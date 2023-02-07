Nature, in all its majesty, has created many fantastic creatures. Big and small, with or without tails, flying or running, they never cease to amaze us with their beauty and diversity. It so happens that some animals have big ears. For some, like the elephant or the bat-eared fox, it is a means of adapting to their living environment or even survival. For others, it was a whimsical gift from nature.

Personally, every time I see a small dog with big ears, I wonder if the little fella is going to grow into them or remain a canine version of Dumbo. Of course, there are also dogs with big ears that are a trademark of their breed. In both cases, they look equally cute. By the way, can you guess which dog breed has the biggest ears? Post your versions in the comments.

While the African elephant is the animal with the biggest ears on our planet, other animals with long ears include lots of rodents, and also certain breeds of foxes, dogs, and even cattle.

For this article, we collected some of the biggest ears in the world. Which ones do you think take the prize? If your pet has a remarkable set of ears, or you happen to be friends with a wild animal with the same characteristics, show us their photos in the comments. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet Wally,the Bunny With The Biggest Wing-Like Ears

Meet Wally,the Bunny With The Biggest Wing-Like Ears

Dainius Report

13points
POST
#2

It’s The Ears For Me

It’s The Ears For Me

kd_winkies Report

13points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sure that this is a Pharoah hound, they are gorgeous and very very energetic, usually the ears stick right up :)

0
0points
reply
#3

This Hedgehog With Really Long Ears

This Hedgehog With Really Long Ears

DaisyDeerling Report

12points
POST
#4

My Sister Rescued This Baby Girl And Gave Her New Ears

My Sister Rescued This Baby Girl And Gave Her New Ears

Buffaloney84 Report

11points
POST
#5

Bolt The Basset Hound

Bolt The Basset Hound

Stuntaf Report

11points
POST
#6

Fully Engaged

Fully Engaged

biest229 Report

11points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh wow what a beauty x

0
0points
reply
#7

This Dog With Big Ears

This Dog With Big Ears

juan_dresden Report

10points
POST
#8

This Amazing Long Eared Bun

This Amazing Long Eared Bun

GaymerBunner Report

10points
POST
#9

Eve The English Lop

Eve The English Lop

Healthyhair12 Report

10points
POST
#10

The English Lop

The English Lop

Impossible-Regret-74 Report

10points
POST
#11

The Littlest Fella

The Littlest Fella

Zayyded Report

10points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So cute, I wonder what breed he is :)

0
0points
reply
#12

This Is Jubilee. She Just Happens To Look Like Bad Taxidermy

This Is Jubilee. She Just Happens To Look Like Bad Taxidermy

critterwalk Report

10points
POST
#13

Meet Ace. Heckin' Big Stompers And Floppy Ears

Meet Ace. Heckin' Big Stompers And Floppy Ears

DemonCipher13 Report

10points
POST
#14

My Dog Ghost Is Very Suspicious Why I'm Home On A Work Day

My Dog Ghost Is Very Suspicious Why I'm Home On A Work Day

Wolf-Track Report

10points
POST
#15

Meet Remy, The Dumbo Eared Black German Shepard

Meet Remy, The Dumbo Eared Black German Shepard

Srainz4 Report

10points
POST
#16

One Ear Always Up

One Ear Always Up

papirosel Report

10points
POST
#17

When It's Bath Time But Your Doggy Doesn't Like His Ears Getting Wet

When It's Bath Time But Your Doggy Doesn't Like His Ears Getting Wet

Browndog888 Report

10points
POST
#18

Snuggles With Our Beautiful Baby Henry

Snuggles With Our Beautiful Baby Henry

honeyandhenryy Report

10points
POST
#19

My Dad Said My Puppy Looks Like Richard Gere And I Can’t Unsee It

My Dad Said My Puppy Looks Like Richard Gere And I Can’t Unsee It

Snoo-12803 Report

10points
POST
#20

He Can Get Wi Fi Signals With Those Ears

He Can Get Wi Fi Signals With Those Ears

Ghoststory3 Report

10points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's be honest: he might be able to pick up radio signals from space as well.

0
0points
reply
#21

His Ears Are Longer Than His Legs

His Ears Are Longer Than His Legs

Goal1 Report

10points
POST
#22

Big World Meet Moogie

Big World Meet Moogie

desireexdoll Report

9points
POST
#23

The Long-Eared Jerboa Has Ears 2/3 The Length Of Its Body; One Of The Largest Ear-To-Body Ratios In The Animal Kingdom

The Long-Eared Jerboa Has Ears 2/3 The Length Of Its Body; One Of The Largest Ear-To-Body Ratios In The Animal Kingdom

sites.psu.edu Report

9points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I too want a bebe floofy like this x

0
0points
reply
#24

My Dog Is Really, Really Ridiculously Good Looking

My Dog Is Really, Really Ridiculously Good Looking

mustard_is_delicious Report

9points
POST
#25

Somebody Made It To Santa's Nice List

Somebody Made It To Santa's Nice List

deadmanmike Report

9points
POST
#26

You've Heard Of Shoulder Cat, Now Get Ready For Shoulder Fennec Fox!

You've Heard Of Shoulder Cat, Now Get Ready For Shoulder Fennec Fox!

CranesMistressOfFear Report

9points
POST
#27

A Little Reminder Of The Day When This Two Met

A Little Reminder Of The Day When This Two Met

bf_podencos Report

9points
POST
#28

This Sub Has Been Showcasing A Variety Of Animals Today. How About This Big-Eared Goof? A Baby Okapi!

This Sub Has Been Showcasing A Variety Of Animals Today. How About This Big-Eared Goof? A Baby Okapi!

Gragabal Report

9points
POST
#29

He Does Not Have Ears. These Are Antennas. He Was Sent To Earth To Spy On Humans

He Does Not Have Ears. These Are Antennas. He Was Sent To Earth To Spy On Humans

P0megran1te Report

9points
POST
#30

Baby Cutie

Baby Cutie

Opening_Dream735 Report

9points
POST
#31

Big Ears Big Heart Sasuke The Rat Terrier

Big Ears Big Heart Sasuke The Rat Terrier

gpicciuto Report

9points
POST
#32

50% Ears, 50% Sheep

50% Ears, 50% Sheep

Nacasson Report

8points
POST
#33

Meet Charlie, Our 2-Month-Old Sausage

Meet Charlie, Our 2-Month-Old Sausage

Denseflea Report

8points
POST
#34

I’m On A Daily Digest For My Local Shelter’s Critters In Need Of Foster Care — Greta And Her Satellite Ears Just Arrived

I’m On A Daily Digest For My Local Shelter’s Critters In Need Of Foster Care — Greta And Her Satellite Ears Just Arrived

DonutPlains Report

8points
POST
#35

My Friend's Cat Has A Better Wardrobe Than I Do

My Friend's Cat Has A Better Wardrobe Than I Do

Blarvis Report

8points
POST
#36

My Brother’s Flemish Giant. Yes He’s As Big As He Looks

My Brother’s Flemish Giant. Yes He’s As Big As He Looks

yaboijimboslice Report

8points
POST
#37

We Have Found Our People. My Little Deer In Headlights

We Have Found Our People. My Little Deer In Headlights

LGG20N Report

8points
POST
#38

This Is Gouda. Gouda's Ears Are Too Big For Her Illegally Smol Head

This Is Gouda. Gouda's Ears Are Too Big For Her Illegally Smol Head

ftmgremlin Report

8points
POST
#39

To Stop Frost Bite, Baby Cows Are Knitted Ear Warmers

To Stop Frost Bite, Baby Cows Are Knitted Ear Warmers

redonculous Report

8points
POST
#40

When My Dog Gets Nervous Her Ears Look Like Baby Yoda’s

When My Dog Gets Nervous Her Ears Look Like Baby Yoda’s

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#41

Tho I Am But Smol, My Ears Be Big

Tho I Am But Smol, My Ears Be Big

Cre8ivejoy Report

8points
POST
#42

Bunny Ears

Bunny Ears

Dear-Focus-8995 Report

8points
POST
#43

Garry

Garry

Bargas1111 Report

8points
POST
#44

Breakfast Companion

Breakfast Companion

pedrowyatt Report

7points
POST
#45

My, What Big Ears You Have!

My, What Big Ears You Have!

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#46

Oriental Kitty With Big Ears

Oriental Kitty With Big Ears

NinjaKamihana Report

7points
POST
#47

Derp Mule Deer

Derp Mule Deer

AvemWorld Report

7points
POST
#48

The Dog That Convinced Me To Get Past My Dislike Of Small Dogs. Meet Gizmo

The Dog That Convinced Me To Get Past My Dislike Of Small Dogs. Meet Gizmo

mrsmavrick Report

7points
POST
#49

Basset Hounds Are The Best Actors In The World. They Act All Sad, But Really They Are Plotting Their Next Snack Heist

Basset Hounds Are The Best Actors In The World. They Act All Sad, But Really They Are Plotting Their Next Snack Heist

curious_espresso Report

7points
POST
#50

Meet Ripley - My 16 Week GSD

Meet Ripley - My 16 Week GSD

Glitched_Lion Report

7points
POST
#51

Cute Afghan Hound

Cute Afghan Hound

Maleficent_coffee Report

7points
POST
#52

5 Hours On A Plane Yesterday With This Little Chunk. Meet Hamilton The Bracco Italiano

5 Hours On A Plane Yesterday With This Little Chunk. Meet Hamilton The Bracco Italiano

Nevadadrifter Report

7points
POST
#53

I Want To Drink Your Milk

I Want To Drink Your Milk

ExactlySorta Report

7points
POST
#54

Hello World, 15 Minutes Old

Hello World, 15 Minutes Old

man_with_big_boobs Report

7points
POST
#55

This Is My New Puppy — His Ears Are Big. I’m Sure He’ll Grow Into Them Eventually

This Is My New Puppy — His Ears Are Big. I’m Sure He’ll Grow Into Them Eventually

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
#56

My Kitten Has Extra Large Ears And Curly Fur

My Kitten Has Extra Large Ears And Curly Fur

benja1976 Report

7points
POST
#57

Our Dog Has Pretty Long Ears

Our Dog Has Pretty Long Ears

IHarknessI Report

7points
POST
#58

These Popper Ears Are Adorable

These Popper Ears Are Adorable

GoldenChinchilla Report

7points
POST
#59

The Cutest Little Pink Nose And Tufty Ears That You Ever Did See!

The Cutest Little Pink Nose And Tufty Ears That You Ever Did See!

888temeraire888 Report

7points
POST
#60

Airplane Ears

Airplane Ears

Graab187 Report

7points
POST
#61

Schnitzel Is Ready For His Walk

Schnitzel Is Ready For His Walk

OMG_Its_CoCo Report

7points
POST
#62

Pretty Girls Love Posing For Pictures

Pretty Girls Love Posing For Pictures

litttlereddx Report

7points
POST
#63

My New Basset Hound Puppy, Opie

My New Basset Hound Puppy, Opie

GamerPlaz Report

7points
POST
#64

Meet Hagrid, My Part Flemish Giant Baby Bun

Meet Hagrid, My Part Flemish Giant Baby Bun

Orange_Penguin Report

7points
POST
#65

Not As Impressive As The Great Dane, But Here's Me With A Flemish Giant (Rabbit)

Not As Impressive As The Great Dane, But Here's Me With A Flemish Giant (Rabbit)

EgweneSedai Report

7points
POST
#66

Double Sonar Ears

Double Sonar Ears

peaceandatheism Report

7points
POST
#67

She Knows When You Open The Treat Bag

She Knows When You Open The Treat Bag

Throwaway87611 Report

7points
POST
#68

Ball Of Floof

Ball Of Floof

hufflehogs_ Report

7points
POST
#69

Sonar Ears Aisle 5

Sonar Ears Aisle 5

terrorSABBATH Report

7points
POST
#70

Gemma Wants To Join The Crew

Gemma Wants To Join The Crew

kerriv98765 Report

7points
POST
#71

Some People Tease His Ears. I Love Them

Some People Tease His Ears. I Love Them

Evorus_Krayde Report

7points
POST
#72

Turbo Jet Ears

Turbo Jet Ears

willowburnsyellow Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

He’s Two-Thirds Ears

He’s Two-Thirds Ears

caymnick Report

7points
POST
#74

It's Dangerous To Go Alone! Take This

It's Dangerous To Go Alone! Take This

PaintTop5755 Report

7points
POST
#75

Bruno Who Has The Most Giant Ears!

Bruno Who Has The Most Giant Ears!

Notmadjustsad-k Report

7points
POST
#76

One Day, A Chihuahua And An Italian Greyhound Decided To Create A Child With Satellite Ears

One Day, A Chihuahua And An Italian Greyhound Decided To Create A Child With Satellite Ears

Background_Review_62 Report

7points
POST
#77

All Smiles At The Brewery Tonight!

All Smiles At The Brewery Tonight!

cooljesus69 Report

6points
POST
#78

Figaro's Big Ears

Figaro's Big Ears

gammayeti Report

6points
POST
#79

African Wild Dog

African Wild Dog

publicdomainpictures.net Report

6points
POST
#80

My Friends’ Hunting Guide, Has A Caracal As A Pet

My Friends’ Hunting Guide, Has A Caracal As A Pet

bobbysr Report

6points
POST
#81

Looks Like His Ears Won't Stay Floppy Forever! Reddit, Meet Bear

Looks Like His Ears Won't Stay Floppy Forever! Reddit, Meet Bear

Nautical_gooch Report

6points
POST
#82

10 Weeks Old, Both Lokis Ears Popped Up Together Today For The First Time

10 Weeks Old, Both Lokis Ears Popped Up Together Today For The First Time

kirk_d Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#83

Saw A Deer That Seemed Much Smaller Than Their Peers

Saw A Deer That Seemed Much Smaller Than Their Peers

acidicgeisha Report

6points