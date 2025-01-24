ADVERTISEMENT

Everything in this world is a remix, and that is ok because it can inspire creators to reinvent things in the most unexpected ways. In this case, we have in mind Felipe de Castro , an architect from Rio de Janeiro, who takes inspiration for his building designs from ordinary everyday objects.

An earring? A potato chip? A napkin? Yes, even that can be an inspiration for a building in the eyes of Felipe, and if that is outside of your realm of imagination, just take a look at his drawings; you will not be disappointed. As the artist previously shared, he always had this gift of re-imagining what objects would look like on a much larger scale and how people would be walking under them. The only difference now is that he also draws them.

