Nature, in all its majesty, has created many fantastic creatures. Big and small, with or without tails, flying or running, they never cease to amaze us with their beauty and diversity. It so happens that some animals have big ears. For some, like the elephant or the bat-eared fox, it is a means of adapting to their living environment or even survival. For others, it was a whimsical gift from nature.

Personally, every time I see a small dog with big ears, I wonder if the little fella is going to grow into them or remain a canine version of Dumbo. Of course, there are also dogs with big ears that are a trademark of their breed. In both cases, they look equally cute. By the way, can you guess which dog breed has the biggest ears? Post your versions in the comments.

While the African elephant is the animal with the biggest ears on our planet, other animals with long ears include lots of rodents, and also certain breeds of foxes, dogs, and even cattle.

For this article, we collected some of the biggest ears in the world. Which ones do you think take the prize? If your pet has a remarkable set of ears, or you happen to be friends with a wild animal with the same characteristics, show us their photos in the comments.