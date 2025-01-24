Few would argue against the fact that the Renaissance period produced some of the most beautiful art the world has ever seen. Artists like Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael would spend years to achieve the level of skill and detail we admire in their paintings and other works. However, nowadays, with technological advancements on our side, it seems that this level of craft can be obtained just by snapping a picture with a phone.And the Accidental Renaissance subreddit is the perfect proof of that. Scroll down to see some of the best unintentional artworks that even famous artists would be jealous of and be sure to upvote the ones that look like they came straight from a Renaissance painter's workshop.

#1 My Window's View Looks Like A Painting

#2 Kitten Under The Table

#3 Me Getting Dressed For My Adventure

#4 Friend Snapped A Picture Of Us After The Wedding Party

#5 Cats On Expired Fuji Velvia 50

#6 Snapped This Photo On My Way To Work, Cold Boi Keeping Warm

#7 Dad And Infant

#8 Long Day For Everybody

#9 Yawning Beauty

#10 Mom Napping After A Long Flight

#11 Help Me Find This Bride Who Got Married At York Oratory On Saturday?

#12 A Rose M'lady?

#13 So Begins The Fall

#14 He Knows How To Pose For The Camera

#15 Golden Hour Ground's Keeper

#16 What Book Would You Read?

#17 Picture Of My Bestie Taken By Her Friend, Figured It Fit Here

#18 Woman In Kazakh Church That I Snapped A Pic Of

#19 Brussels, Belgium, 2024 (Photo By Nadia Eeckhout)

#20 Accidental Renaissance At Shoot?

#21 Took This Selfie While Staying Overnight At The Hospital With My Sister

#22 Accidental Wedding Shot

#23 A Picture My Father Took Of Me When I Was 4. He Is Not A Photographer, And I Was Not Posing; According To Him I Was "Grumpy" That Day And He Liked That My Face Was Half In The Light, Half In The Shadows

#24 I Was Told I Should Post This Here

#25 Girona, Spain

#26 Eating Cake (With Face)

#27 Something My Dad Sent In The Family Group Chat

#28 Neighborhood Cat Knocked Over Our Half-Full Watering Can And Was Gloating Over Her Victory When I Got Home

#29 This Is Me - Told To Post Here From Another Group

#30 Me, Being Christened

#31 My Husband, Posing With Bread, While The Cat Gets Into Our Dinner In The Background

#32 Snapped A Shot Of The New Puppy At The End Of The Couch

#33 Nonna On Film

#35 My GF Send Me A Picture Of Her Breakfast

#36 Tehnically Baroque

#37 The Haves And The Have Nots

#38 Meal Prepping Post Farmers Market

#39 Accidental Renaissance

#40 Wedding After Party

#41 Renaissance Deng

#42 The Reader

#43 My Mumma, Waiting While On A Volunteering Shift

#44 Interview With Gladys Marin, Chile, 1998 (Photo By Ximena Navarro)

#45 My Girlfriend Painting

#46 This Photo Of A Burned Kitchen

#47 Was Told You Guys Might Like This. Flew By A Thunderstorm Last Night And Took 1,500 Photos. Here's One Of My Favorites

#48 Fall Of A Rebel Angel

#49 Tomatoes Catching The Light

#50 A Guy Trying To Explain What An Nft Is

#51 Lestat Getting A Touch-Up Between Takes, During Filming Of "Interview With The Vampire" (Circa 1994)

#52 Was Told To Cross Post My Sheep Photo Here, Enjoy!

#53 The Basement

#54 A Man And His Cat

#55 My Boy In The Sun

#56 Dog Tolerating Affection

#57 Kitty From The Streets Meets Her New Sister From The Shelter

#58 The Rebirth

#59 My Kitty Sleeping In The Curtain

#60 Rugby Player Runs Through A Sunbeam

#61 Colleagues And I Capturing Bats At Night

#62 Reflection In A Mud

#63 The Battle Of Siblings

#64 Accidental Pietà

#65 Cats Cuddling In A Closet

#66 Power Went Out While Writing

#67 Romanian Shepherd With His Flock

#68 This Trash Pile In Wales

#69 Hope After The Storm

#70 Cow At A Government Building

#71 We Lost Power After Thanksgiving Dinner And Only Had A Fire And Candles To See By

#72 Coffee & Cigarettes… Q3…

#73 Some People Said It Looks Like A Renaissance Painting

#74 The Second Coming

#75 Honey Hunters 3

#76 I Dropped An Egg On The Dog's Oui Oui Pad

#77 I Live In La & An Unhoused Individual Left Their Teddy. Elephant In The Fog

#78 This Picture Of Duoduo

#79 Picture Of Me And My Great Uncle Talking

#80 Painting Or Window

#81 Endless Duties Of A Tired Mother

#82 Cat Doing Security Job At Hagia Sophia

#83 Greatest Cricketer Coming Out To Bat

#84 This Qualifies

#85 Dog Park Is Closed On Rainy Days

#86 My Roommates Changing A Lightbulb

#87 Lost Dog On The Side Of The Road

#88 Thought It Would Fit The Trend

#89 Buddy Wore This To Trivia Night

#90 This Woman's Mugshot Looks Like It Was Painted In The 1700's

#91 Youngster In Bear Costume Participating In A Traditional Festival In Iasi, Romania

#92 Before The Coffee Gets Cold

#93 My New Apartment After The Dust Bag Exploded

#94 Helping My Brother In Law Hang Some Curtains