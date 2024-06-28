ADVERTISEMENT

Felipe de Castro, an imaginative architect and artist from Rio de Janeiro, turns everyday items into fantastic building designs. He creates structures inspired by objects like masks, microphones, and sandwiches, transforming them into hospitals, hotels, and unique buildings.

Felipe's love for drawing started in childhood, and he has always been able to see amazing possibilities in ordinary things. His work challenges typical architecture, showing that creativity can come from anything around us. Through his playful and inventive designs, Felipe inspires us to see the world in new and exciting ways.

