ADVERTISEMENT

Felipe de Castro, an imaginative architect and artist from Rio de Janeiro, turns everyday items into fantastic building designs. He creates structures inspired by objects like masks, microphones, and sandwiches, transforming them into hospitals, hotels, and unique buildings.

Felipe's love for drawing started in childhood, and he has always been able to see amazing possibilities in ordinary things. His work challenges typical architecture, showing that creativity can come from anything around us. Through his playful and inventive designs, Felipe inspires us to see the world in new and exciting ways.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

felipedecastro.arq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    22 Of The Most Impressive Architectural Ideas Inspired By Simple Everyday Objects (New Pics)

    felipedecastro.arq Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!