24 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects By This Artist (New Pics)
Everything in this world is a remix, and that is ok because it can inspire creators to reinvent things in the most unexpected ways. In this case, we have in mind Felipe de Castro, an architect from Rio de Janeiro, who takes inspiration for his building designs from ordinary everyday objects.
An earring? A potato chip? A napkin? Yes, even that can be an inspiration for a building in the eyes of Felipe, and if that is outside of your realm of imagination, just take a look at his drawings; you will not be disappointed. As the artist previously shared, he always had this gift of re-imagining what objects would look like on a much larger scale and how people would be walking under them. The only difference now is that he also draws them.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com
