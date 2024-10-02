You’ve probably seen someone rummaging through trash in your neighborhood, maybe hunting for bottles to recycle . But here’s the thing—sometimes, when people go dumpster diving, they find things so amazing, you’d think someone tossed out a treasure chest instead of garbage. Over on r/DumpsterDiving , people are sharing their most unbelievable finds, and we’ve rounded up some of the coolest ones to show you, Pandas. Curious to see what gems might be hiding in the trash? Keep scrolling!

#1 Found In The Dumpster Tied In A Trash Bag. What A Sweet Soul As Well. Poor Thing Share icon

#2 Live Animal In Petco Dumpster Share icon I found this poor baby last night in the compactor at Petco in Alexandria, La!!! I really pray that they accidentally threw him out as there was bedding in a trash bag in the bin as well. If they did it on purpose, they’re disgusting.



#3 $200 All Going To My Local Shelter Share icon All good through the next year, so sad to see it in the trash.



If you take a moment and think about how often you throw things away each day; you might realize how much we rely on the trash can. From food scraps to packaging, a lot ends up in our bins. On average, each person generates around 0.74 kilograms of waste per day, but depending on where you live, that number can range anywhere from 0.11 to a staggering 4.54 kilograms.

#4 Always Check Your Cards Share icon

#5 But Wait! There'sh More! Share icon There's 27 Nike and Under Armor bags here. All of them still have their tags. Most have random embroidery on the front but besides that, they're clean and in perfect condition.



#6 I Saw A Box For A $2800 Espresso Machine On The Sidewalk In Trash Day… Kicked It, And Realized It Wasn’t Empty. And Inside Was A $1000 Espresso Machine Of The Same Brand Share icon

In 2023 alone, the world generated 2.1 billion metric tons of municipal solid waste—just imagine that for a second. You could quite literally cover the earth with that waste! Imagine if all that trash were spread out evenly; it would be enough to blanket the planet in layers of garbage. Now, if that sounds like a lot, brace yourself, because it's projected to skyrocket to 3.8 billion tons by 2050. That's nearly double the amount of waste.

#7 Found In Neighbor’s Bagster Share icon

#8 I’m Shaking Because I Feel Like I Did Something Illegal! Share icon Got out the shower, looked out my balcony and saw someone had these by the curb. I’ve never run to my car faster!



#9 Biggest Find I’ve Found To Date Share icon Little back story/ I find things people are throwing out, clean them, and flip it for profit, we were moving out of our apartment and the last day I saw this and asked my girlfriend if she knew what a SNOO was she flipped when I told her what I had found. We picked it up took it home, got some swaddles to go with it to be able to test it and it worked perfect!! I took the entire thing apart cleaned it head to toe very thoroughly since I knew I could flip it for a big amount I’ve never made before on a single sell, I have it listed now and should sell between $600-$800.



However, not all waste comes from our homes. In fact, there are many different types of waste out there. For instance, hazardous chemical waste like industrial chemicals, paints, and certain cleaning products could threaten our health and the environment if disposed of recklessly. They can be incredibly harmful, even in small amounts.

#10 Totally Pristine Box Set Just Sitting In The Recycling Bin At My University. I’m Amazed Share icon

#11 Tonight’s Find Share icon

#12 10 Days Ago, I Found A Schwinn Delmar Frame In A Dumpster, And Gave It To My Neighbor. Yesterday, He Showed Me His Little 'Fix Up' Share icon

Then there’s the growing problem of electronic waste. With the rise of new technology, we’re throwing out more gadgets than ever before. The world produces around 50 million tons of e-waste each year. From old phones and laptops to broken TVs and kitchen appliances, these items are becoming a huge environmental issue.

#13 Update On Imac Find Share icon I found this last week, what I thought was just a Mac display in the dumpster when I was moving. Plugged it in and it needed a mouse and keyboard to connect. Fast forward to this morning as I connected some that I ordered on Amazon and it popped right on and asked me to setup as new iMac, only had to connect with my Apple ID! Looked it up earlier this week and it’s a 2021 iMac, so crazy someone would just leave in the dumpster in recovery mode, but new iMac for me!



#14 Found This While Dog Walking. I Have No Clue Why Somebody Would Throw Out A New Cast Iron Pan Share icon

#15 This Wasn't Even All Of The Plants Share icon

On a more natural note, we also have organic waste, which includes all sorts of biodegradable materials like food scraps, paper, and even some types of plastic. Instead of tossing these items in the trash, they can be composted to create nutrient-rich soil, which is great for growing new plants.

#16 Sorry, Can't Type Much About Photo, Fingers Are Covered With Cheetos® Cheese Share icon

#17 1970s Togo Sofa Set Found On "Large Items" Garbage Pick Up Day Share icon Still can't believe it, especially because it's super clean with no rips, discoloration, tears and most importantly, it has no bed bugs haha! I left them outside for a close inspection and I vacuumed them, steam cleaned all the creases and folds and then did a preventive treatment with a product I got from a local exterminator!

For those who are not familiar, Togo sofas were launched by Ligne Roset in 1973 but are still produced and are in high demand.. a new set like this would cost north of $15 000cad with a long waitlist. It's definitely my best find ever!



#18 Subway's Just Giving This Working Oven Away Share icon

We often forget about things that could be recycled or reused, like old furniture or household appliances. With a little creativity, household waste like an outdated lamp could find new life, reducing waste and giving us unique, repurposed items instead of more junk for the landfill.

#19 Was Happy To See It Works! College Move Out Is Wild Share icon

#20 Found A Cardboard Box Of Various Cameras Being Thrown Out. No Clue Is They Work, But They Don't Look To Be In Bad Shape! Share icon

#21 We Have Public Access “Convenience Centers” In My Town Where People Can Drop Off Whatever Garbage/Junk They Need To. Some Of The Things People Leave Behind Is Ridiculous Though Share icon

So, we can do our part to minimize harm to the environment by reusing items in our homes instead of tossing them out. For instance, instead of throwing away glass jars, you can repurpose them as storage containers for spices or even as decorative flower vases. You could turn old shirts into cleaning rags.

#22 Found Another Gaming Chair By My Apartments Dumpster Share icon

#23 Found On Top Of Someone's Garbage Share icon I was walking my dog with my fiance and we both stopped and said "what's that?". I realized it was an enameled cast iron and I love cast iron. Immediately knew this was a $150+ pan.

Maybe the thought they ruined it? Whatever was cooked on was very burned.

Two rounds of oven cleaner and some bleach to fix the discoloration and it's good as new.



#24 A Year Ago I Found This 1950 Gm Frigidaire At The Dump Share icon

In 2020, a staggering $252 billion was spent just to manage the world’s waste. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. When you add in the hidden costs—things like pollution, health problems, and the impact on our climate from improper waste disposal—the true cost was $361 billion.

#25 Would You Believe Me If I Said I Found All These Items Being Thrown Away On Trash Day In Rich Neighborhoods? Share icon

#26 Tonight’s Jackpot! 💸 Share icon 5x 2x 200g Ribeyes from Free-Range Cattle, 8x Entrecôte from Free-Range Cattle, 3x 750g Buffalo Wings, 1x Pågen Loaf, & 10x BFree Gluten-Free and Dairy Free Bread! 🤩

I live in Denmark 🇩🇰, and it’s crazy that this kind of stuff gets thrown out! I’m a student, and I don’t have the money for that kind of meat, but the dumpster shouted for me, I went, and I looted!



#27 Found $534.93 Worth Of Food! Share icon

We all need to do our part to manage waste better. These posts remind us that many items don’t need to end up in the trash; if they’re still in good condition, they can be reused or repurposed! Which of these amazing dumpster dive finds impressed you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

#28 This Should Be Criminal… Share icon Taking some to a group home & woman’s shelter tomorrow, keeping a few for care bags my daughter & I put together for homeless people we come across.



#29 I Finished That Stool I Found Share icon

#30 $8,500 Meat & Cheese Haul Share icon Entire car was filled to the brim with steaks, cheese, deli meats, and more. I could only haul about a 1/4 of what was there…



#31 1960s Viscol Bedroom Set Before And After I Found Them On The Side Of The Road! Share icon

#32 Cats Eat For Free This Month Share icon

#33 Found This Perfectly Working Mini Fridge In My College’s Dumpster Share icon I have a brother going to collage soon that will probably appreciate not having to spend 150$ for a new one.



#34 Before And After- All From The 99 Going Out Of Business Share icon Also filled and rolled over a shopping cart of instant noodle soups to the Motel 6 many houseless people live in and stay near with a free sign.

There’s also another 2x3 box of coffee and cookie mix to fill the LFP again.



#35 Follow Up On The Lil Pig That Followed Me Home And Knocked On My Door Share icon

#36 Built The Kids A Village Of Playhouses, All Found On The Curbside, And Those Light Up Foam Batons Were Found Dumpster Diving :) Share icon

#37 My Teen Found Her Dumpster Holy Grail Today On Our Sunday Apartment Dive Share icon

#38 Found A Whole Bunch Of Old Fantastic Four Comics And Thousands Of Baseball Cards At My Local Malls Dumpster Share icon

#39 I Find A Lot Of Bowls In College Move Out Trash But I Thought This Piece Was Pretty So I Cleaned It. Was Not Expecting It To Be This Dirty. Or Just Not Blue Lol Share icon

#40 Found A Giant Nutcracker Head. Left It In The Bathroom For My Husband To Find When He Gets Up To Pee Share icon

#41 Found A Bunch Of USB, Sd Cards And Micro Sd Cards. Any Idea What To Do With Them? Share icon

#42 The Cellphone Store Next To My Work Shares A Dumpster, Couldn’t Believe What They Were Throwing Away Share icon

#43 Found This 65” TV In The Dumpster In My Neighborhood Share icon It wouldn’t power on. Took the motherboard out and baked it @ 400°F for 10 minutes. Works perfect now. Apparently this model has a solder issue that is solved by reflowing the solder in an over.



#44 Found Two Wii’s, About 8 Controllers, Sleeves And A Bunch Of Other Wii Related Stuff At My Local Library Share icon

#45 My Best Find Yet! Rural Area, State Park Share icon We added a big stick so they could climb out.



#46 Gigantic Food Haul On One Of My First Dives! I Can't Believe My Luck, But Is It Safe To Eat The Meat, Milk, And Eggs? Share icon

#47 Over 330 Bars 😋😋 Share icon Only about 4 dozen are "expired" but who cares. I believe the worker or manager prob saw a couple exp in front and just dumped the whole row full assuming they were all out of date.



#48 Hit The Absolute Jackpot Share icon

#49 My Schadenfreude Is Doom Scrolling Reddit Posts About How Expensive Food Has Become While Feasting Like A King Off America's Corporate Waste Share icon

#50 Oh My God Share icon Found right by my dumpster along with a lot of clothes. Seems like someone cheated.



#51 What I Found Taking Out The Trash In My Apt Complex Share icon No idea if it works yet & I plan on swapping out the joycons sometime in the future!! But I sold my switch a few months ago to pay for some bills so this feels like a little gift from the universe ☺️✨



#52 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄: 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐥 Share icon

#53 My Best Day Diving Ever Share icon I couldn't believe it, I found these in perfect condition hidden under destroyed makeup. Yes they were covered in goop, but since all of the makeup hadn't even been taken out of the packaging, none of it had gotten inside of it yet.



#54 About $1,000 Worth Of Electric Toothbrushes Share icon

#55 Hit A Crazy Jackpot Last Night! Share icon I GOT A CRAZY BLESSING FROM THE DUMPSTER GODS!!! TY YOU MY GENEROUS OVERLORD'S!

Pastry "Pop Tart Grids": 26 Prs

Sansha Mega TA09s: 4 Prs

TF Co. Ballet Shoes: 5 Prs

So Danca's: 1 Pr



#56 My Wife And I Found A Pallet Full Next To The Dumpster That Said Free. On Closer Expectation The Sodas Are 2 Days Past Expiration 35 Cases Of 35 Cans Lol Share icon

#57 Somebody Was Throwing Out A Bunch Of 1973 Looney Tunes Glasses. I Couldn't Resist! Share icon

#58 Yummmmm Get These Every Other Day Or Couple Days Share icon

#59 Someone Threw Away This Huge Pack Of Toilet Paper!!!! Yes It’s The Cheapy Office Kind But I Literally Have None Right Now And It Is Such A Blessing 🤣 Share icon

#60 Unbelievable Waste. Grabbed As Much As I Could But Sad To Walk Away From All This Share icon

#61 My Wife Walks Through The Door And Says "Wtf Are We Going To Do With All Of That" Share icon

#62 I Found 68 Unopened Mountain Dews In A Snowy Dumpster. Any Suggestions For Sanitizing Them? Share icon

#63 Found This Awesome Jacket In A Dumpster Today! Judging From The Patches And The Brand, It’s An Authentic Nasa Windbreaker From The 80s! Share icon

#64 This Is Definitely A First For Me Share icon

#65 This Afternoon!! Share icon

#66 Brought This Home Last Night! Share icon

#67 Crazy What Store Will Throw Away Share icon

#68 Today's Finds In Israel Share icon

#69 Laundry Detergent Score!!! Share icon

#70 2 Days Worth Of Snack Hauls Share icon

#71 A Quality Score. Why Would Someone Throw This Away? (College Town)yes I Washed It First. Lol Share icon

#72 Found A Huge Pile Of Tupperware Being Tossed. Here's Everything I Could Salvage Share icon

#73 Found This Heavy Sturdy Shelf In The Trash Today Share icon

#74 I Got 7 Kids So This Was A Score Share icon

#75 Lord, Give Me Strength 🙏 Share icon

#76 Embroidery Shop Closed. 300 Cones Of Thread Tossed Share icon

#77 $50 Of Copper. The Scrap Yard Was Literally 5 Minutes Away I Just Don't Get It Share icon

#78 Can't Say I've Ever Found An Ashtray Like This...lol Share icon

#79 Feeling Lucky Tonight… Share icon

#80 So I Saved Some 70’s Comics From The Rubbish Today Share icon

#81 Just Out Here Chillin’ With My Peeps… Share icon

#82 Checked 1 Dumpster Today, Yep It Was A Good One! Share icon

#83 Found A Box Of Cat Figurines In The Dumpster That Literally Said "Do Not Throw Away" Lol Share icon

#84 I Used These In High School! Share icon

#85 Best Haul Yet, This Isn't Even Everything Either Share icon Store freezer went out from severe storms. Everything still frozen and good.



#86 I Just Took The Trash Out, And This Was Sitting There Share icon

#87 Dumpster Gods Smiled Down On Me Share icon