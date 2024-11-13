22YO Tragically Passes Away On TikTok Doctor’s Operating Table While Boyfriend Watched In Horror

ADVERTISEMENT

A 22-year-old woman traveled to Rome to get a nose job only to die before the procedure even began.

After Margaret Spada stumbled upon an advertisement on TikTok featuring an unnamed clinic, she left her home in Lentini, Sicily for a quick “touch-up” surgery. But as local anesthesia was administered, the woman fell unconscious.

Her boyfriend, who had previously been in the waiting area as Margaret started to feel ill, was invited into the operating room to see his girlfriend as she slipped out of consciousness.

Horrified, he began to film a short clip of what was happening.

The moment Margaret became unresponsive, attempts were made to resuscitate her. Not long after, her condition worsened and she was rushed to Sant’Eugenio hospital where she unfortunately fell into a coma.

She died three days later.

Her family’s lawyer provided some comments on the unusual situation.

“The absurd thing is that it was a routine operation,” said Alessandro Vinci. “That a 22-year-old girl returns home in a coffin is unacceptable for the family.”

He added, “The family, the parents, the sister at this moment are surrounded by the affection of many people and are closed in a silence of pain that cannot be explained in words.”

They are requesting to know the circumstances surrounding Margaret’s death, using her boyfriend’s video in the investigation.

A case has been opened to potentially charge two doctors of manslaughter

A manslaughter investigation has been launched by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office, according to NeedToKnow.

The facility reportedly had no documents, medical records, informed consent, or registration in relation to the procedure.

Additionally, investigators are looking into whether or not Margaret’s health was up to par prior to the procedure.

“The parents knew where their daughter had gone to have the surgery and Margaret had entrusted herself to an Italian surgeon,” stated Vinci.

“That facility should have provided guarantees but it will be up to the investigation to ascertain this.”

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for this coming Friday.

Nose job procedures, also known as rhinoplasty, are known to be fairly safe procedures

According to Mayo Clinic, the risks associated with rhinoplasty are small. The likelihood of facing any complications only occurs in 4% to 18.8% of cases. Life-threatening risks happen in 1.7% to 5% of cases.

The success rate lingers at an estimated 80% to 90%.

As long as the procedure is performed by a board-certified plastic surgeon in an accredited facility, the patient should not face many problems.