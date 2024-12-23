Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Fit Men Prefer Fat Women”: 50YO Claims Her Intimate Life Is Better Than “Slimmer” Women
Lifestyle, News

“Fit Men Prefer Fat Women”: 50YO Claims Her Intimate Life Is Better Than “Slimmer” Women

ADVERTISEMENT

Fenwyn Hart, a journalist, sparked a passionate debate among readers by proudly stating that not only are plus-sized women like her “better in bed” but that fit men “prefer fat women.”

The 50-year-old declared having a “far richer sex life” than many of her “slimmer friends,” smugly sharing how she often needs to offer a sympathetic—but never empathetic—ear to “those who lament their lack of action in the bedroom.”

Highlights
  • Woman went viral after claiming plus-sized women are 'better in bed' and fit men prefer them.
  • The 50YO asserted her 'wobbly bits' drive men crazy, despite weight-loss trends.
  • Some netizens argue her remarks would be criticized if made by a thin woman.
  • Hart believed her views challenge society's "unrealistic body standards."

Hart, who works with Daily Mail, expressed how in an age when potent weight-loss drugs like Ozempic have become all the rage, it’s precisely her “wobbly bits” that drive the men in her life crazy.

“The men I have been with have never been bothered about my big boobs, wobbly thighs, jiggly buttocks, or round tummy,” she shared, recalling a particularly steamy experience she had with a “supremely fit lover” who was amazed at her body.

“[It was] as if he was seeing a decadent dessert after a lifetime of salads,” she said.

    A plus-sized woman went viral after proudly boasting that her sex life is better than that of “slimmer women”

    "Fit Men Prefer Fat Women": 50YO Claims Her Intimate Life Is Better Than "Slimmer" Women

    Image credits: Womanizer Toys / Unsplash

    “Even though we larger ladies are constantly told we shouldn’t love our bodies, I can tell you that men certainly do,” she stated defiantly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hart’s testimony then dove into her personal journey toward self-acceptance, recounting her early struggles with body image and how a relationship during her university years helped shape her sexual confidence.

    “Growing up on a diet of rom-coms, I saw that the girls on screen who landed the gorgeous boys were thin and flat-chested,” she recalled.

    “Locked away in my bedroom, I’d spend hours gazing at my posters of pop stars, wondering if anyone like them would ever want someone like me.”

    "Fit Men Prefer Fat Women": 50YO Claims Her Intimate Life Is Better Than "Slimmer" Women

    Image credits: Shingi Rice / Unsplash

    She remembered how it wasn’t until she met a man who was able to love her for who she was that she was able to fully accept herself. “His love of every inch of me eventually helped me to accept my body. I have a lot to thank him for.”

    Besides her personal experiences, the journalist also said that her opinions were backed by science, believing that there’s a “biological correlation between better sex and big women.”

    Readers were unconvinced, with many being put off by her attitude, criticizing her for putting others down to lift herself up

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Fit Men Prefer Fat Women": 50YO Claims Her Intimate Life Is Better Than "Slimmer" Women

    Image credits: tabitha turner / Unsplash

    This revelation spurred many readers to reflect on how their own self-perception has impacted their love lives, with some applauding Hart for challenging the damaging effects of diet culture, while others questioned whether her experiences could be generalized.

    “Men like you because you have a warm hole and you’re willing to give it to them,” one netizen wrote, dismissing Hart’s claims.

    “Men find anyone irresistible; it’s hardly a flex!” another stated.

    "Fit Men Prefer Fat Women": 50YO Claims Her Intimate Life Is Better Than "Slimmer" Women

    Image credits: Maru Lombardo / Unsplash

    Her attitude also drew negative reactions from netizens who felt she was putting others down to lift herself up, chalking it up as an attempt to mask her own insecurities.

    “It’s not best with a larger lady for everyone. We’re all different with different preferences,” one reader stated.

    “Women should be able to feel empowered without tearing other women down,” another pointed out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens accused her of being hypocritical, as her statements would’ve been considered offensive if they were written by a skinny woman instead

    "Fit Men Prefer Fat Women": 50YO Claims Her Intimate Life Is Better Than "Slimmer" Women

    Image credits: Toa Heftiba / Unsplash

    Some netizens were put off by the article for a different reason, suggesting that if the same piece had been written by a skinny woman, it would have been deemed unacceptable.

    Critics argued that a thin woman making similar sweeping generalizations about body size and sexual desirability would have faced accusations of body shaming, reinforcing the double standards surrounding body positivity.

    “If someone wrote ‘It’s always the best with smaller ladies, ‘ the entire world is going to get enraged,” one reader argued.

    “They would start screaming that this is fat shaming and we shouldn’t say such things, but somehow the other way around is totally ok?”

    "Fit Men Prefer Fat Women": 50YO Claims Her Intimate Life Is Better Than "Slimmer" Women

    Image credits: charlesdeluvio / Unsplash

    “As a curvy gal myself, I find this woman’s take to be so problematic. Why disparage thin women? Calling them bags of bones is the same as fat shaming,” another wrote.

    Despite the backlash, Hart remained adamant in her conviction, believing her testimony to be necessary “in a society obsessed with unrealistic body standards.”

    “Women under a size 16 are generally not going to be as good in bed as those of us who want to devour all of life’s pleasures,” she stated.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

