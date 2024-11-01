The series features unique and memorable characters, so we asked the cartoonist to share a bit more about his creative process and character development. The artist kindly responded: “When I'm not parodying an already established character, I like to try to make them look like fairly ‘normal’ people. I draw a lot of caricatures and with that you're always trying to figure out what makes someone unique. Even the blandest-looking person has something uniquely particular about them. It's just a matter of noticing it. Having a contrast between what someone looks like and how you expect them to act, or conversely, lean into that, can help the gag.

I also use actors as my base a lot of the time. While drawing a comic, I'll often think ‘Hey, this sort of looks like the actor so-and-so’ and then go look at photos of them for more ideas. Photo reference can help me keep the characters' look more consistent across the panels, which I honestly find to be the hardest part of drawing these. I'll also change up my style a bit as well to best sell the gag. Sometimes something more realistic works better, sometimes something more cartoony, and sometimes it's just whatever I feel like drawing like at the time.”