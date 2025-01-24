ADVERTISEMENT

Everything in this world is a remix, and that is ok because it can inspire creators to reinvent things in the most unexpected ways. In this case, we have in mind Felipe de Castro, an architect from Rio de Janeiro, who takes inspiration for his building designs from ordinary everyday objects.

An earring? A potato chip? A napkin? Yes, even that can be an inspiration for a building in the eyes of Felipe, and if that is outside of your realm of imagination, just take a look at his drawings; you will not be disappointed. As the artist previously shared, he always had this gift of re-imagining what objects would look like on a much larger scale and how people would be walking under them. The only difference now is that he also draws them.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

#1

Architectural idea drawing inspired by an intricately designed earring, showcasing creative design concepts.

felipedecastro.arq

    #2

    Architectural idea inspired by a Nespresso machine, shown in a sketch and real-life comparison.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #3

    Architectural idea inspired by a crinkle-cut fry, showing a skyscraper design with wavy balcony elements.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #4

    Architectural design inspired by a twisting trophy, alongside a smiling athlete holding the trophy on a tennis court.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #5

    Architectural ideas inspired by stacked chocolate bars, with a building design and chocolate pieces.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #6

    Architectural idea inspired by a chessboard, featuring a cube-based building and knight sculpture.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #7

    Architectural sketch inspired by stacked binders creatively representing building design.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #8

    Architectural concept inspired by a salad bowl, featuring greenery on a modern structure.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #9

    Architectural idea inspired by light switch design, showcasing unique everyday object influence.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #10

    Architectural idea inspired by a printer, featuring a building design sketch resembling the shape of the printer.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #11

    Architectural concept inspired by a manual paper cutter, featuring a building design with retro elements and palm trees.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #12

    Architectural idea inspired by colorful stacked clothespins, resembling a modern building design sketch.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #13

    Artist's architectural idea of a bridge inspired by a stapler, showcasing creative design from everyday objects.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #14

    Architectural idea inspired by a microphone, featuring a futuristic building design and a real microphone.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #15

    Architectural idea inspired by a stapler, featuring a stage design resembling the everyday object.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #16

    Architectural ideas inspired by everyday objects: building design resembling stacked plastic cups.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #17

    Architectural idea inspired by Doritos chips, featuring a sketch of a modern building with a curved, grid-like roof.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #18

    An Architect Draws Buildings Inspired By Everyday Objects (29 New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq

    #19

    Architectural concept sketched beside a lipstick, showcasing ideas inspired by everyday objects.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #20

    Architectural idea inspired by a block-shaped everyday object, featuring modern building design and concept sketch.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #21

    Architectural concept inspired by Olympic rings, featuring circular windows and pool, surrounded by palm trees.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #22

    Architectural design inspired by a wooden crate, showcasing creativity in everyday objects.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #23

    Architectural idea inspired by a simple computer component, depicting a building resembling a CPU cooler.

    felipedecastro.arq

    #24

    Architectural design inspired by Toblerone chocolate, illustrating creative ideas from everyday objects.

    felipedecastro.arq

