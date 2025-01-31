Artist Paints Mouse Doing All Sorts Of Shenanigans, And The Results Are Adorable (45 Pics)Interview With Artist
Who would have thought that mice art would sell better than dog art? No one? Well, you would be wrong!
Stuart Dunkel is a painter and musician who is known for his adorable art featuring a mouse named Chuckie as the main character. Though in early childhood Dunkel was drawn to music, which led him to becoming a successful classical musician, later in life, his attention shifted to visual arts. In 1994, Stuart began by painting images of dogs, but the art didn't really sell. That made the artist look for other subjects.
"The mouse paintings first appeared as part of a running joke with his wife about why there were crumbs on the kitchen counter," was written in Stuart's bio. After including his latest painting in an exhibition, he was pleasantly surprised that it was immediately sold. Fast forward to today, as Stuart continues to paint mice and their little shenanigans. "The mouse is clearly autobiographical, but he is also a universal spirit, sharing emotional experiences that range from delight to fear—usually with a sense of humor as well."
More info: Instagram | stuart-dunkel.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Magic Butterfly
Bored Panda reached out to Stuart to learn more about his artwork.
First, we asked Dunkel to share what drew him to the world of artistry. He wrote: “I have always been able to combine unrelated things and come up with new ideas from them. I amuse myself with what pops up in my inner eye. Because of an eye problem growing up I can visualize pictures that I make up and be able to paint and draw from that image. Because my brain is full of pictures, I like to be able to record them in oil paint.”
Sushi Escape
Banana Splits
Stuart also told us more about his creative process.
“Often, I set up objects in my empty fish aquarium and place my pet white mouse in with it. I watch how the mouse (Chuckie) interacts with it and come up with many scenarios. I then do a drawing on a panel and paint what I see from life or my imagination. I paint opaquely, trying to finish the painting that day.”
Muffin Shade
Butterfly Parade
As for the audience’s takeaway, Stuart commented: “I hope people see an innocent interplay of the mouse and the narrative it creates. I like a simple image that is funny or thought-provoking. On a deeper level, the mouse represents the daily struggles of survival and creating moments of joy in one’s life.”