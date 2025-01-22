115 ’70s Songs That Still Slap Harder Than Modern Hits
Dust off those platform shoes and fire up that disco ball, because we're about to boogie through the most iconic decade in music history! The 1970s weren't just about bell-bottoms and lava lamps – this was the era that gave us everything from face-melting guitar solos to consciousness-expanding reggae rhythms, from glam rock glamour to punk rock rebellion.
Whether you're a die-hard Queen fan who knows every operatic note, or you're discovering these gems through your parents' vinyl collection, these 115 legendary tracks still hit different today. From ABBA's dance floor fillers to Led Zeppelin's epic rock anthems, from peaceful protest songs to disco infernos – these tunes aren't just songs, they're cultural touchstones that somehow sound even better with age. So crank up the volume and get ready to discover (or rediscover) why your Spotify playlist is still dominated by this golden age of music.
“Barracuda” By Heart
“Bohemian Rhapsody” By Queen
“Roxanne” By The Police
“Let It Be” By The Beatles
“More Than A Feeling” By Boston
“Dreams” By Fleetwood Mac
“Time” By Pink Floyd
“Jolene” By Dolly Parton
I have this album - got it when it came out. Have loved Dolly for years.
“Rocket Man” By Elton John
“One Love/People Get Ready” By Bob Marley
“Take Me Home, Country Roads” By John Denver
“Killing Me Softly With His Song” By Roberta Flack
“Heart Of Glass” By Blondie
“Stayin’ Alive” By Bee Gees
“Stairway To Heaven” By LED Zeppelin
All us young ladies loved that Robert Plant. Still do, actually.
“Dancing Queen” By Abba
“Superstition” By Stevie Wonder
“Highway To Hell” By AC/Dc
“Starman” By David Bowie
“Smoke On The Water” By Deep Purple
“American Pie” By Don Mclean
“Life On Mars?” By David Bowie
“Imagine” By John Lennon
“Ain’t No Sunshine” By Bill Withers
“War Pigs” By Black Sabbath
“Baba O’reilly” By The Who
“Sultans Of Swing” By Dire Straits
“What’s Going On” By Marvin Gaye
“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” By Blue Oyster Cult
“Dance Away” By Roxy Music
“Play That Funky Music” By Wild Cherry
“Hopelessly Devoted To You” By Olivia Newton-John
“Bridge Over Troubled Water” By Simon & Garfunkel
“Don't Stop Til You Get Enough” By Michael Jackson
“I Feel Love” By Donna Summer
“Wuthering Heights” By Kate Bush
“Without You” By Harry Nilsson
“If You Could Read My Mind” By Gordon Lightfoot
“You're So Vain” By Carly Simon
“A Horse With No Name” By America
“20th Century Boy” By T. Rex
“Midnight Train To Georgia” By Gladys Knight And The Pips
“Pink Moon” By Nick Drake
“Ymca” By Village People
“I'm Not In Love” By 10cc
“Easy” By Commodores
“Maggie May” By Rod Stewart
“I Wanna Be Your Lover” By Prince
“Lean On Me” By Bill Withers
“Let’s Stay Together” By Al Green
“Video Killed The Radio Star” By Buggles
“What A Fool Believes” By The Doobie Brothers
“Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook
“Oliver’s Army” By Elvis Costello
“It’s Too Late” By Carole King
“If You Leave Me Now” By Chicago
“Make It With You” By Bread
“Coz I Luv You” By Slade
“My Sharona” By The Knack
“A Case Of You” By Joni Mitchell
I played this over and over, then changed sides and played it over and over again.