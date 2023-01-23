Social media is notorious for everything except showing the real things. From heavy photo editing and airbrushing pictures to carefully staging every move they make, from hiding the raw stuff and only showcasing the perfect side of things, you may start to wonder why everyone but you has a perfect life, perfect relationship, and perfect skin. Hence, the self-image issues.

Very rarely, unedited and real beauty pictures find their place on notoriously fake social media. Like a very fresh breath of air, they remind us to not take things for granted. They pour a bag of salt onto everything influencers show, do, and say.

Thanks to the r/Instagramreality subreddit with over a million members, which documents all the Instagrammers and influencers that cross the line in faking their pictures, we have quite a collection of real beauty pics to look at. When you're done with this list, make sure to check out part 1.