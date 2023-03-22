Whether you look at its historical heritage or modern progress, Japan is truly one of the most fascinating countries in the world. People often think that it is located on four big islands, with a handful of smaller islands scattered around, but in fact, Japan counts 14,125 islands, with 260 of them inhabited. Tokyo, the capital of Japan, is located on the largest of the four main islands.

You may be a huge anime fan, a student of calligraphy, or just interested to learn more facts about Japan, but in any case, you will definitely find a lot of things that will grab your attention, and Tokyo is a good place to start, as the Japanese capital is incredibly interesting in and of itself.

For this article, we collected some Tokyo facts from all spheres of life: culture, economy, history, modern daily life, and much more.

Without further ado, scroll down to learn tons of fun facts about Tokyo. Share them with your friends who would also be interested to discover the capital of Japan in a new light. Vote for the ones you found most fascinating, and let us know in the comments if you have ever been to Tokyo and what the thing that completely blew your mind was.