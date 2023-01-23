‘Real Beauty’: 98 Photos Shared On The ‘Instagram Vs. Reality’ Group That Are A Contrast To Heavily Photoshopped Pics (New Pics)
Social media is notorious for everything except showing the real things. From heavy photo editing and airbrushing pictures to carefully staging every move they make, from hiding the raw stuff and only showcasing the perfect side of things, you may start to wonder why everyone but you has a perfect life, perfect relationship, and perfect skin. Hence, the self-image issues.
Very rarely, unedited and real beauty pictures find their place on notoriously fake social media. Like a very fresh breath of air, they remind us to not take things for granted. They pour a bag of salt onto everything influencers show, do, and say.
Thanks to the r/Instagramreality subreddit with over a million members, which documents all the Instagrammers and influencers that cross the line in faking their pictures, we have quite a collection of real beauty pics to look at. When you're done with this list, make sure to check out part 1.
I Spy With My Little Eye…a Real Thigh
I Love This
80s Supermodel Wants To Reject Anti-Aging Culture And Prove That Beauty Gets Better With Age
Polish Lingerie Brand, The First Thing You See On Their Website
Runway Model For A Major Fashion House. This Level Of Representation Makes Me So Happy
A Breath Of Fresh Air
French Jewelry Brand Uses Gray-Haired Model
More Of This
This Lingerie Brand Using Women Of Different Ages And Letting Them Actually Have Some Wrinkles Made Me Really Happy
So Refreshing To See Skin Texture And Wrinkles
Nice To See A Well-Known Clothing Brand Not Editing Out The Model’s Arm Hair Or Skin Texture!
Women have hair on their bodies and I love to see that being embraced more
This Polish Singer I Recently Found Who Doesn’t Edit Her Wrinkles Or Pores Away, Was So Refreshing To See This!
A Little Joy Seeing A Tummy And Legs That Look Like Mine While Scrolling For Bikinis 💕
Genuinely Surprised And Happy To See This On A Major Retailer’s Site!
The Representation Is So Wonderful To See
Famous Actress Who Doesn’t Feel The Need To Filter Out Skin Texture
Okay but I want those dragon toys XD EDIT: Google Image Search to the rescue! They are from the Paw Patrol Rescue Knights gift pack! XD
One Of My Favorite All Inclusive Swimwear Brands
The Existence Of Arm Hair!
Love Her. Love The Unapologetic Real Photo
Its Amazing That A Lingerie Brand Shows All Types Of Bodies
Same Legs Different Lighting For This Fitness Influencer - It's Time To Love Your Lumps And Bumps 💜
Glad To See The Magazine Didn't Edit This Out
Love This Polish So Was Glad To See This When Browsing
And short nails too! As a lifelong nail-biter (it was so bad that it was a form of self-harm in my childhood) I appreciate seeing short nails!
Make Up Brand Teaching A Winged Eyeliner Technique
She Looks Incredible
A Little Lighting, A Lot Of Pasta. Popular Actress Shows Two Versions Of Her Body On Vacation!
She Just A Rare Natural/Unedited Pic , Refreshing
On Europe’s Biggest Billboard
Sanity Sunday: So Nice To See A World Famous Popstar With Natural Skin Texture
Love This Type Of Advertising
She Looks Stunning
Look At These Swimsuit Models
I think the girl on the right looks attractive but I wonder if I think that simply because of her smile?
This Actress From A Recent And Popular Netflix Show With Unedited Armpits
Inclusion To A Level I’ve Never Seen By Very Popular Clothing Store
Artist At An Event A Couple Weeks Ago With A Tummy Just Like Mine :)
This Is A Glorious Photo. Love That We Are Seeing More Natural Bodies In Advertising
Aging Skin, Natural Teeth And Brows, Skin Texture, Model Variety... *chef's Kiss*
Hip Dips (Aka Normal Body Anatomy), Skin Texture, Rolls, Stretch Marks. Models Are Still Clearly Slim But Not Edited To Oblivion
Real Skin, Real Texture, Real Bumps. Still Beautiful
I Never See Waist Beads On Normal Women
Normal body? What do you consider normal. I'm not trying to be rude. Because what I consider normal, is what's human would look in the wild. More muscle, less body fat. That's just how it is