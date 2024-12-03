90s-anxiety-pictures
The 1990s was an iconic decade. We had bops being released left and right by Oasis, the Spice Girls, Snoop Dogg and more. You could catch Pulp Fiction, Clueless, Forrest Gump and Titanic in movie theatres. And you know you had a great childhood if your parents stocked the freezer full of Bagel Bites, Toaster Strudels and Kid Cuisine meals.
Whether you were growing up during the ‘90s or raising your kids during this decade, we hope that you had a great time. And if you’re ready to take a trip down memory lane, you’ve come to the right place. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite posts from the Nineties Anxiety Instagram account. From photos of iconic film stars to pics of the hottest technology at the time, enjoy scrolling through these blasts from the past!
Robin Williams In The Movie “Jack” (1996)
Robin Williams In “Dead Poets Society”. (1989)
David Bowie And Iman In Cape Town. (1995)
It’s hard to believe that the 1990s were 25+ years ago, but taking a scroll through the Nineties Anxiety Instagram account will quickly remind you how much things have changed since then. You’re likely looking at this article on a smartphone, which would have blown your mind if you were handed one in 1995. And you’re probably wearing an outfit that you wouldn’t have been caught dead in 30 years ago.
But clearly, many of us are happy to reminisce about the past, as Nineties Anxiety has amassed an impressive 2.6 million followers since it was created in 2016. Here, you can be reminded of all of the films, TV shows and fashion choices you loved a few decades ago. And if there’s anything you don’t miss about that time, this account might remind you how much nicer your life is today!
In This Bbc Interview From 1999 David Bowie Talks About The Future Of The Internet And How It Would Shape Society
I would apply all that he is saying to A.I. and every day use, I think about how incredibly exhilarating and terrifying the times we’re living in are. David Bowie was truly special.
In 1998, South African Inventor Charl Fourie Introduced “The Blaster,” A Car-Mounted Flamethrower Designed To Deter Carjackers Amid Rising Crime Rates
Pannenhuis Metro Station In Brussels, Belgium
To learn more about what made the ‘90s so special for a previous Bored Panda article, we got in touch with Kathy Kenzora, host of the History of the 90s podcast. Kathy was kind enough to have a chat with us about what she remembers most from the ‘90s.
“The 1990s was a time when peace seemed possible. The decade began with the reunification of Germany following the collapse of the Berlin Wall,” the host shared. “Thirteen months later, the USSR collapsed, and the Cold War was over.”
William Forsythe’s White Bouncy Castle Is A Choreographic Space Designed To Accommodate Spectators
Inside, the people who visit it are invited to fall and bounce to feel their bodies completely destabilized to the sound of a musical composition by Joel Ryan. (1997)
A Stunning Collection Of Porsches Throughout The Late 80’s And Early 90’s
An Eclectic Collection Of Mcdonald’s From Around The World Throughout The 90’s
“In February 1990, Nelson Mandela was released from prison as apartheid ended in South Africa. And four years later, he was elected the country's first Black president,” Kathy continued. “The Good Friday Agreement ended an era known as The Troubles in Northern Ireland.”
“And peace even seemed possible in the Middle East when Israel and the PLO signed an historic agreement that recognized each other's right to exist and established the Palestinian Authority,” the host added.
Leonardo Dicaprio In “The Basketball Diaries”. (1995)
Behind The Scenes Of “T-1000” Liquid Metal In Terminator 2. (1991)
John Leguizamo As Tybalt Capulet In William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
So what does Kathy miss about the ‘90s? “I miss appointment TV. There was nothing like going to work or wherever and talking with everyone about an episode of your favorite show (i.e. Seinfeld) that aired the night before,” she told Bored Panda. “We experienced more things collectively in the ‘90s. Today, our viewing habits are so fragmented that it's rare to have those kinds of experiences.”
Bill Murray’s Translucent Rose Bowling Ball From The Movie Kingpin (1996) Recently Sold For $350,000 At The Planet Hollywood Auction
Nirvana Photographed By Stephane Sednaoui For Mademoiselle Magazine, August 199
Kurt Cobain in a Dries Van Noten sweater, Dave Grohl in a Todd Oldham sweater, Krist Novoselic in a Joan Vass sweater, all scarves (worn as skirts) by Gene Meyer.
A Colorful Array Of Sony Walkmans Throughout The 90’s
We also wanted to know if there’s anything about the 1990s that Kathy doesn’t miss. “I was not a fan of shows like Jerry Springer and Jenny Jones, which were all the rage in the ‘90s. It felt icky to watch people who were often at their lowest point in life,” she noted. “Especially now that we know, a lot of times, those people were plied with alcohol before coming on the show, so that they would open up more.”
Princess Diana At The Taj Mahal In 1992 Photographed By Anwar Hussein
Keanu Reeves And Laurence Fishburne In The Matrix. (1999)
Its builders, Jim and Linda Onan explain in three nouns and two adjectives what their unique home represents: “Power, Gold, Mystery, Exotic, and Impressive.” The Onans are subscribers to the seventies cult theory of “pyramid power.” Their home is believed to be the largest 24-karat gold-plated object in North America.
The pyramid is Located on an island and surrounded by a giant moat, the Pyramid House has many features, including a 50-foot statue of King Tut, a metal palm tree and, a four car garage topped by three smaller pyramids.
The house sustained major fire damage on July 17, 2018 and its future is uncertain.
And if anyone wants to familiarize themselves with ‘90s culture, Kathy recommends starting with music and movies. “For example, if you want to immerse yourself in the Seattle grunge scene, listen to some Nirvana and then watch the movie Singles,” she shared. “Also, the movie Reality Bites is a pretty good snapshot of what it was like to be in your 20s in the ‘90s. The soundtrack is pretty great too.”
The Story Of The 1989 “Tornado Girl”, One Of The Most Iconic Weather Pictures Ever Taken
The Aurora Borealis, Commonly Known As The Northern Lights Shot From Space In The Late 90s
Eddie Vedder, Lead Singer Of Pearl Jam Smashes Through Stage At The Boston Garden Arena In 1994
“The ‘90s were a decade of incredible change,” Kathy added. “When I started working in a newsroom in 1989, we were still using typewriters, teletype machines to get news copy and reel to reel machines to record audio. By 1999, we had computers, the internet and email, and all audio was now digital. In 10 short years, everything completely changed. It was amazing to experience such a massive shift in technology.”
Monica Geller’s Casual Style On “Friends” Throughout The 90’s
Gummo Directed By Harmony Korine. (1997)
Thom Yorke Of Radiohead Photographed By Steve Double In Madrid For Melody Maker Magazine. (1995)
Are you enjoying this trip down memory lane, pandas? We hope you’re having a great time revisiting these iconic ‘90s moments, and feel free to share in the comments below what you loved the most about this memorable decade. Keep upvoting your favorite pics, and if you’d like to check out even more photos from Nineties Anxiety, look no further than right here!
Cuadra San Cristobal In Mexico City Designed By Renowned Architect Luis Barragán
1991 Ferrari F40
A 90’s Inspired Art-Filled Belgian Chateau Transformed By Nathan Litera
Julia Roberts As {vivian} In “Pretty Woman”. (1990)
Vincent Gallo And Christina Ricci In Buffalo 66. (1998)
Close-Up (1990)
The Young Legend Lionel “Leo” Messi Playing Soccer As A Child. (1996)
In 1987 A Guy Bought A Lifetime Unlimited First Class American Airlines Ticket For $250,000
Balloon Fest ‘86
"Luminous Earth Grid" ©stuart Williams, Was A Temporary Public Art Installation In 1993 That Was Prominently Visible From An Adjacent Freeway And Seen By Millions
Protect Me From What I Want” A Book From Jenny Holzer And Her Profound Messages Of {truisms} From Around The World. (1989)
Scenes Of Anjelica Huston In The Movie “The Witches”. (1990)
The Making Of Daft Punk’s Helmets, Which Featured Wigs In The Beginning. (1999)
1992 Ferrari Testarossa 512tr Parked In An Office Building
One Of The Most Coveted Bootleg T-Shirts: Comme Des Garçons,spring/Summer 1995 By Marc Hundley Of The Hundley Twins
The Wat Samphran Temple In Nakhon Pathom, Thailand Was Designed By Bhavana Buddho And Established In 1985
Scans From A 1992 Drysdale Catalog Of Western Fashion
MTV Icon In The 90s
Andre Agassi’s Iconic Style On And Off The Court Throughout The 90s
Bruce Willis And Jane March In “Color Of Night” Directed By Richard Rush. (1994)
Mariah Carey Photographed By Nicolas Hidiroglou. (1998)
Daria - So2e03 Quinn The Brain (1997)
The Interior And Exterior Of The Cbr Building In Brussels, Belgium By Architects Constantin Brodzki And Marcel Lambrichs
Matthew Perry {chandler Bing} In Friends. (1995)
Footwear At Paco Rabanne S/S 1998 Haute Couture
Alexander Mcqueen, F/W 1999
Francis Alys: Sometimes Making Something Leads To Nothing (1997)
On May 24, 1987, San Francisco Celebrated The Golden Gate Bridge’s 50th Anniversary, Organized By The “Friends Of The Golden Gate Bridge,” A Group Made Up Of Five Members Of The Bridge District Board Of Directors
Nostalgic Photo From Jfk Airport {nyc} Of A Mass Of Yellow Taxis . (1991)
Decorator Jacques Grange Paris Flat
Hope Sandoval, Lead Singer Of Mazzy Star Throughout The 90s
Richard Serra Sculpture At Dia:beacon
‘Terrazza’ Sofa Designed By Ubald Klug. (1973)
1997 Mercedes G320 Swb
Fleet Of 911 Porsches From The Late 80’s
Yasuyo Building Designed By Nobumichi Akashi In Tokyo, Japan
Yayoi Kusama In 1965 At The Orez Gallery In The Hague
Blood Orange Sunset From Santa Teresa, Costa Rica
Carrie Bradshaw In Sex And The City, S 1, Ep 12 “Oh Come All Ye Faithful”. (1998)
Green Love Letter By Masa-San, Fujino, Kanagawa,japan
Braun Wall Mounted Stereo System Designed By Dieter Rams, 1970’s. Comprised Of Audio 310 Turntable, L46 Speakers And Vitsoe Shelving
The Futuro House - “Flying Saucer”
The Futuro is a plastic house designed by architect Matti Suuronen. Elliptical in shape, the house captures the experimental forms, new materials and optimistic ideas of the space-age architecture and design of the late 1960s.
It was originally commissioned as a skiing lodge that would be quick to heat and easy to construct even in rough terrain. First launched in 1968, the house made headlines in Finland and abroad. It was, however, too peculiar and too expensive to break into the mass market. With the 1973 oil crisis tripling the price of plastic, all hopes of the Futuro ever conquering the world had to be abandoned.
Although the Futuro House was nearly forgotten, from the 1990s on it has been given a new life, not only as a 1960s space-age icon but also as a work of art gaining exposure in the international art world.
Mark Wahlberg In Boogie Nights. (1997)
Adam Sandler’s Co-Star Christopher Mcdonald, Who Played Sandler’s Extremely Cocky Rival Shooter Mcgavin In Happy Gilmore
Said in a recent interview that a sequel to the 1996 golf comedy is in the works.
“I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’ he told Cleveland radio’s Ken Carman Show. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2. Maybe you should cut that out because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So it’s in the works. Fans demand it, damn it!”
Kourtney Kardashian-Barker Celebrating Her Birthday In The Late 90s
Bill Gates Gets A Pie Thrown At His Face
In February 1998, meeting with European business leaders in Brussels, Gates was hit in the face with a cream pie by Noël Godin a Belgian writer, critic, actor and notorious pie thrower or entarteur as Gates was about to enter a building.
Godin gained global attention when his group ambushed Microsoft CEO Bill Gates after bombarding Gates, Godin allegedly said, “My work is done here.”