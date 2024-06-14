Bachelorette Star Accused Of Faking Gender Transition For Attention, Says “Most Are Just Jealous” Of Looks

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Bachelorette star is being accused of trying to fool fans for attention by claiming she’s transgender.

Josh Seiter announced to her audience that she was transitioning after decades of projecting the image of a “strong, masculine son and brother” to the world.

She said she no longer wanted to hide her true self. However, fans were quick to say that she was faking the transition for attention.

"I have struggled with my gender identity for as long as I can remember," she wrote in an open letter in May

The reality TV star also faced backlash for not changing her Instagram username and was questioned for keeping her facial hair

“I have struggled with my gender identity – and resulting feelings of guilt and shame – for as long as I can remember,” the 37-year-old wrote in an open letter posted on May 20.

Josh Seiter said she’s tired of projecting the image of a “strong, masculine son and brother” and no longer wants to hide her true self

Image credits: Josh Seiter / Instagram

“I spent the last three decades trying to keep this side of me private. I felt I had no choice, given my upbringing in a strictly religious, conservative family,” she added.

While some fans were supportive, others berated the Chicago native and said she was simply pretending.

“Is this a social media experiment?” one asked.

“I think you are really bored and unhappy person just seeking for attention. You dont stick with anything and when people lose interest in you,you came up with something new.. I really dont know why I am following you anymore,” said another comment.

The former Bachelorette star said she wanted to keep her facial and body hair and added that everyone’s transition journey looks different

“You have to be trolling us,” one quipped, while another said, “Stop trying so hard. Just be yourself and stop mocking actual trans people. Wearing makeup and putting on a wig ain’t gonna cut it, bro.”

Some defended The Bachelorette alum, with one saying, “Transitioning isn’t easy, but seeing you this happy is. Keep going. You’ve got this. Love you J.”

“You do what makes you comfortable. You don’t need to explain YOUR decisions to ANYBODY!! This is your journey and your body. Everyone else needs to mind their business!!” another said.

In one clip, the content creator said Josh was their “dead name.” However, the reality TV star’s username is currently still Josh Seiter.

She said she is keeping her username of Josh Seiter and felt it was “super dictatorial” that people would ask her to change it

People eventually began questioning why she hadn’t changed her username to the new name she picked for herself.

“I’m not changing my username at this time, but may eventually. The reasons for this are personal and frankly, no one’s business,” she wrote in the comments section. “So please stop demanding I change it. It’s super dictatorial and weird. I’ll do things on my own time, in my own way, especially as [it] concerns my body, my name, and my identity. Thanks!”

Following all the hate comments accusing her of trolling her audience, The Bachelorette star released a statement in her defense.

“I am getting lots of hate from the LGBTQ community and people that [fancy] themselves gatekeepers — despite them preaching about love, tolerance and acceptance,” she told the Daily Mail. “I find it ironic that a movement that values freedom and charting our own unique path is also one of the most judgmental. I’ve actually found a lot more support from my conservative friends than my so-called liberal friends.”

While addressing the hate, the 37-year-old said, “I think most are just jealous that I am a beautiful trans woman”

She also said the hate stems from people being jealous of her looks.

“I think most are just jealous that I am a beautiful trans woman. I noticed I look better than most of the trans women hating on me in my DMs and comments, so I think the hate is just jealousy disguised as concern,” she added. “It’s sad my transition has so many people up in arms.”

The 37-year-old was at the center of a controversial death hoax last year. Reports of her passing circulated after a death announcement was made on her Instagram page. She later clarified that she was alive and well, blaming the death announcement on her account being hacked.