American Traditional or Old School tattoos are powerful expressions of identity and heritage. Their timeless designs are steeped in history, capturing the essence of American culture since they first appeared in the 20th century.

Classic tattoos tell a tale of adventure, bravery, and cultural evolution, from the open seas helmed by tattooed sailors to the early parlors that brought these inked symbols into everyday American life.

If you want to carry the ink that resonates with you on a deeper level, bold lines and distinctive shading of American traditional tattoos might be what you were looking for.

The Origins of American Traditional Tattoos

Tattooing is an ancient art form, and evidence of its practice has been found across many cultures for thousands of years. Ötzi the Iceman, a preserved 5,300-year-old mummy discovered in the Alps, had tattoos marking his body — one of the earliest known examples of tattooing (Smithsonian Magazine) (1).

However, tattoos did not gain widespread popularity in America until the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when they appeared more frequently on sailors, soldiers, and circus performers (Jean-Chris Miller, “The Body Art Book,” 1997) (2).

Early on, body art was primarily reserved for circus folk and sailors. In fact, many of the circus entertainers with tattoos were former mariners. Others joined because they had tattoos.

In 2017, Time Magazine told a story about a woman who claimed she had been kidnapped by Native Americans and inked against her will, which forced her to join the circus (Time, 2017) (3).

Sailors, often guided by superstition, sought tattoos to permanently safeguard their bodies. They frequently used body art to remember significant journeys or commemorate significant experiences.

After lengthy voyages, sailors would return with new tattooing techniques and designs they discovered. Given the dangers of sailing during this era, tattoos also served as a simple method for identifying lost bodies

The Rise of Tattoo Parlors

The first tattoo parlor opened within a barbershop in New York City in December 1891. The owner, John O’Reilly, developed the earliest electric tattoo machine, inspired by an electric sewing machine patented by Thomas Edison.

O’Reilly, whose primary clients were seafarers, once said, “A sailor without a tattoo is like a ship without grog: not seaworthy” (New Zealand Maritime Museum, 2023) (4).

Soon after, many more tattoo shops appeared, particularly near port towns, to welcome the sailors who would rush out after payday to get their tattoos (Dismantle Magazine) (5). The US Navy even included tattoos in recruitment posters during the 1940s (Collectors Weekly, 2012) (6).

Inspired by their naval counterparts, other military branches began to get tattoos during World War I and World War II. Tattoos were marks of remembrance or protection, symbolizing a man’s toughness and determination.

At this time, flash designs became the preference of tattooists due to their speed of completion. Parlors would offer a limited range of colors and a small number of designs, with little customization available for patrons.

In 1902, an article from the New York Tribune demonstrated how tattoos were becoming more mainstream (Scott Boersma, “Tattoos, American Sailors, and US Maritime Communities”) (7).

The paper featured an interview with a local tattoo artist detailing the broader public’s growing concerns about the permanency of tattoos and whether children might engage in the practice. At this point, some tattooists began seeing their work as an expression of art.

Icons of Ink: Sailor Jerry, Ed Hardy, and the Rise of American Tattoo Art

In the 1930s, the renowned tattoo artist and Navy veteran Norman Keith Collins made his mark in the world of tattooing. More commonly known as Sailor Jerry, Collins learned how to tattoo from a Filipino-Hawaiian tattooer. Sailor Jerry is often credited with turning tattoos from a craft into an art.

He experimented with pigment and technique, combining Japanese, American, and European stylistic elements. His methods and designs heavily influenced the traditional American tattoo style.

Another recognizable tattoo artist who appeared during the 70s was Ed Hardy, who began his apprenticeship under Sailor Jerry in 1969 (Ed Hardy, “Wear Your Dreams: My Life in Tattoos,” 2013) (8).

In his autobiography, Hardy referred to Sailor Jerry as “the greatest tattooer of his generation.” Hardy opened his own tattoo parlor, Realistic Tattoo, in 1974. He claims his “fingerprints can be found on every wrinkle in the worldwide [tattoo] movement ... I watched the entire world get tattooed.”

Hardy noted that while his original customers were those from the fringes of society, the “practice of tattoos oozed from there into the mainstream culture over the next twenty years.”

However, tattoo art historian Matt Lodder begs to differ. Speaking to Collectors Weekly, he pointed out that his research indicates that “by the 1880s, most port cities and the large metropolitan areas boasted tattoo artists, often catering to very diverse and well-heeled clientele.”

The rise of Old School tattoos, regardless of their origins, has left a rich historical narrative that inspires many contemporary designs. Interestingly, classic tattoos appear to be gaining popularity among today’s tattoo enthusiasts.

During his interview with Collectors Weekly, C.W. Eldridge, a tattoo historian and artist trained under Ed Hardy, suggests that prominent brands like Ed Hardy’s merchandise and Sailor Jerry’s rum have had a “tremendous effect on the current popularity of traditional tattooing.”

Lodder adds, “Traditional American designs are steeped in romance and come with a combative rhetoric of tradition, lineage, craftsmanship, and cultural memory, as well as a loudly defended sense of what tattooing is, and what it should be.”

Key Elements of American Traditional Tattoo Style

Old School tattoos feature a vintage, nostalgic element in their characteristic designs. The first defining feature of this type of tattoo is dark, bold, clean lines. These lines allow the tattoo to stand out while ensuring that it remains long-lasting, and, according to Inked Magazine, the palettes lend themselves effectively to all skin tones (9).

Alongside the striking black lines, these tattoos feature vivid hues. The primary colors are typically used most, though greens and browns also appear. These tattoos feature minimal shading, focusing instead on bright, saturated colors.

Ultimately, an Old School tattoo design should have a dramatic impact.

Despite the simplistic designs, the process of inking this type of tattoo is quite complex.

To achieve this iconic style, tattoo artists must use a steady hand to draw clean, precise lines. Together with these lines, the vivid hues must be heavily saturated with more ink tattooed under the skin than other tattoo styles.

Iconic Symbols of American Traditional Tattoos

Among the many representative designs for Old School tattoos, a few stand out as quintessential to the style.

Anchors

Anchors symbolize a sailor’s relationship with the sea and their promise to return home safely. They also represent stability, grounding, and a strong foundation. Additionally, anchors can signify a successful Atlantic crossing.

Swallows

For sailors, swallows represent traveling approximately 5,000 nautical miles (The Historic Dockyard, Chatham) (10). Due to the bird’s long migration patterns, the swallow symbolizes a sailor’s safe return home after extended voyages. The swallow also signifies hope and freedom.

Daggers

Daggers hold multiple meanings within this type of tattoo. According to Honorable Society, they often represent courage, strength, protection, justice, and honor (11). They are also frequently used as a reminder that tomorrow is never promised and that each day should be lived to the fullest.

Hearts

Often accompanied by a name, a heart typically represents love.

Roses

Like a heart, red roses represent romantic love and passion. However, other colors of roses can signify different emotions. For example, a white rose often conveys purity.

Pin-Up Girls

Sailors were often away for significant periods. Unsurprisingly, they had glamorous pin-up girls, often in provocative poses, as tattoos. Pin-up girls celebrated women’s beauty, charm, and confidence.

20 Classic-Inspired Tattoo Ideas

Explore 20 modern twists and classic interpretations of iconic American traditional designs. These tattoos blend traditional stylistic elements — bold lines and saturated colors — with unique imagery.