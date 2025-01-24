95 Times Photos Accidentally Resembled Renaissance Paintings (New Pics)
Few would argue against the fact that the Renaissance period produced some of the most beautiful art the world has ever seen. Artists like Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, and Raphael would spend years to achieve the level of skill and detail we admire in their paintings and other works. However, nowadays, with technological advancements on our side, it seems that this level of craft can be obtained just by snapping a picture with a phone.And the Accidental Renaissance subreddit is the perfect proof of that. Scroll down to see some of the best unintentional artworks that even famous artists would be jealous of and be sure to upvote the ones that look like they came straight from a Renaissance painter's workshop.
My Window’s View Looks Like A Painting
Kitten Under The Table
Me Getting Dressed For My Adventure
Friend Snapped A Picture Of Us After The Wedding Party
Cats On Expired Fuji Velvia 50
Snapped This Photo On My Way To Work, Cold Boi Keeping Warm
Dad And Infant
Long Day For Everybody
Yawning Beauty
Mom Napping After A Long Flight
Help Me Find This Bride Who Got Married At York Oratory On Saturday?
A Rose M’lady?
So Begins The Fall
He Knows How To Pose For The Camera
Golden Hour Ground’s Keeper
What Book Would You Read?
Picture Of My Bestie Taken By Her Friend, Figured It Fit Here
Woman In Kazakh Church That I Snapped A Pic Of
Brussels, Belgium, 2024 (Photo By Nadia Eeckhout)
Accidental Renaissance At Shoot?
Took This Selfie While Staying Overnight At The Hospital With My Sister
Accidental Wedding Shot
A Picture My Father Took Of Me When I Was 4. He Is Not A Photographer, And I Was Not Posing; According To Him I Was "Grumpy" That Day And He Liked That My Face Was Half In The Light, Half In The Shadows
I Was Told I Should Post This Here
Girona, Spain
Eating Cake (With Face)
Something My Dad Sent In The Family Group Chat
Neighborhood Cat Knocked Over Our Half-Full Watering Can And Was Gloating Over Her Victory When I Got Home
This Is Me - Told To Post Here From Another Group
Me, Being Christened
My Husband, Posing With Bread, While The Cat Gets Into Our Dinner In The Background
Snapped A Shot Of The New Puppy At The End Of The Couch
Nonna On Film
🐎 🐕
My GF Send Me A Picture Of Her Breakfast
Tehnically Baroque
The Haves And The Have Nots
Meal Prepping Post Farmers Market
Accidental Renaissance
Wedding After Party
Renaissance Deng
The Reader
My Mumma, Waiting While On A Volunteering Shift
Interview With Gladys Marin, Chile, 1998 (Photo By Ximena Navarro)
My Girlfriend Painting
This Photo Of A Burned Kitchen
Was Told You Guys Might Like This. Flew By A Thunderstorm Last Night And Took 1,500 Photos. Here's One Of My Favorites
Fall Of A Rebel Angel
Tomatoes Catching The Light
A Guy Trying To Explain What An Nft Is
Lestat Getting A Touch-Up Between Takes, During Filming Of "Interview With The Vampire" (Circa 1994)
Was Told To Cross Post My Sheep Photo Here, Enjoy!
The Basement
A Man And His Cat
My Boy In The Sun
Dog Tolerating Affection
Kitty From The Streets Meets Her New Sister From The Shelter
The Rebirth
My Kitty Sleeping In The Curtain
Rugby Player Runs Through A Sunbeam
Colleagues And I Capturing Bats At Night
Reflection In A Mud
The Battle Of Siblings
Accidental Pietà
Cats Cuddling In A Closet
Power Went Out While Writing
Romanian Shepherd With His Flock
This Trash Pile In Wales
Hope After The Storm
Cow At A Government Building
We Lost Power After Thanksgiving Dinner And Only Had A Fire And Candles To See By
Coffee & Cigarettes… Q3…
Some People Said It Looks Like A Renaissance Painting
The Second Coming
Honey Hunters 3
I Dropped An Egg On The Dog's Oui Oui Pad
I Live In La & An Unhoused Individual Left Their Teddy. Elephant In The Fog
This Picture Of Duoduo
Picture Of Me And My Great Uncle Talking
Painting Or Window
Endless Duties Of A Tired Mother
Cat Doing Security Job At Hagia Sophia
Greatest Cricketer Coming Out To Bat
This Qualifies
Dog Park Is Closed On Rainy Days
My Roommates Changing A Lightbulb
Lost Dog On The Side Of The Road
