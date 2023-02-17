34 Interesting Facts About Rome To Learn Before Boarding The Plane
Whether it was the history lessons that piqued your interest, an iconic scene from La Dolce Vita (1960) at the Trevi Fountain, or Lizzie McGuire's adventures in the capital, we wouldn't be surprised to see Rome in the #1 spot on your travel bucket list. Other than the architectural prowess ancient Romans are trumpeted for, the city's incredible artwork, slow pace of life, and world-class cuisine make visiting Rome a life-changing trip. With so many places and facts about Rome to discover, a lifetime wouldn't be enough to see and learn everything the Eternal City has to offer.
However, since we don't have an eternity, one fact about Rome at a time will have to do for now. So if you are already packing your suitcase or need that final push to get those plane tickets booked, learning some interesting facts about ancient Rome or fun facts about Rome of today can help facilitate the process. As important as memorizing a few Italian words and expressions is, so is learning the local history, culture, and traditions of the city you are visiting. Also, sometimes a lack of knowledge, for example, regarding laws, may cost you money or make your cheeks go red from embarrassment, and we certainly don't want that!
To help with the latter or simply to improve your familiarity with the Eternal City, below, we've compiled a list of interesting facts about ancient Rome and the Rome of today. Were any cool facts about Rome new to you? Make sure to give them an upvote! Also, what's a fun fact about Rome that you know that wasn't mentioned in the list? Let us know in the comments!
Law In Rome Allows Cats To Live Without Disruption In The Place They Were Born
There are rules protecting wild cat colonies since Italians have a strong fondness for cats. Cats are allowed to roam freely anywhere they like, even famous historical sites. Anyone who hurts a cat in Italy may be charged with a crime.
The First Ever Shopping Mall Was Built In Rome Between 107 And 110 AD By Emperor Trajan
It’s believed that Trajan’s Market was the world’s first enclosed shopping center. Apparently, a wide range of products, including groceries, were sold there.
It was sort of based on the Bazaars of what is now Turkey - particularly modern day Istanbul and many, many other middle eastern countries Market areas that were primarily closely spaced alleyways, sometimes covered with cloths, hence sort of enclosed.
The Spanish Steps Aren't Spanish
These Baroque 18th-century steps, which descend from Trinità dei Monti church to Piazza di Spagna below, were created by an Italian architect at the request of a French diplomat. The plaza and the square itself both have the names of the nearby Spanish Embassy to the Holy See.
Rome Has Over 2000 Fountains
Rome boasts more fountains than any other city in the world, over 2000 in all, including 50 monumental fountains and hundreds of smaller ones.
Nearly 1.5 Million Euros Worth Of Coins Are Tossed Into Rome’s Trevi Fountain Each Year
You must have heard of the Trevi fountain’s coin tradition: Facing away from the fountain, visitors must throw a coin over their shoulder, hoping it will land in the fountain. According to a legend, dropping one coin into the fountain means you will return to Rome; dropping two coins signifies that you will return and fall in love, and dropping three coins means you will return, fall in love, and get married!
In Ancient Rome, Only Free-Born Men Were Allowed To Wear Togas, A Sign Of Roman Citizenship
It was difficult, if not burdensome, to put on a toga. The fabric strip was folded lengthwise, with one end tossed over the left shoulder, a toga over the back, the other end slid under the right shoulder, and the other end put over the left shoulder from the front. Wealthier citizens possessed a specialized slave called vestiplicus to facilitate this exceedingly intricate task.
Rome Became The Capital City Of Unified Italy In 1870, Taking The Title From Florence
Rome was a candidate for capital because of its symbolic significance in Italian history as the site of the former Roman Empire and its even more favorable position. The relocation to Rome was underway when the Franco-Prussian War broke out in 1870.
Rome Has A Museum Dedicated Entirely To Pasta
It makes perfect sense that the only pasta museum in the world is situated in Rome, Italy, as the country is known for having perfected the skill of combining flour, water, and salt.
Vatican City, The Smallest Country In The World, Is Inside Rome
With a surface area of only 0.2 square miles, or about 120 times that of Manhattan Island, Vatican City is the smallest country in the world. Also, it is the only country in the world located inside another city.
No Building In Central Rome Is Allowed To Be Taller Than St. Peter’s Basilica (136 Meters) In Vatican City
No building in the central district of Rome, which is bounded by the Aurelian Walls, can be taller than the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica, which rises 136 meters. Torre Eurosky (Eurosky Tower), a skyscraper constructed in the EUR neighborhood in 2012 (outside the ban area), is 155 meters high and the only building surpassing this cap.
Cinecittà Studios, The Largest Film Studio In Europe, Is In Rome
A Roman Holiday (1953), Ben Hur (1959), La Dolce Vita (1960), Cleopatra (1963), Romeo and Juliet (1968), and numerous other well-known movies have all been produced in Cinecittà studios. As you can see, the studios are used for both American and Italian film productions. Hence, it is highly likely that a movie you liked was made in these studios!
Bruschetta Has Origins In Ancient Rome When Olive Growers Would Sample Their Oil On A Slice Of Bread
It's accepted that bruschetta was created in Italy in the fifteenth century. However, the dish can be traced back to Ancient Rome when olive growers would deliver their olives to a nearby olive press and test a sample of their freshly extracted oil using a slice of bread. Today still, bruschetta is a well-liked antipasto (appetizer) in Rome.
Rome Is Home To One Of The Smallest Inhabited Islands In The World
Isola Tiberina (Tiber Island), a little island within the River Tiber, is situated in Rome. It is tiny and barely 270 meters long. However, the Ponte Cestio and Ponte Fabricio bridges make it easy to access.
There Are More Than 900 Churches In Rome
Rome contains more than 900 churches, which is not surprising given that no other city is as closely linked to the Catholic faith.
St Peter’s Basilica Inside Vatican City Is The Largest Christian Church Ever Constructed
Although St. Peter’s Basilica is a revered gathering place and a top tourist destination in Vatican City, it also has another purpose. It is claimed to be Saint Peter’s final resting place, whose tomb is said to be situated beneath the Basilica’s high altar.
Rome’s Only Official Twin City Is Paris
With the motto “Only Paris is worthy of Rome; only Rome is worthy of Paris,” Rome and Paris have been solely and reciprocally twinned with each other since April 9, 1956.
There Are At Least 40 Ancient Catacombs Below The City Of Rome
While many Romans constructed ornate tombs by the side of the road, Christians interred their deceased in maze-like catacombs. By digging through the pliable tufa stone, miles of underground tunnels were created, providing graves for many ordinary Christians, saints, and martyrs.
There Are About 60 Museums In Rome
Rome is one of the world’s most culturally diverse cities, and museums are a terrific way to learn about its history and culture. Museums in Rome are also home to masterpieces by artists such as Michelangelo, Raphael, Bernini, Caravaggio, Cavallini, and many others.
Rome Has Only Hosted The Olympics Once: The 1960 Summer Olympics
The XVII Olympiad, or the 1960 Olympic Games, took place in Rome, Italy, from August 25 to September 11, 1960. There were a lot of firsts at these Olympics, such as the first time they were shown on television, the first time the Olympic Anthem was played, and the first time an Olympic winner ran barefoot!
Smoking Is Banned In All Public Indoor Places In Rome
Smoking is prohibited in indoor public places and workplaces, such as those used by the government, healthcare and educational institutions, and facilities frequented by minors. However, smoking is allowed in designated smoking areas in some public places and workplaces, such as bars and nightclubs.
All Roads Really Did Lead To Rome
The idiom "All roads lead to Rome" refers to the notion that all decisions, strategies, or activities yield the same outcome. However, this remark had a more literal connotation throughout the early Roman era. All important highways in the Roman Empire indeed led straight to the capital, which was served by an advanced network of roads.
In 2016, Rome Elected Its First-Ever Female Mayor, Virginia Raggi
When Virginia Raggi was elected mayor of the Eternal City in 2016, it was a significant victory for 5-Star ahead of national polls two years later when it received nearly twice as many votes as its closest competitor.
The Mascot Of Rome Is A She-Wolf That Cared For Brothers Romulus And Remus, The Mythological Founders Of Rome
According to the Roman foundation myth, the twins Romulus and Remus were left in the woods under King Amulius of Alba Longa’s command. A she-wolf (lupa in Italian) nursed and protected them until a shepherd named Faustulus found them.
Rome’s First University, La Sapienza, Established In 1303 AD, Is One Of The Largest Universities In Europe
The Sapienza served as the leading educational institution for the majority of the Italian aristocracy. Multiple Nobel laureates, presidents of the European Parliament and European Commissioners, heads of several countries, prominent religious figures, scientists, and astronauts are just a few of the renowned graduates Sapienza has fostered.
Rome Was Founded In 753 BC
Romulus and his twin brother Remus are said to have founded Rome on April 21, 753 B.C., just at the site where they were nursed by a she-wolf as orphaned infants.
Rome Is The 4th Most Populous City In The European Union, With 2.8 Million People Living Within The City Limits
Apart from that, Rome held the title of the biggest city in the world for 550 years, from 100 BC to 450 AD. This includes a 250-year span at the beginning of the first millennium when the population of Italy’s capital reached 1 million.
Italians Call Their Capital City Roma
In the Latin language used in ancient Rome, the city’s original name was Roma. Romulus, who founded the city, is most likely to account for the name.
Rome’s Flag Consists Of A Vertical Column Of Red And Another Of Yellow, The City’s Two Colors
According to unrivaled city portraitist Renzo Vespignani, Rome’s color is the yellow ocher of burnt bread, which is, unsurprisingly, a combination of red and gold.
Oscar Wilde Called Rome The “Scarlet Woman” And “The One City Of The Soul”
Already well-known, Oscar Wilde pondered taking his fiancée, Constance, on a honeymoon in Rome in 1884 but decided to take her to Normandy and Paris instead. Wilde didn’t spend a lot of time in Rome until near the end of his life.
Frascati And Castelli Romani Are The Most Well-Known White Wines In Rome
The most cherished of the nine Castelli Romani (Roman Castles), Frascati wines are often called "golden wine" by locals due to their golden hue and high price. The fermenting process, which is carried out in this area with the grapes still "in their skins," is what gives the wine its color.
Women In Ancient Rome Dyed Their Hair With Goat Fat And Beech Wood Ashes
Roman women were very fond of dying their hair. Red, black, and blonde were the most popular colors. Even by law, prostitutes were required to be blonde to set themselves apart from regular Romans. Still, the locals continued to color their hair despite this. Different substances, including goat fat, beech wood ash, henna, saffron, and bleach, were used to create different colors.
The Roma Termini Railway Station Is One Of The Busiest Train Stations In Europe, With Over 180 Million Passengers Per Year
Roma Termini will probably be a stopover on your itinerary, regardless of how you arrive in Rome: by plane, train, or boat. The neighborhood of Termini, which took its name from the Roman baths (thermae) that were once present there, is where the name for the station originates from.
The Mayor Of Rome Officially Starts The Christmas Season By Switching On The Christmas Tree Lights In Piazza Venezia
The city's Christmas celebrations officially begin with the Christmas tree lighting in Piazza Venezia. All of this represents the start of the holiday season. And whatever your opinion of the moniker "Spelacchio" (which translates as "Mangy" or "Baldy") that the Romans and the press gave the tree, it is undeniable that this moment is too firmly rooted in tradition to be allowed to pass by.
Rome Is One Of The Most Visited Cities In The World
Rome tops the list of the Italian cities that travelers worldwide most enjoy visiting, welcoming 25 million foreign visitors annually. The Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica, and the Trevi Fountain are just a few reasons why the Italian capital is still regarded as the Eternal City.