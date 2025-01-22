ADVERTISEMENT

Dust off those platform shoes and fire up that disco ball, because we're about to boogie through the most iconic decade in music history! The 1970s weren't just about bell-bottoms and lava lamps – this was the era that gave us everything from face-melting guitar solos to consciousness-expanding reggae rhythms, from glam rock glamour to punk rock rebellion.

Whether you're a die-hard Queen fan who knows every operatic note, or you're discovering these gems through your parents' vinyl collection, these 115 legendary tracks still hit different today. From ABBA's dance floor fillers to Led Zeppelin's epic rock anthems, from peaceful protest songs to disco infernos – these tunes aren't just songs, they're cultural touchstones that somehow sound even better with age. So crank up the volume and get ready to discover (or rediscover) why your Spotify playlist is still dominated by this golden age of music.

#1

“Barracuda” By Heart

Two women from the 70s in vintage attire, posing outdoors, represent iconic 70s songs that still captivate audiences today.

Heart Report

    #2

    “Bohemian Rhapsody” By Queen

    Band from the '70s posing for the "Bohemian Rhapsody" cover in black and white.

    Queen Official Report

    #3

    “Roxanne” By The Police

    Album cover for "Roxanne" by The Police, featuring a retro rotary phone design, representing popular '70s songs.

    The Police Report

    #4

    “Let It Be” By The Beatles

    Collage of iconic '70s musicians from the "Let It Be" album cover, showcasing classic hits.

    The Beatles Report

    #5

    “More Than A Feeling” By Boston

    Album cover of Boston's iconic 70s music with colorful spaceships and a celestial theme.

    Boston Report

    #6

    “Dreams” By Fleetwood Mac

    Fleetwood Mac's "Rumours" album cover, embodying iconic '70s songs that still resonate today.

    Fleetwood Mac Report

    #7

    “Time” By Pink Floyd

    A prism refracting light into a rainbow, symbolizing iconic '70s music.

    Pink Floyd Report

    #8

    “Jolene” By Dolly Parton

    Album cover of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene', a classic '70s song.

    Dolly Parton Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have this album - got it when it came out. Have loved Dolly for years.

    #9

    “Rocket Man” By Elton John

    '70s music icon in flamboyant costume energetically performing on stage with dramatic lighting and cheering crowd.

    Elton John Report

    #10

    “One Love/People Get Ready” By Bob Marley

    Cover of "Legend" album by Bob Marley and the Wailers with '70s music theme.

    Bob Marley Report

    #11

    “Take Me Home, Country Roads” By John Denver

    '70s song album cover featuring a musician playing a guitar, wearing glasses and a leather jacket.

    John Denver Report

    #12

    “Killing Me Softly With His Song” By Roberta Flack

    Album cover showing Roberta Flack and a grand piano, highlighting timeless '70s music.

    RHINO Report

    #13

    “Heart Of Glass” By Blondie

    Blondie's "Heart of Glass" album cover from the '70s, featuring the lead singer holding a microphone.

    BlondieMusicOfficial Report

    #14

    “Stayin’ Alive” By Bee Gees

    Bee Gees album cover for "Stayin' Alive," a classic '70s song still popular today.

    beegees Report

    #15

    “Stairway To Heaven” By LED Zeppelin

    Vintage '70s style art with a framed image of a man carrying sticks, evoking classic music vibes.

    Led Zeppelin Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All us young ladies loved that Robert Plant. Still do, actually.

    #16

    “Dancing Queen” By Abba

    ABBA album cover for "Dancing Queen," iconic '70s song with members wearing white hats.

    ABBA Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My preference from that album is "Knowing Me Knowing You". Also, I think "Arrival" is an underrated song

    #17

    “Superstition” By Stevie Wonder

    Stevie Wonder album cover "Talking Book," highlighting '70s songs that still resonate strongly today.

    Stevie Wonder Report

    #18

    “Highway To Hell” By AC/Dc

    Album cover of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell," showcasing iconic '70s rock band that still rocks harder than modern hits.

    AC/DC Report

    #19

    “Starman” By David Bowie

    '70s song "Starman" by David Bowie album cover, featuring a black and white artistic image of the artist.

    David Bowie Report

    #20

    “Smoke On The Water” By Deep Purple

    Deep Purple album cover featuring '70s songs like "Smoke On The Water" and other hits.

    Deep Purple Official Report

    #21

    “American Pie” By Don Mclean

    '70s song cover featuring a hand with an American flag painted on the thumb, capturing the essence of iconic music.

    Don McLean Report

    #22

    “Life On Mars?” By David Bowie

    '70s song cover showing a person with distinct makeup and hair, titled "Life on Mars" by David Bowie.

    David Bowie Report

    #23

    “Imagine” By John Lennon

    Album cover of "Imagine" by John Lennon, iconic '70s song.

    johnlennon Report

    #24

    “Ain’t No Sunshine” By Bill Withers

    Album cover of "Just As I Am" with 1970s songs that are memorable classics.

    Bill Withers Report

    #25

    “War Pigs” By Black Sabbath

    Blurred image of a person in motion with vibrant colors, featuring "Black Sabbath War Pigs" text.

    Black Sabbath Report

    #26

    “Baba O’reilly” By The Who

    The Who performing on a vibrant stage, showcasing iconic '70s music energy.

    TheWho Report

    #27

    “Sultans Of Swing” By Dire Straits

    Album cover of "Sultans of Swing" by Dire Straits, featuring a guitar.

    Dire Straits Report

    #28

    “What’s Going On” By Marvin Gaye

    '70s song cover with Marvin Gaye, wearing a black coat and looking upward, from "What's Going On" album.

    Marvin Gaye Report

    #29

    “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” By Blue Oyster Cult

    Album cover of Blue Öyster Cult's "Agents of Fortune," a '70s song collection featuring a mysterious figure with tarot cards.

    BLUE OYSTER CULT Report

    #30

    “Dance Away” By Roxy Music

    Cover of Roxy Music's "Dance Away," showcasing '70s style makeup and typography reflecting the era's music vibe.

    Roxy Music Report

    #31

    “Play That Funky Music” By Wild Cherry

    Wild Cherry album cover with glossy red lips holding a cherry, symbolizing iconic '70s music.

    WildCherryVEVO Report

    #32

    “Hopelessly Devoted To You” By Olivia Newton-John

    '70s song "Grease" album cover featuring a couple, capturing the iconic style and vibe of the decade's music hits.

    Olivia Newton-John Report

    #33

    “Bridge Over Troubled Water” By Simon & Garfunkel

    Album cover of Simon and Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," a classic '70s song.

    Simon & Garfunkel Report

    #34

    “Don't Stop Til You Get Enough” By Michael Jackson

    '70s song cover features artist in a tuxedo against a brick wall, highlighting timeless music influence.

    Michael Jackson Report

    #35

    “I Feel Love” By Donna Summer

    Album cover of a '70s song featuring a woman in a ruffled dress and boots, with the text "I Feel Love."

    Donna Summer Report

    #36

    “Wuthering Heights” By Kate Bush

    '70s album cover art with vibrant colors and abstract design elements.

    KateBushMusic Report

    #37

    “Without You” By Harry Nilsson

    70s song album cover featuring Nilsson's "Without You."

    Harry Nilsson Report

    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy had such a great voice & was far too young when he died

    #38

    “Father And Son” By Cat Stevens

    Tea for the Tillerman album cover by Cat Stevens, featuring whimsical '70s art with a bearded man at a table under a tree.

    Yusuf / Cat Stevens Report

    #39

    “If You Could Read My Mind” By Gordon Lightfoot

    Album cover of "If You Could Read My Mind" by Gordon Lightfoot, a '70s song still loved today.

    Gordon Lightfoot Report

    #40

    “You're So Vain” By Carly Simon

    Album cover featuring Carly Simon, showcasing iconic '70s music fashion and style.

    Carly Simon Report

    #41

    “A Horse With No Name” By America

    Alt text: "America '70s album cover illustration with three men sitting, blending vintage and modern styles."

    RHINO Report

    #42

    “20th Century Boy” By T. Rex

    T. Rex's "20th Century Boy" record cover, vibrant red and blue design, iconic '70s song.

    T. Rex Report

    #43

    “Midnight Train To Georgia” By Gladys Knight And The Pips

    '70s music: Gladys Knight & the Pips pose for "Midnight Train to Georgia" album cover.

    Gladys Knight Report

    #44

    “Pink Moon” By Nick Drake

    Surreal '70s album cover of Nick Drake's "Pink Moon" featuring a teacup and abstract shapes against a dark backdrop.

    Nick Drake Report

    #45

    “Ymca” By Village People

    Village People in iconic '70s outfit, posing energetically on "Can't Stop the Music" soundtrack cover.

    Village People Report

    #46

    “I'm Not In Love” By 10cc

    Band 10cc posing with instruments in a black and white photo; iconic '70s music group.

    10ccVEVO Report

    #47

    “Easy” By Commodores

    The Commodores band posing for "The Ultimate Collection" album, representing iconic '70s songs.

    The Commodores Report

    #48

    “Maggie May” By Rod Stewart

    Cover of 'Maggie May' showcasing vibrant '70s music artwork with an illustration of a singer performing.

    Rod Stewart Report

    #49

    “I Wanna Be Your Lover” By Prince

    Album cover of a '70s music icon with long hair and mustache against a blue background.

    Prince Report

    #50

    “Lean On Me” By Bill Withers

    Album cover of "Lean On Me: The Best of Bill Withers," featuring a vibrant '70s design and portrait.

    Bill Withers Report

    #51

    “Let’s Stay Together” By Al Green

    Cover of '70s song "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green, featuring Al leaning against a textured wall in a stylish leather jacket.

    Al Green Report

    #52

    “Video Killed The Radio Star” By Buggles

    Two stylized figures in yellow shirts and green ties from a '70s pop album cover.

    TheBugglesVEVO Report

    #53

    “What A Fool Believes” By The Doobie Brothers

    The Doobie Brothers album cover for "What A Fool Believes," a classic '70s song.

    The Doobie Brothers Report

    #54

    “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook

    Album cover of Dr. Hook's 'Sylvia's Mother,' featuring the band members in casual attire, representing '70s music hits.

    Ronja´s Dr Hook Channel Report

    #55

    “Oliver’s Army” By Elvis Costello

    Elvis Costello on the cover of "Oliver's Army," a classic '70s song.

    Elvis Costello Report

    #56

    “It’s Too Late” By Carole King

    '70s singer sitting by a window with a cat, album cover for Tapestry.

    Carole King Report

    #57

    “If You Leave Me Now” By Chicago

    Chicago band logo on a staircase, featuring a red high heel, represents iconic '70s music nostalgia.

    Chicago Band Report

    #58

    “Make It With You” By Bread

    Album cover of 'On The Waters' by Bread, featuring silhouettes of '70s band members by the sea at sunset.

    Bread - Topic Report

    #59

    “Coz I Luv You” By Slade

    1970s album cover with band sitting against a brick wall, featuring 'Slade - Coz I Luv You' in bold yellow and purple text.

    Slade Official Report

    #60

    “My Sharona” By The Knack

    '70s song cover art featuring a woman in a white tank top holding an album.

    TheKnackVEVO Report

    #61

    “A Case Of You” By Joni Mitchell

    Album cover art for "A Case of You" by Joni Mitchell, a '70s song still beloved today.

    Joni Mitchell Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I played this over and over, then changed sides and played it over and over again.

    #62

    “Blitzkrieg Bop” By Ramones

    Band posing in front of a brick wall, exemplifying '70s style with leather jackets and jeans.

    The Ramones Report

    #63

    “On The Beach” By Neil Young

    Beach scene with vintage '70s furniture, a standing person by the ocean, and a floral umbrella.

    neilyoungchannel Report

    #64

    “Love Train” By The O’jays

    '70s band the O'Jays, album cover "Back Stabbers," featuring three members wearing retro suits.

    The O'Jays Report

    #65

    “Hotel California” By Eagles

    Album cover of Hotel California with palm trees silhouetted against a sunset.

    Eagles Report

    #66

    “September” By Earth Wind & Fire

    '70s band Earth, Wind & Fire performing live with vibrant stage lighting.

    Earth Wind & Fire Report

    #67

    “I Will Survive” By Gloria Gaynor

    Album cover of "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor, iconic '70s song.

    Gloria Gaynor Report

    #68

    “Sweet Emotion” By Aerosmith

    Aerosmith album cover, “Sweet Emotion,” featuring band members from the '70s.

    Aerosmith Report

    #69

    “What You Wont Do For Love” By Bobby Caldwell

    Bobby Caldwell song cover art featuring a silhouetted figure on a bench against a sunset, for '70s music.

    Bobby Caldwell - Topic Report

    #70

    “Rhinestone Cowboy” By Glen Campbell

    Album cover of "Rhinestone Cowboy" with Glen Campbell on a horse, highlighting classic '70s music hits.

    Glen Campbell Report

    #71

    "London Calling" By The Clash

    Iconic '70s album cover featuring a musician smashing a guitar on stage.

    The Clash Report

    #72

    “Papa Was A Rollin' Stone” By The Temptations

    The Temptations 'Papa Was a Rollin' Stone' album cover featuring band members in matching outfits, 1970s music.

    The Temptations Report

    #73

    “The Logical Song” By Supertramp

    Cover art of Supertramp's "The Logical Song" from the '70s, featuring a smiling woman holding a beer glass.

    Supertramp - Topic Report

    #74

    “Cat's In The Cradle” By Harry Chapin

    Album cover of Harry Chapin's "Cat's In The Cradle," a '70s song from original artist recordings.

    Harry Chapin - Topic Report

    #75

    “Freebird” By Lynyrd Skynyrd

    '70s band on a street corner, embodying classic rock vibes.

    Lynyrd Skynyrd Report

    #76

    “Born To Run” By Bruce Springsteen

    '70s songs, iconic album cover featuring a musician with a guitar, wearing a leather jacket, titled "Born to Run."

    Bruce Springsteen Report

    #77

    “Tangled Up In Blue” By Bob Dylan

    Cover of "Tangled Up in Blue" by Bob Dylan, iconic '70s music with a vintage style.

    Bob Dylan Report

    #78

    “Mr Blue Sky” By Elo

    Album cover of Electric Light Orchestra's "All Over the World" with a colorful spaceship orbiting Earth.

    ELO Report

    #79

    “Baker Street” By Gerry Rafferty

    Gerry Rafferty playing guitar on the iconic '70s album cover for "Baker Street."

    Gerry Rafferty Report

    #80

    “Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)” By Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel

    Cover of "The Best of Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel," showcasing '70s music nostalgia.

    Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel - Topic Report

    #81

    “Band On The Run” By Wings

    '70s album "Band on the Run" cover art with a group of men posed dramatically against a brick wall.

    PAUL McCARTNEY Report

    #82

    “All Right Now” By Free

    '70s band Free on their "Fire and Water" album cover, showcasing classic rock vibes from the 1970s music era.

    Free Band Report

    #83

    “Superstar” By Carpenters

    Album cover of the Carpenters, a '70s music duo, with one person seated and the other standing behind, smiling.

    Carpenters Report

    #84

    “Summer Breeze” By The Isley Brothers

    The Isley Brothers in '70s fashion with guitars, embodying classic '70s songs.

    The Isley Brothers Report

    #85

    “Piano Man” By Billy Joel

    70s Songs: Album cover art of "Piano Man" with a stylized face in blue and black tones.

    Billy Joel Report

    #86

    “Cars” By Gary Numan

    Gary Numan on the "Cars" album cover in a suit, representing '70s songs that still slap.

    Official Gary Numan Report

    #87

    “Annie’s Song” By John Denver

    Album cover of "Annie's Song" by John Denver featuring a smiling man in glasses.

    John Denver Report

    #88

    “Ballroom Blitz” By Sweet

    '70s band The Sweet posing for "Ballroom Blitz" live album cover in Berlin, 1976.

    Official Sweet Channel Report

    #89

    “Dream On” By Aerosmith

    Aerosmith album cover with band members against a cloudy sky, representing iconic '70s songs.

    Aerosmith Report

    #90

    “Marquee Moon” By Television

    Album cover of "Marquee Moon" by Television, iconic '70s song still popular today.

    Television - Topic Report

    #91

    “Transmission” By Joy Division

    A vibrant red and white nebula glows in the dark universe, symbolizing the timeless impact of '70s songs.

    Joy Division Report

    #92

    “Gloria” By Patti Smith

    A person in a white shirt with a jacket draped over their shoulder, embodying the iconic style of '70s music.

    Patti Smith Report

    #93

    “Thirteen” By Big Star

    Neon star sign with "BIG" text, evoking '70s songs nostalgia.

    Big Star Report

    #94

    “Move On Up” By Curtis Mayfield

    Man in a yellow suit lounging, capturing the vibe of '70s music.

    Curtis Mayfield Report

    #95

    “Sweet Jane” By The Velvet Underground

    '70s album cover with pink smoke and a subway entrance, titled "Loaded" by The Velvet Underground.

    The Velvet Underground Report

    #96

    “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” By Gil Scott-Heron

    Album cover of Gil Scott-Heron's "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised," a '70s song that still resonates today.

    Ace Records Report

    #97

    “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” By B.j. Thomas

    Album cover of BJ Thomas featuring the song "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," a classic '70s hit.

    TheBJThomas Report

    #98

    “Boogie Oogie Oogie” By A Taste Of Honey

    'A Taste of Honey' album cover featuring two women with guitars, highlighting iconic '70s songs.

    A Taste of Honey - Topic Report

    #99

    “I’ll Be There” By The Jackson 5

    Jackson 5 album cover from the '70s, featuring members and retro lighting, symbolizing timeless music hits.

    Classic Motown Report

    #100

    “Lay Down Sally” By Eric Clapton

    '70s musician with a guitar on the cover of "Just One Night," highlighting classic hits that still resonate today.

    Eric Clapton Report

    #101

    “Joy To The World” By Three Dog Night

    '70s band Three Dog Night performing on a rooftop, showcasing classic hits with instruments under a moonlit sky.

    Three Dog Night Report

    #102

    “Crazy Horses” By The Osmonds

    '70s song album cover featuring The Osmonds standing in a junkyard with "Crazy Horses" title above them.

    TheOsmondsMusic Report

    #103

    “Sweet Caroline” By Neil Diamond

    '70s music album cover featuring Neil Diamond.

    Neil Diamond Report

    #104

    “Fire And Rain” By James Taylor

    '70s album cover featuring a person in a blue shirt, symbolizing songs from the era that still resonate today.

    James Taylor Report

    #105

    “Layla” By Derek And The Dominos

    Abstract painting of a woman with flowers, capturing the vibrant spirit of '70s songs.

    Derek & The Dominos - Topic Report

    #106

    “Let Your Love Flow” By The Bellamy Brothers

    '70s album cover featuring two smiling men promoting hit songs "Let Your Love Flow" and "Satin Sheets."

    BellamyBrothers Report

    #107

    “Good Times” By Chic

    Album cover of Chic's "The Best of" featuring iconic '70s songs.

    Nile Rodgers & CHIC Report

    #108

    “Lust For Life” By Iggy Pop

    Black and white portrait of a smiling person on a classic album cover from the '70s.

    Iggy Pop Official Report

    #109

    “Trans Europe Express” By Kraftwerk

    '70s band Kraftwerk's "Trans Europe Express" album cover, featuring four members in suits, iconic retro style.

    The Kraftwerk Database Report

    #110

    “Dream Baby Dream” By Suicide

    '70s album cover of "Dream Baby Dream" by Suicide, featuring abstract art and bold colors.

    Suicide Band Official Report

    #111

    “I Just Want To Be Your Everything” By Andy Gibb

    Album cover of a '70s music artist in a relaxed pose, embodying classic rock vibes.

    Andy Gibb - Topic Report

    #112

    “Baby Come Back” By Player

    '70s band Player posing in retro fashion against a dark background.

    Player - Topic Report

    #113

    “Jungle Boogie” By Kool & The Gang

    Album cover of "Wild and Peaceful" by Kool & The Gang, featuring '70s style art and animals in a vibrant scene.

    KoolandthegangShow Report

    #114

    “You're The First, The Last, My Everything” By Barry White

    Barry White album cover art, featuring his portrait and vibrant text design; iconic '70s music collection.

    Barry White Report

    #115

    “I Think I Love You” By The Partridge Family

    The Partridge Family band photo with instruments from iconic '70s music hit record cover.

    PartridgeFamilyVEVO Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You put them in the list and left Boney M out? Seriously

