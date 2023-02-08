48 Facts About The Most Interesting City – New York
Right, so it is safe to assume that we all know some stuff about New York. It’s tiny, its population is crazy big, it’s also called The Big Apple or The City That Never Sleeps, and it has a prominent sewer rat problem (so prominent, in fact, that it even inspired an animated character named Splinter in one of the iconic cartoons. Just kidding, of course… Or are we?). However, there are plenty more interesting facts about New York besides these crumbles of info that we’ve just shared with you and which seemingly everyone knows! That’s right; it’s also a city of wonder with a life entirely of its own, incomparable to any other city in the world. So, want to learn more cool New York facts? Then keep on reading!
For starters, did you know that New York is the home of the first pizzeria in the United States? Or that it would take 24 hours to travel the length of the NYC subway? No wonder it is said to have a life of its own! Also, Albert Einstein’s brain and eyeballs are kept under lock somewhere in New York… That one took a spooky turn, but hey, that’s New York for you! So with these tidbits that we’ve just shared with you, you might get the gist that New York City is one of the most diverse in the world, and it’s no wonder that it’s the most sung-about city ever, with 161 songs dedicated to this bustling metropolis. But, for more cool facts, you’ll have to keep on reading our article!
So, ready to delve deep into fun facts about New York? If so, you know what to do here! And in case you don’t know - just scroll on down below until you see the submissions, vote for the ones you liked the most, and share this New York trivia with your friends!
New York City Is Home To The First Pizzeria In America
Few people are aware that New York City is home to the country's first pizzeria, despite everyone agreeing that visiting the city would be incomplete without eating your weight in pizza. So when Genaro Lombardi, a native of Naples, Italy, opened Lombardi's Pizza in 1905, a great American love affair with pizza was surely ignited.
It’s Not Illegal To Go Topless In New York
Although it's unlikely that you'll see many topless people in New York City, it's nevertheless interesting to know that it's legal. In 2018 there was even a “Go Topless Day Parade” where people walked around topless in the city.
New Yorkers Bite 10 Times More People Than Sharks Do Worldwide
Data on the incidence of "biting" attacks in New York City was gathered in the 1980s, covering a wide range of incidents from "dog bites human" to "person bites human" to "parrot bites a human." The number of people who other people in New York City bit was ten times higher than the number of shark attacks in the US.
Grand Central Terminal Has A Whispering Gallery
There is an astonishing architectural marvel in the dome walkways of New York's renowned Grand Central Terminal. If one person is in one corner of the tiled wall and the other is on the opposite side, they can whisper to each other. And they will be able to hear one another!
40% Of All Americans Can Trace Ancestry Through Ellis Island
Ellis Island is the statue of liberty's 27.5-acre home island. President Benjamin Harrison recognized it as one of the first Federal immigration stations in 1890 and it quickly developed into a bustling center for immigration. New York Harbor was the entry point for an astounding 14 million immigrants between 1886 and 1924.
New York Was Originally Called New Amsterdam
In 1624, the Dutch established a settlement on Manhattan Island, which later became a part of the Dutch Republic. However, the island was named York after the Duke of York after the English captured it in 1664. As a result, New York has been the city's name since 1664.
Central Park Is The Most Filmed Location In The World
More movies are filmed at Central Parkway than anywhere else on the planet. For instance, Trafalgar Square in London, which has 131 movie credits (as opposed to Central Park's 530+), is the second-most frequently filmed site in the world.
The Empire State Building Has Its Own Zip Code
You must use the building's exclusive zip code, 10118 if you need to mail something to the Empire State Building.
Central Park Is Larger Than Monaco
Monaco's 520 acres are much smaller than Central Park's 843 acres. The window seat on a flight is ideal since you must view Central Park from above to appreciate its enormous size fully. Or, if you're feeling brave, go on a tour in a helicopter to see the sights.
The High Cost Of Hot Dogs
Depending on the location, the permit costs anywhere from $125,000 to almost $300,000. If you want to locate your stand inside Central Park, the base permit cost ranges from almost $300,000. The absurd aspect? Given that many of these sellers make incredible profits, the high permit fees are at least partially justifiable.
4.3 Million People Use The Subway Daily
more than 4.3 million people use the subway daily in New York City. In other words, more than 1 billion people utilize the subway annually.
The New York City Federal Reserve Bank Has The World's Largest Gold Storage
The largest gold storage facility in the world is kept by the New York City Federal Reserve, which is situated in Lower Manhattan's Financial District. The bank has a vault 80 feet below the earth that contains over 7,000 tons of gold bars worth over $90 billion. This quantity of gold is equal to 5% of the total gold mined worldwide. Interestingly, a bank tour includes a stop at the store!
The New York Public Library Has Over 50 Million Books
It would almost be a sin not to visit the Public Library, which has over 50 million books available, if you consider yourself a bookworm. In addition, the NYC Public Library's interior is beautiful and open to tourists.
Albert Einstein’s Brain And Eyeballs Are Kept In A Safe Box In New York City
It Would Take You 24 Hours To Travel The Length Of The NYC Subway
Because the massive NYC subway system encompasses 34 distinct lines, 469 stops, a network of approximately 722 miles of track, a distance of 245 miles, and four distinct boroughs, you would need at least 24 hours to complete the journey.
About 22% Of New York City’s Land Is Used For Public Parks
If you've ever been to New York City, you've experienced firsthand the beauty of the city's parks. There is no denying that New York City recognizes the value of public parks and takes appropriate action. How about this for a fun fact about New York City: 22% of the city is devoted to public parks.
The “Pizza Principle”
The Pizza Principle, a little-known economic theory, contends that the price of a subway journey and a pizza slice should remain equivalent. In actuality, for more than 50 years, the price of these two things has been rising concurrently. The theory still applies since a one-way metro pass costs $2.75, and you can locate a slice for that price.
Lightning Strikes The Empire State Building A Lot
The Empire State Building is struck by lightning roughly 25 times a year.
Madison Square Park And Washington Square Park Had The First Public Christmas Trees
The first public tree lighting occurred in Madison Square Park in 1912, and Washington Square Park followed suit in 1924. The first public Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center didn't occur until 1931.
It’s Illegal To Have A Puppet Show In Your Window
Although it may seem strange, Section 10-114 of the city administrative code expressly restricts the use of "any window... any performance of puppet or other figures," thus it is accurate. What about the penalty for this terrible crime? A $25 fine and up to 30 days in jail are possible penalties.
The Island Of Manhattan Was Purchased For Just $24!
The Dutch East India Company sought to validate its claims to New York in 1626 (called New Amsterdam at the time). They instructed governor Peter Minuit to negotiate a treaty with the tribe of local inhabitants known as the Manhattans, who spoke an Algonquian language. He "bought" Manhattan Island for $24 in trinkets, or as the source documents put it, "60 guilders worth of trade."
More Than 8 Million People Call NYC Their Home
One in every 38 Americans lives in New York City, which has a population of more than 8.5 million. In other words, New York City has a larger population than 40 of the 50 states in the United States.
New York City Is A Birding Paradise
Walking around Central Park without coming across a birder is practically impossible, especially during the spring migration season. 275 of the 800 species of North American birds known to exist have been seen in Central Park alone. During the migration season, some birders claim to have seen 100 species in a single day.
Brooklyn Is Bigger Than You Think
The most populated borough in New York City is Brooklyn (not Manhattan), with 2.6 million residents. In reality, Brooklyn would rank fourth in terms of population in America if it were a city rather than a borough.
NYC Is A Mecca For Foodies
The sixth-highest concentration of Michelin-Starred restaurants in the world is in New York City, which has an astounding 69 of them. The restaurant Eleven Madison Park, which boasts an astounding three stars, is the cream of the crop.
The LGBTQ+ Movement Started In New York City
It's simple to overlook how turbulent the battle for LGBT rights was. Being openly lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ) was illegal before the 1960s, and the LGBTQ community faced particularly onerous legal restrictions in New York City. However, the infamous Stonewall Uprising, which occurred at the Stonewall Inn on June 28, 1969, was a significant turning point in history. Customers at the Stonewall Inn chose to fight back after becoming frustrated with unfair raids, which led to riots.
Staten Island Wanted To Secede From New York City
The suburban island wasn't always eager to join New York City. Residents of Staten Island voted in 1993 to separate from the other four boroughs. Rudy Giuliani, the city's new mayor, persuaded the populace to stay in NYC, preventing this from happening.
Wall Street Was Named By The Dutch
The name of the financial hub is Dutch. The Dutch colony gave the area in NYC the name "New Amsterdam" and the location of Wall Street the name "Waal Straat." Supposedly because a wall encircled it to keep the village safe from British attack.
Oysters Were Once A New York City Specialty
Oysters were a prominent item on every restaurant menu long before bagels, hot dogs, and pizza came to be associated with New York. This led to unbelievable bargains like all-you-can-eat oysters for only 6 cents. Oyster consumption was so typical that residents allegedly used shells to pave streets and burned them to make lime.
21 Elephants Walked Across The Brooklyn Bridge In 1884
All of this was part of an odd push to convince New York City citizens that the city's newest bridge was safe to cross. Yes, it appears that New York City served as a refuge for trained elephants in the 1880s. Because of P.T. Barnum's illustrious circus and everything. So, in May 1884, city officials asked this daring showman to lead 21 of his best pachyderms across the Brooklyn Bridge.
The United Nations Headquarters Is In NYC
UN's headquarters have been in New York City since the building's original completion in 1952. It is situated on lovely Turtle Bay amidst a vast natural setting that views out over the East River. In addition, 118 of the 195 nation-states that make up the UN have embassies in New York City. Additionally, if you want to see the UN for yourself, you can schedule a one-hour guided tour of the building (available Monday through Friday between 9:00 am and 4:45 pm).
The New York Public Library Is The Second Largest Library In America
The New York Public Library was officially the most prominent marble structure ever constructed in the nation when it opened to the public in 1911. No easy undertaking, given that it took 16 years to build this massive building, but the wait was worthwhile when more than 50,000 visitors came on opening day.
There’s 520 Miles Of Coastline In NYC
More shorelines can be found in New York City than in Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Boston. The city is made up of five boroughs, each of which has a long shoreline, in addition to Manhattan being an island. Several public parks are situated right at the water's edge, so you can quickly get water views whenever you want.
Unnecessary Horn Honking Is Illegal In New York City
If you've ever been to New York City, you might think I'm kidding when I tell you this peculiar fact about the city, but it's true. Although the legislation is hardly followed, it is legally against the law to blast your horn unless there is an emergency. The high $350 charge for excessive honking is assessed.
Times Square Was Not Always Times Square
New York, its neighborhoods, and its icons are constantly changing. For instance, Times Square was once known as Long Acre Square (a residential area back then) before taking its name from the New York Times newspaper.
New York Invented Some Curious Culinary Delights
Throughout its diverse history, New York created foods you may think originated abroad. For instance, the English muffin originates from New York. How about pasta primavera, eggs benedict, or spaghetti and meatballs? New York City is where ice cream cones originate, too!
The New York Harbor Once Completely Froze Over
One of the lesser-known facts about New York City is that during an icy spell in 1780, the entire New York Harbor froze. People started ice skating on the sea, and it was even said that you could cross it to go to Staten Island!
By 1850, More Native-Born Irish Lived In New York City Than Dublin
1850, New York City had more native-born Irish residents than Dublin, the capital of Ireland, as a result of the "Great Famine" (often known as "The Potato Famine") and political upheaval that caused many to flee their nation. Over two million Irish immigrants arrived in New York City to begin a new, flourishing life in the New World.
The Brooklyn Bridge Is Older Than London’s Tower Bridge
The Brooklyn Bridge, one of the nation's oldest bridges, connects Manhattan and Brooklyn. Its construction started in 1869, and when it was finished in 1883, it was recognized as the world's longest suspension bridge.
NYC Is A Millionaire Hub
Che city is home to more than 380,000 millionaires. The most excellent thing about this interesting fact about New York City is that you can't always tell the billionaires apart from the rest since you never know who you'll be riding the train with or eating breakfast with.
New York City Is The 6th (2021) Most Expensive City In The World
The Big Apple consistently makes lists of the most expensive cities in the world, and in 2021 it was ranked sixth. Housing is the primary concern for citizens of New York City. Rents fell during the pandemic, but prices have soared back up. NYC rent prices have increased by 34.4% in the last year! This rise outpaces that of Seattle apartments (+21%) and doubles that of San Francisco rents (+17%) compared to other similar cities.
NYC Gets More Than 66 Million Visitors Per Year
This truth about New York City may not come as a surprise if you've ever been on the city's streets, as they constantly seem to be bustling.
The Central Park Mall Is The Only Straight Path In The Park
It's interesting to note that this walkway was built in this manner so that the wealthy could use it as a catwalk to display their expensive and opulent clothing.
The World’s Most Expensive Train Station Is In NYC
One of the most futuristic structures on the planet may be the Oculus building. However, that out-of-space look comes with an impressive price tag - a staggering $4 billion. The masterpiece, which measures 350 feet in length, was created by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava. It has a retail space of approximately 75,000 square feet (6,968 square meters).
The First Women’s Rights Convention In The United States Took Place In Seneca Falls, New York
The Library of Congress notes that the Seneca Falls Convention was held on July 19, 1848, specifically to promote women's rights. Three hundred persons are expected to have participated; the first day was restricted to women only; the second day was open to everyone. Ultimately, this conflict persisted until August 18, 1920, when women were eventually granted the right to vote.
New York City’s Nickname “The Big Apple” Originally Referred To Horse Racing
Sports journalist John J. Fitz Gerald wrote a piece about horse racing called "Around the Big Apple," with the big apple alluding to the significant rewards and fame up for grabs.
Queens Is The Most Ethnically Diverse Urban Area In The World
It is not only the most ethnically and linguistically diverse neighborhood in the world, but it also has roughly 48% foreign-born inhabitants living there. Furthermore, no racial or ethnic group in the area contributes a majority of 50%.
New York City Was The First Capital Of The United States
The nation's first capital was located in New York City. George Washington even took the oath of office in the old City Hall in New York City, but on June 11, 1800, Washington, D.C., became the capital's official permanent home after a brief stay in Pennsylvania.
