul On One Of My First Dives! I Can't Believe My Luck, But Is It Safe To Eat The Meat, Milk, And Eggs?

Gigantic Food Haul On One Of My First Dives! I Can't Believe My Luck, But Is It Safe To Eat The Meat, Milk, And Eggs?

oopadoopaaa Report

#47

Over 330 Bars 😋😋

Over 330 Bars 😋😋

Only about 4 dozen are "expired" but who cares. I believe the worker or manager prob saw a couple exp in front and just dumped the whole row full assuming they were all out of date.

Possielover Report

#48

Hit The Absolute Jackpot

Hit The Absolute Jackpot

LancasterRothshchild Report

#49

My Schadenfreude Is Doom Scrolling Reddit Posts About How Expensive Food Has Become While Feasting Like A King Off America's Corporate Waste

My Schadenfreude Is Doom Scrolling Reddit Posts About How Expensive Food Has Become While Feasting Like A King Off America's Corporate Waste

deserttrends Report

#50

Oh My God

Oh My God

Found right by my dumpster along with a lot of clothes. Seems like someone cheated.

Pints-and-shoes Report

#51

What I Found Taking Out The Trash In My Apt Complex

What I Found Taking Out The Trash In My Apt Complex

No idea if it works yet & I plan on swapping out the joycons sometime in the future!! But I sold my switch a few months ago to pay for some bills so this feels like a little gift from the universe ☺️✨

ohworkaholic420 Report

#52

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐥

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐥

No_Celery_7722 Report

#53

My Best Day Diving Ever

My Best Day Diving Ever

I couldn't believe it, I found these in perfect condition hidden under destroyed makeup. Yes they were covered in goop, but since all of the makeup hadn't even been taken out of the packaging, none of it had gotten inside of it yet.

ColumbiaPoop Report

#54

About $1,000 Worth Of Electric Toothbrushes

About $1,000 Worth Of Electric Toothbrushes

Great_Canadian_Dive Report

#55

Hit A Crazy Jackpot Last Night!

Hit A Crazy Jackpot Last Night!

I GOT A CRAZY BLESSING FROM THE DUMPSTER GODS!!! TY YOU MY GENEROUS OVERLORD'S!
Pastry "Pop Tart Grids": 26 Prs
Sansha Mega TA09s: 4 Prs
TF Co. Ballet Shoes: 5 Prs
So Danca's: 1 Pr 

JalapenoFitz Report

#56

My Wife And I Found A Pallet Full Next To The Dumpster That Said Free. On Closer Expectation The Sodas Are 2 Days Past Expiration 35 Cases Of 35 Cans Lol

My Wife And I Found A Pallet Full Next To The Dumpster That Said Free. On Closer Expectation The Sodas Are 2 Days Past Expiration 35 Cases Of 35 Cans Lol

half_natty_ Report

#57

Somebody Was Throwing Out A Bunch Of 1973 Looney Tunes Glasses. I Couldn't Resist!

Somebody Was Throwing Out A Bunch Of 1973 Looney Tunes Glasses. I Couldn't Resist!

ennuiismymiddlename Report

#58

Yummmmm Get These Every Other Day Or Couple Days

Yummmmm Get These Every Other Day Or Couple Days

Possielover Report

#59

Someone Threw Away This Huge Pack Of Toilet Paper!!!! Yes It’s The Cheapy Office Kind But I Literally Have None Right Now And It Is Such A Blessing 🤣

Someone Threw Away This Huge Pack Of Toilet Paper!!!! Yes It’s The Cheapy Office Kind But I Literally Have None Right Now And It Is Such A Blessing 🤣

CoffeeBeam999 Report

#60

Unbelievable Waste. Grabbed As Much As I Could But Sad To Walk Away From All This

Unbelievable Waste. Grabbed As Much As I Could But Sad To Walk Away From All This

PlanetStorm2836 Report

#61

My Wife Walks Through The Door And Says "Wtf Are We Going To Do With All Of That"

My Wife Walks Through The Door And Says "Wtf Are We Going To Do With All Of That"

pornhubadvisor Report

#62

I Found 68 Unopened Mountain Dews In A Snowy Dumpster. Any Suggestions For Sanitizing Them?

I Found 68 Unopened Mountain Dews In A Snowy Dumpster. Any Suggestions For Sanitizing Them?

waldo_wigglesworth Report

#63

Found This Awesome Jacket In A Dumpster Today! Judging From The Patches And The Brand, It’s An Authentic Nasa Windbreaker From The 80s!

Found This Awesome Jacket In A Dumpster Today! Judging From The Patches And The Brand, It’s An Authentic Nasa Windbreaker From The 80s!

GauntletVSLC Report

#64

This Is Definitely A First For Me

This Is Definitely A First For Me

Cult7Choir Report

#65

This Afternoon!!

This Afternoon!!

EmbarrassedCarob3654 Report

#66

Brought This Home Last Night!

Brought This Home Last Night!

Sweet_nana219 Report

#67

Crazy What Store Will Throw Away

Crazy What Store Will Throw Away

Psabusah Report

#68

Today's Finds In Israel

Today's Finds In Israel

Academic-Pride2162 Report

#69

Laundry Detergent Score!!!

Laundry Detergent Score!!!

EmbarrassedCarob3654 Report

#70

2 Days Worth Of Snack Hauls

2 Days Worth Of Snack Hauls

Gold_Clipper Report

#71

A Quality Score. Why Would Someone Throw This Away? (College Town)yes I Washed It First. Lol

A Quality Score. Why Would Someone Throw This Away? (College Town)yes I Washed It First. Lol

FoundPlants Report

#72

Found A Huge Pile Of Tupperware Being Tossed. Here's Everything I Could Salvage

Found A Huge Pile Of Tupperware Being Tossed. Here's Everything I Could Salvage

Cult7Choir Report

#73

Found This Heavy Sturdy Shelf In The Trash Today

Found This Heavy Sturdy Shelf In The Trash Today

Truthoftitan Report

#74

I Got 7 Kids So This Was A Score

I Got 7 Kids So This Was A Score

Sustache_ Report

#75

Lord, Give Me Strength 🙏

Lord, Give Me Strength 🙏

mbz321 Report

#76

Embroidery Shop Closed. 300 Cones Of Thread Tossed

Embroidery Shop Closed. 300 Cones Of Thread Tossed

acatinasweater Report

#77

$50 Of Copper. The Scrap Yard Was Literally 5 Minutes Away I Just Don't Get It

$50 Of Copper. The Scrap Yard Was Literally 5 Minutes Away I Just Don't Get It

dahvzombie Report

#78

Can't Say I've Ever Found An Ashtray Like This...lol

Can't Say I've Ever Found An Ashtray Like This...lol

Cult7Choir Report

#79

Feeling Lucky Tonight…

Feeling Lucky Tonight…

atrevz Report

#80

So I Saved Some 70’s Comics From The Rubbish Today

So I Saved Some 70’s Comics From The Rubbish Today

Any-End5772 Report

#81

Just Out Here Chillin’ With My Peeps…

Just Out Here Chillin’ With My Peeps…

deserttrends Report

#82

Checked 1 Dumpster Today, Yep It Was A Good One!

Checked 1 Dumpster Today, Yep It Was A Good One!

DesignGrouchy3486 Report

#83

Found A Box Of Cat Figurines In The Dumpster That Literally Said "Do Not Throw Away" Lol

Found A Box Of Cat Figurines In The Dumpster That Literally Said "Do Not Throw Away" Lol

Cult7Choir Report

#84

I Used These In High School!

I Used These In High School!

TheBigJiz Report

#85

Best Haul Yet, This Isn't Even Everything Either

Best Haul Yet, This Isn't Even Everything Either

Store freezer went out from severe storms. Everything still frozen and good.

Professional_Peak843 Report

#86

I Just Took The Trash Out, And This Was Sitting There

I Just Took The Trash Out, And This Was Sitting There

i_cant_have_dairy Report

#87

Dumpster Gods Smiled Down On Me

Dumpster Gods Smiled Down On Me

Positive-Feedback-lu Report

#88

I’d Stopped Checking This Specific Dg In A Shopping Center Since It “Never Had Anything” But Ended Up Looking Since I Passed Right By Anyways... Turns Out I Was Just Checking The Wrong Dumpster This Whole Time

I’d Stopped Checking This Specific Dg In A Shopping Center Since It “Never Had Anything” But Ended Up Looking Since I Passed Right By Anyways... Turns Out I Was Just Checking The Wrong Dumpster This Whole Time

Nathaniel820 Report

