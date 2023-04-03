¡Hola! ¿Cómo estás? Ready to learn some fun facts about Spain? Well then, you’re definitely in luck because we’ve compiled this not-too-long yet not-too-short list full of fun facts about Spain, and you’ll surely want to read them if you’re planning a trip there or are just curious about Spanish culture, traditions, and its plentiful quirks.

Circling back to quirks for a second here - when you start reading these interesting facts about Spain, you’ll see that every other one mentions something completely unique to this beautiful country. Indeed, Spain is probably one of those nations that has kept their absolutely one-of-a-kind traditions still intact to this day, which makes it all the more fun visiting there and even reading these tidbits about them. Of course, knowing things like the grape-eating tradition on New Year’s Eve or about the oldest fiesta in the world might not be the most useful piece of information while visiting Spain, however, it will surely help you understand their mindset and culture better. And nothing’s better than a truly immersive travel experience!

Our main travel advice here, though, would be this - once in Spain, soak in all the glorious sun, do an olive oil tasting, allow yourself to experience Siesta, and join the locals in their evening traditions. Dinner at 11 in the evening, anyone? Of course, for more cool facts about Spain, you’ll have to check out the article itself since you’re already here! So, scroll down below, read the facts that we’ve gathered, and give your vote to the ones that surprised you the most! ¡Olé!