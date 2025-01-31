ADVERTISEMENT

Who would have thought that mice art would sell better than dog art? No one? Well, you would be wrong!

Stuart Dunkel is a painter and musician who is known for his adorable art featuring a mouse named Chuckie as the main character. Though in early childhood Dunkel was drawn to music, which led him to becoming a successful classical musician, later in life, his attention shifted to visual arts. In 1994, Stuart began by painting images of dogs, but the art didn't really sell. That made the artist look for other subjects.

"The mouse paintings first appeared as part of a running joke with his wife about why there were crumbs on the kitchen counter," was written in Stuart's bio. After including his latest painting in an exhibition, he was pleasantly surprised that it was immediately sold. Fast forward to today, as Stuart continues to paint mice and their little shenanigans. "The mouse is clearly autobiographical, but he is also a universal spirit, sharing emotional experiences that range from delight to fear—usually with a sense of humor as well."

#1

Magic Butterfly

Mouse watching a colorful butterfly in a whimsical painting.

stuartdunkel Report

Bored Panda reached out to Stuart to learn more about his artwork.

First, we asked Dunkel to share what drew him to the world of artistry. He wrote: “I have always been able to combine unrelated things and come up with new ideas from them. I amuse myself with what pops up in my inner eye. Because of an eye problem growing up I can visualize pictures that I make up and be able to paint and draw from that image. Because my brain is full of pictures, I like to be able to record them in oil paint.”
    #2

    Sushi Escape

    A painting of a mouse holding a sushi roll with scattered orange beads on a table.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #3

    Banana Splits

    Mouse with a cherry on a banana split, surrounded by ice cream scoops, showcasing adorable shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    Stuart also told us more about his creative process.

    “Often, I set up objects in my empty fish aquarium and place my pet white mouse in with it. I watch how the mouse (Chuckie) interacts with it and come up with many scenarios. I then do a drawing on a panel and paint what I see from life or my imagination. I paint opaquely, trying to finish the painting that day.”

    #4

    Muffin Shade

    Painting of a mouse eating crumbs beside a giant chocolate chip muffin.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #5

    Butterfly Parade

    Mouse in a forest observing butterflies, painted with charming and whimsical details.

    stuartdunkel Report

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Stuart commented: “I hope people see an innocent interplay of the mouse and the narrative it creates. I like a simple image that is funny or thought-provoking. On a deeper level, the mouse represents the daily struggles of survival and creating moments of joy in one’s life.”
    #6

    Cupcake Fun

    A mouse stands by a rainbow-colored cupcake in a whimsical painting, adding a touch of adorable mischief.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #7

    See Me

    Mouse painting depicts a white mouse holding googly eyes with a green apple, showcasing adorable shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #8

    Joining The Parade

    A whimsical painting of a mouse with three colorful rubber ducks.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #9

    Jelly Bean Trials

    Painting of a mouse with a blue candy, surrounded by colorful candies, displaying charming shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #10

    Scout

    Painting of a mouse peeking over a hill, surrounded by greenery, with a clear sky in the background.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #11

    Gumball Peril

    Painting of a mouse in a gumball machine, surrounded by colorful balls in a playful scene.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #12

    Hands Full

    Painting of an adorable mouse holding a stack of cookies against a blue background.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #13

    Donut Fun

    A painting of a cute mouse peeking through a green-frosted donut, showcasing artistic shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #14

    My Valentine

    A cute mouse art holding a pink heart with "XOXO" written on it.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #15

    Favorite Kiss

    Painting of a mouse in a pink hat, part of an adorable art series featuring mouse shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #16

    Rock&roll

    A painting of a mouse standing on a peach, showcasing adorable shenanigans by the artist.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #17

    Dandelion

    Painting of a cute mouse nestled in a dandelion on a green background, illustrating playful shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #18

    Candy Man

    A painted mouse piloting a green plane dropping colorful candies against a pastel sky.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #19

    Jetfire

    Painting of a mouse piloting a plane named Jetfire, showcasing whimsical shenanigans in a colorful sky.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #20

    Popcorn Alley

    Painting of a cute mouse next to a pile of popcorn, showcasing its adorable shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #21

    Linguini Leash

    A painted mouse doing shenanigans, pulling a large wrapped object against a blue sky backdrop.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #22

    Blueberry Lover

    Painting of an adorable mouse on a pile of blueberries, showcasing artistic shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #23

    Golden Kiss

    Painting of a cute mouse holding a yellow object, showcasing creative shenanigans on a dark background.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #24

    Tart Attack

    Painting of a mouse in a fruit basket with berries, showcasing adorable shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #25

    Declaration

    Adorable painting of a mouse holding a red heart-shaped balloon against a plain background.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #26

    Net Ball

    Mouse in a painting holds a giant tennis ball on a court, showcasing adorable shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #27

    Valentine Gift

    Painting of a mouse holding a heart-shaped balloon, showcasing adorable antics.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #28

    Good Night's Sleep

    Painting of a playful mouse peeking through fluffy clouds with a pastel purple sky background.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #29

    Best Meatball

    Painting of a mouse inside a sandwich among meatballs, showcasing adorable shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #30

    Cookie Mountain

    A painting of a mouse balancing on a colorful stack of polka-dotted cushions.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #31

    Fig Treat

    Painting of a mouse curiously sniffing a fig, showcasing adorable shenanigans in art.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #32

    Bubble Adventure

    Painting of a mouse inside colorful bubbles surrounded by a vibrant background.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #33

    New Friends

    Mouse painting with googly-eyed fruit, creating adorable shenanigans on a shelf.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #34

    Golden Treat

    Painting of a mouse pulling cheese, showcasing playful shenanigans with a humorous twist against a purple background.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #35

    Houseboat

    Mouse inside a tennis ball floating on a stream, with a waterfall in the background.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #36

    Strawberry Delight

    Painting of a mouse with a chocolate-covered strawberry in its paws, creating an adorable scene.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #37

    Bean Carrier

    A painting of a cute mouse with colorful life rings, showcasing whimsical shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #38

    Pushy Pair

    Painting of a cute mouse standing beside a large pear, showcasing playful shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #39

    Fishy

    Mouse observing colorful fish in a bowl, painted by artist depicting adorable shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #40

    Musician

    Painting of a mouse playing a colorful xylophone, capturing adorable shenanigans by the artist.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #41

    Hole In One

    Mouse holding a large golf ball on a green field, showcasing adorable antics in a whimsical painting.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #42

    Bad Shot

    A painting of a mouse playfully pushing a large golf ball on a grassy field, showcasing adorable shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #43

    Bringing A Kiss

    Painting of a mouse pulling a pink cloth, illustrating adorable shenanigans.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #44

    Goldmine

    A painting of a cute mouse admiring a large cupcake with rainbow wrapper and berry topping.

    stuartdunkel Report

    #45

    Feeling Blue

    Painting of a mouse with a blue shenanigans hat, looking adorable.

    stuartdunkel Report

