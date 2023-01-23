Social media is notorious for everything except showing the real things. From heavy photo editing and airbrushing pictures to carefully staging every move they make, from hiding the raw stuff and only showcasing the perfect side of things, you may start to wonder why everyone but you has a perfect life, perfect relationship, and perfect skin. Hence, the self-image issues.

Very rarely, unedited and real beauty pictures find their place on notoriously fake social media. Like a very fresh breath of air, they remind us to not take things for granted. They pour a bag of salt onto everything influencers show, do, and say.

Thanks to the r/Instagramreality subreddit with over a million members, which documents all the Instagrammers and influencers that cross the line in faking their pictures, we have quite a collection of real beauty pics to look at. When you're done with this list, make sure to check out part 1.

#1

I Spy With My Little Eye…a Real Thigh

I Spy With My Little Eye…a Real Thigh

#2

I Love This

I Love This

My O My
My O My
So, I'm not alone with having bad skin?

#3

80s Supermodel Wants To Reject Anti-Aging Culture And Prove That Beauty Gets Better With Age

80s Supermodel Wants To Reject Anti-Aging Culture And Prove That Beauty Gets Better With Age

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
How brave. Except not all of us win the genetic lottery.

#4

Polish Lingerie Brand, The First Thing You See On Their Website

Polish Lingerie Brand, The First Thing You See On Their Website

michelle
michelle
this is the kind of bra's we need , all the cute bra's is the most cutest , but no style when it comes to DD's and up, but this ad 100%

#5

Runway Model For A Major Fashion House. This Level Of Representation Makes Me So Happy

Runway Model For A Major Fashion House. This Level Of Representation Makes Me So Happy

Pink kitty
Pink kitty
And why not? People in wheelchairs need clothes too!

#6

A Breath Of Fresh Air

A Breath Of Fresh Air

Helena
Helena
I swear half the workout is just getting the sports bra on. If that zipper makes it easier, yay!

#7

French Jewelry Brand Uses Gray-Haired Model

French Jewelry Brand Uses Gray-Haired Model

#8

More Of This

More Of This

#9

This Lingerie Brand Using Women Of Different Ages And Letting Them Actually Have Some Wrinkles Made Me Really Happy

This Lingerie Brand Using Women Of Different Ages And Letting Them Actually Have Some Wrinkles Made Me Really Happy

#10

So Refreshing To See Skin Texture And Wrinkles

So Refreshing To See Skin Texture And Wrinkles

#11

Nice To See A Well-Known Clothing Brand Not Editing Out The Model’s Arm Hair Or Skin Texture!

Nice To See A Well-Known Clothing Brand Not Editing Out The Model's Arm Hair Or Skin Texture!

Anon Ymous
Anon Ymous
Women have hair on their bodies and I love to see that being embraced more

#12

This Polish Singer I Recently Found Who Doesn’t Edit Her Wrinkles Or Pores Away, Was So Refreshing To See This!

This Polish Singer I Recently Found Who Doesn't Edit Her Wrinkles Or Pores Away, Was So Refreshing To See This!

Dianellian
Dianellian
Easy when you look so stunning to begin with.

#13

A Little Joy Seeing A Tummy And Legs That Look Like Mine While Scrolling For Bikinis 💕

A Little Joy Seeing A Tummy And Legs That Look Like Mine While Scrolling For Bikinis 💕

#14

Genuinely Surprised And Happy To See This On A Major Retailer’s Site!

Genuinely Surprised And Happy To See This On A Major Retailer's Site!

#15

The Representation Is So Wonderful To See

The Representation Is So Wonderful To See

Pixie
Pixie
She looks wonderful and that basque is beautiful!

#16

Famous Actress Who Doesn’t Feel The Need To Filter Out Skin Texture

Famous Actress Who Doesn't Feel The Need To Filter Out Skin Texture

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Okay but I want those dragon toys XD EDIT: Google Image Search to the rescue! They are from the Paw Patrol Rescue Knights gift pack! XD

#17

One Of My Favorite All Inclusive Swimwear Brands

One Of My Favorite All Inclusive Swimwear Brands

Domi
Domi
Yes! Even a body like this wants to enjoy summer!

#18

The Existence Of Arm Hair!

The Existence Of Arm Hair!

#19

Love Her. Love The Unapologetic Real Photo

Love Her. Love The Unapologetic Real Photo

Lynne Hammar
Lynne Hammar
she's Angela from The Office!

#20

Its Amazing That A Lingerie Brand Shows All Types Of Bodies

Its Amazing That A Lingerie Brand Shows All Types Of Bodies

Domi
Domi
He looks really happy. When I look at the clothes and ads of some brands, I feel like they have photographed serial killers, or the clothes are just uncomfortable.

#21

Same Legs Different Lighting For This Fitness Influencer - It's Time To Love Your Lumps And Bumps 💜

Same Legs Different Lighting For This Fitness Influencer - It's Time To Love Your Lumps And Bumps 💜

#22

Glad To See The Magazine Didn't Edit This Out

Glad To See The Magazine Didn't Edit This Out

#23

Love This Polish So Was Glad To See This When Browsing

Love This Polish So Was Glad To See This When Browsing

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
And short nails too! As a lifelong nail-biter (it was so bad that it was a form of self-harm in my childhood) I appreciate seeing short nails!

#24

Make Up Brand Teaching A Winged Eyeliner Technique

Make Up Brand Teaching A Winged Eyeliner Technique

#25

She Looks Incredible

She Looks Incredible

Gourdeous
Gourdeous
Wow that swimsuit looks uncomfortable tho!

#26

A Little Lighting, A Lot Of Pasta. Popular Actress Shows Two Versions Of Her Body On Vacation!

A Little Lighting, A Lot Of Pasta. Popular Actress Shows Two Versions Of Her Body On Vacation!

#27

She Just A Rare Natural/Unedited Pic , Refreshing

She Just A Rare Natural/Unedited Pic , Refreshing

#28

On Europe’s Biggest Billboard

On Europe's Biggest Billboard

#29

Such A Striking Look

Such A Striking Look

Pixie
Pixie
She looks awesome! Love it!

#30

Sanity Sunday: So Nice To See A World Famous Popstar With Natural Skin Texture

San

#31

Love This Type Of Advertising

Love This Type Of Advertising

Helena
Helena
That bra isn't holding anything up or shaping anything. Love the average body look, trying to figure out what exactly that bra is trying to accomplish.

#32

She Looks Stunning

She Looks Stunning

#33

Look At These Swimsuit Models

Look At These Swimsuit Models

Pink kitty
Pink kitty
I think the girl on the right looks attractive but I wonder if I think that simply because of her smile?

#34

This Actress From A Recent And Popular Netflix Show With Unedited Armpits

This Actress From A Recent And Popular Netflix Show With Unedited Armpits

#35

Inclusion To A Level I’ve Never Seen By Very Popular Clothing Store

Inclusion To A Level I’ve Never Seen By Very Popular Clothing Store

#36

Artist At An Event A Couple Weeks Ago With A Tummy Just Like Mine :)

Artist At An Event A Couple Weeks Ago With A Tummy Just Like Mine :)

michelle
michelle
well she have organs thank God

#37

This Is A Glorious Photo. Love That We Are Seeing More Natural Bodies In Advertising

This Is A Glorious Photo. Love That We Are Seeing More Natural Bodies In Advertising

#38

Aging Skin, Natural Teeth And Brows, Skin Texture, Model Variety... *chef's Kiss*

Aging Skin, Natural Teeth And Brows, Skin Texture, Model Variety... *chef's Kiss*

AJay
AJay
That eyeshadow is a beautiful colour

#39

Hip Dips (Aka Normal Body Anatomy), Skin Texture, Rolls, Stretch Marks. Models Are Still Clearly Slim But Not Edited To Oblivion

Hip Dips (Aka Normal Body Anatomy), Skin Texture, Rolls, Stretch Marks. Models Are Still Clearly Slim But Not Edited To Oblivion

#40

Real Skin, Real Texture, Real Bumps. Still Beautiful

Real Skin, Real Texture, Real Bumps. Still Beautiful

#41

I Never See Waist Beads On Normal Women

I Never See Waist Beads On Normal Women

Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Normal body? What do you consider normal. I'm not trying to be rude. Because what I consider normal, is what's human would look in the wild. More muscle, less body fat. That's just how it is

#42

Sported For Shoe Store Advert ♥️

Sported For Shoe Store Advert ♥️

Candice Clack
Candice Clack
Hey that's a very fancy leg indeed...

#43

It Wasn’t Until I Saw This Post That I Realized How We Are Never Shown A Variety Of Arm Sizes In Makeup Swatches. Also Love Seeing Real Skin!!

It Wasn’t Until I Saw This Post That I Realized How We Are Never Shown A Variety Of Arm Sizes In Makeup Swatches. Also Love Seeing Real Skin!!

#44

Realness

Realness

#45

Happy New Year (Found On Instragram)

Happy New Year (Found On Instragram)

#46

I Rarely See Unedited Photos Of Women In Bikinis On Insta, So This Is Refreshing. I Also Love The Fact That She Didn’t Edit Out Her Appendectomy Scar

I Rarely See Unedited Photos Of Women In Bikinis On Insta, So This Is Refreshing. I Also Love The Fact That She Didn’t Edit Out Her Appendectomy Scar

Domi
Domi
I don't edit my scars either, they are a part of me, like my eye color and stuff, you don't like my scars? Bad luck, it's me.

#47

An Ad For Lingerie In France. It Even Says That The Pic Was Altered In The Bottom Left

An Ad For Lingerie In France. It Even Says That The Pic Was Altered In The Bottom Left

#48

Found A Jewellery Brand That Doesn't Edit Their Model's Skin

Found A Jewellery Brand That Doesn't Edit Their Model's Skin

#49

Normal Beautiful Body!

Normal Beautiful Body!

Ellinor
Ellinor
I absolutely LOVE those clothes <3

#50

Just An Appreciation Post For This Beautiful Actress Aging Gracefully And Showcasing It By Posting Unedited Instagram Pictures. I've Always Thought She Was Beautiful

Just An Appreciation Post For This Beautiful Actress Aging Gracefully And Showcasing It By Posting Unedited Instagram Pictures. I've Always Thought She Was Beautiful

Lynne Hammar
Lynne Hammar
Naomi Watts. She *is* beautiful

#51

Loving This Sports Store Even More Now!

Loving This Sports Store Even More Now!

#52

Body Positive Images From This Week's Online Shopping

Body Positive Images From This Week's Online Shopping

Domi
Domi
Such women also want to be happy and deserve it the most.

#53

This Photo Of Her Was Taken In 2003 And Not Photoshopped

This Photo Of Her Was Taken In 2003 And Not Photoshopped

#54

This Huge Celeb Just Posted This, Love The Skin Texture Realness

This Huge Celeb Just Posted This, Love The Skin Texture Realness

Domi
Domi
And the fact that the make-up looks crazy up close.

#55

UK Beloved Celebrity Known For Being Very Down To Earth

UK Beloved Celebrity Known For Being Very Down To Earth

#56

Unfiltered Influencer Without Those Tiny Fake Photoshopped Proportions

Unfiltered Influencer Without Those Tiny Fake Photoshopped Proportions

#57

Clothing Company Showing Beautiful, Realistic Female Model

Clothing Company Showing Beautiful, Realistic Female Model

#58

Her Smile Is Intoxicating

Her Smile Is Intoxicating

#59

This Breath Of Fresh Air On Ig

This Breath Of Fresh Air On Ig

Pink kitty
Pink kitty
The one on the right is best. She looks a fun person

#60

She’s My Queen

She’s My Queen

#61

She’s Absolutely Stunning!

She’s Absolutely Stunning!

#62

"I'm Choosing Myself" - She Was So Beautiful And Strong On The Show

"I'm Choosing Myself" - She Was So Beautiful And Strong On The Show

#63

My Favourite Lingerie Brand Showing Diversity

My Favourite Lingerie Brand Showing Diversity

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
I LOVE that snake pattern and the vividness of the blue!

#64

Advertisement By A British Makeup Brand I Came Across In Belfast

Advertisement By A British Makeup Brand I Came Across In Belfast

#65

This Was Refreshing!

This Was Refreshing!

#66

Nice To See Body Hair On Clothes Models

Nice To See Body Hair On Clothes Models

#67

Filter Is Not Real Life

Filter Is Not Real Life

BlueBree️‍️‍
BlueBree️‍️‍
She's gorgeous either way! Cutest nose

#68

Here’s To More Sanity Sunday Posts In 2023 🥂

Here’s To More Sanity Sunday Posts In 2023 🥂

