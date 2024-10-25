“I Was In Shock”: Mom Fumes Over Teacher “Losing” Her 3-Year-Old As He Walks Home By Himself

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-year-old boy wandered away from his preschool at Tukwila Elementary School, Washington, USA. The pupil’s teacher reportedly lost track of him, prompting the little boy to walk more than 100 yards (approximately 91 meters) away from his school. His mother is now demanding answers.

Little Giovanni, who goes to a preschool program at Tukwila Elementary School, wandered off campus after his teacher lost him, KIRO via CNN Newsource reported on Thursday (October 24).

Left to his own devices, Giovanni managed to walk all the way home. His mom, Ana Maldonado, is now reportedly cherishing the reunion with her son.

She recalled: “Horrible because if he wouldn’t have come home, I wouldn’t even know that he was in the streets.”

A three-year-old boy wandered away from his preschool at Tukwila Elementary School, Washington, USA

Share icon

Image credits: Homes.com

Ana reportedly said that the incident happened less than two weeks ago. Giovanni showed up at her front door in the middle of the day, after walking more than 100 yards away from his school.

She recounted the events: “I was like, ‘How are you home, why are you here? School isn’t over for another 30 minutes’.”

Ana reportedly then called the school district, stating: “I was in shock. I didn’t know what to do or say.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KIRO7

The distressed mother then learned that her son’s preschool teacher hadn’t searched for him after he wandered outside due to class size limitations, and that the school’s alarm system, which was intended to prevent children from leaving, was broken.

“Oh, I was broken, when she said that,” Ana said. “I was like, you would seriously not chase after a three-year-old?”

Ana admitted being “completely heartbroken” over the incident. She further expressed how disappointed she was not to be able to trust that Giovanni, who attends a bilingual class with two teachers for 18 students, would be watched over properly.

The pupil’s teacher reportedly lost track of him

Share icon

Image credits: KIRO7

“I’m going to work, I expect them to stay in a safe spot, but yet your protocols and your gated system was not working,” Ana said.

The district reportedly said it conducted an investigation and an internal review following the incident, and that it’s always working to ensure student safety.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KIRO7

From 2021–22, a majority of US public schools reported adopting key safety measures, primarily focused on controlling building access and enhancing communication, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

Over 90% of schools in the US used measures such as restricted building access during school hours, required visitor check-ins, and security cameras.

The little boy walked more than 100 yards (approximately 91 meters) away from his school

Share icon

Image credits: KIRO7

Less commonly, fewer than 10% of schools used measures targeting student conduct, such as daily metal detector screenings or clear bag requirements.

Compared to 2009–10, NCES data revealed a notable increase in the use of security cameras (from 61% to 93%) and anonymous threat reporting systems (36% to 62%), while measures like strict dress codes and limits on nonacademic cell phone use saw decreased implementation.

Bored Panda has contacted Tukwila Elementary School for comment.

“There should never be a way for a child to wander off,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT