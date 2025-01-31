ADVERTISEMENT

Who would have thought that mice art would sell better than dog art? No one? Well, you would be wrong!

Stuart Dunkel is a painter and musician who is known for his adorable art featuring a mouse named Chuckie as the main character. Though in early childhood Dunkel was drawn to music, which led him to becoming a successful classical musician, later in life, his attention shifted to visual arts. In 1994, Stuart began by painting images of dogs, but the art didn't really sell. That made the artist look for other subjects.

"The mouse paintings first appeared as part of a running joke with his wife about why there were crumbs on the kitchen counter," was written in Stuart's bio. After including his latest painting in an exhibition, he was pleasantly surprised that it was immediately sold. Fast forward to today, as Stuart continues to paint mice and their little shenanigans. "The mouse is clearly autobiographical, but he is also a universal spirit, sharing emotional experiences that range from delight to fear—usually with a sense of humor as well."

