ADVERTISEMENT

Dust off those platform shoes and fire up that disco ball, because we're about to boogie through the most iconic decade in music history! The 1970s weren't just about bell-bottoms and lava lamps – this was the era that gave us everything from face-melting guitar solos to consciousness-expanding reggae rhythms, from glam rock glamour to punk rock rebellion.

Whether you're a die-hard Queen fan who knows every operatic note, or you're discovering these gems through your parents' vinyl collection, these 115 legendary tracks still hit different today. From ABBA's dance floor fillers to Led Zeppelin's epic rock anthems, from peaceful protest songs to disco infernos – these tunes aren't just songs, they're cultural touchstones that somehow sound even better with age. So crank up the volume and get ready to discover (or rediscover) why your Spotify playlist is still dominated by this golden age of music.