Whether it was the history lessons that piqued your interest, an iconic scene from La Dolce Vita (1960) at the Trevi Fountain, or Lizzie McGuire's adventures in the capital, we wouldn't be surprised to see Rome in the #1 spot on your travel bucket list. Other than the architectural prowess ancient Romans are trumpeted for, the city's incredible artwork, slow pace of life, and world-class cuisine make visiting Rome a life-changing trip. With so many places and facts about Rome to discover, a lifetime wouldn't be enough to see and learn everything the Eternal City has to offer.

However, since we don't have an eternity, one fact about Rome at a time will have to do for now. So if you are already packing your suitcase or need that final push to get those plane tickets booked, learning some interesting facts about ancient Rome or fun facts about Rome of today can help facilitate the process. As important as memorizing a few Italian words and expressions is, so is learning the local history, culture, and traditions of the city you are visiting. Also, sometimes a lack of knowledge, for example, regarding laws, may cost you money or make your cheeks go red from embarrassment, and we certainly don't want that!

To help with the latter or simply to improve your familiarity with the Eternal City, below, we've compiled a list of interesting facts about ancient Rome and the Rome of today. Were any cool facts about Rome new to you? Make sure to give them an upvote! Also, what's a fun fact about Rome that you know that wasn't mentioned in the list? Let us know in the comments!