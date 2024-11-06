ADVERTISEMENT

We’d like to think that in this day and age, workers across the world should be treated fairly. But unfortunately, that’s not the case. From measly pay, to long working hours, discrimination and abuse, many are going through the most. And all this, to put food on the table, provide for themselves, and their families.

Instead of suffering in silence, thousands choose to stand up, speak out, strike back - and even walk out. There are labour disputes and strikes taking place all around the globe, as people fight for their rights. r/WorkersStrikeBack is “a leftist, anti-capitalist, socialist subreddit” dedicated to supporting worker strikes, protests and unions. It has 144,000 members helping each other, sharing their stories and offering advice about workplace problems.

Bored Panda has picked some of the most eye-opening posts from the community. Keep scrolling for an informative look at how crazy capitalism can be. And don't forget to upvote the ones that make you tick.

#1

How Come?

Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The economy should keep money in circulation. Hard to do that when the rich board more and more each year, and the less well off do not have money for even the basics.

#2

Controversial But I Agree With This

Pandemonium
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please see the earlier item about Blackstone, the corporate landlord

#3

Not Radical To Want People To Live A Dignified Life With Basic Needs Met Bro

iseefractals
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First, healthcare isn't what ANYONE is talking about when citing the radicalization of the left. Second, who is going to pay for it? Everywhere else in the world that has UHC understands that cost is covered through tax increases, while Americans seem to think "the rich" should cover the $4.5 TRILLION currently being spent on health care annually. Yes, the US should have UHC, but a statement isn't a plan.

Just recently, 30,000 Boeing employees downed tools for weeks, as they fought for a 40% pay increase. The damaging strike eventually ended with workers accepting a 38% pay rise over the next four years. But just as that deal was signed, New York Times tech workers announced they’re officially on strike over unfair labor practices. It came right on the eve of the U.S. presidential election. 

Meanwhile in Europe, November could see several strikes taking place in the travel industry. Tube workers are planning to down tools in the U.K. Staff at bus, tram, commuter train, metro and ferry operators across Italy want to walk out over bad pay and working conditions. Airport strikes are set down in Naples and Rome. And there’s talk of an EasyJet strike in France in the coming weeks.

#4

They Need Us, We Don't Need Them

winterwidow87
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a reason why there wasn't a single billionaire working during covid lockdown. They aren't essential workers, they aren't essential period.

#5

So Long As Our Ruling Parasites/Kleptocrats Have A Choice About It, Americans Will Never Have Universal Healthcare, Or Even A Public Option

#6

We're Living In Dystopia

While strike action can sometimes be seen as an inconvenience to the public, the International Labor Organization says it’s important to remember that “strike action is one of the fundamental means available to workers and their organizations to promote their economic and social interests.”

The organization notes that while it’s the “most visible and controversial form of collective action”, strike action is often seen as the last resort of workers when they are pursuing their demands. And, as the r/WorkersStrikeBack mods wrote on the page, “we have to take action and use what power we have to hold the government (and their corporate & billionaire owner/donors) accountable.”
#7

Shoes That Fit

#8

There Are Only Workers And Owners!

#9

This Is Just Capitalism Working Normally

Alexandra Nara
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was something I'd never got in my mind. if you fill the empty houses with people,that sleep on the street, they are able to keep the houses clean,free from mold by heating and circulating air.. it wouldn't be an act of humanity to help people but also caretaking of the houses since the constructing material is getting more expensive each year I would take less rent but caretaking contracts ( without the material costs and work that needs experience)

The Economic Policy Institute reported that between 2018 and 2019, the number of workers involved in major work stoppages hit its highest levels in almost three decades. According to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 33 “major work stoppages” in 2023.

Around 458,900 workers downed tools at some point in the year, in a bid to fight for their rights. 2009 saw only 5 major work stoppages. While 1952 was a bad year for bosses, with thousands of workers taking part in a total of 470 big strikes.

The Bureau defines a major work stoppage as a strike “involving 1,000 or more workers” that “lasts at least one shift during the work week, Monday through Friday excluding Federal holidays”.
#10

Oh Hellllllllllzzzzzzz Yeahhhhhh!! A Certified Workers Striking Back Exclusive!!

#11

Automate All CEO Positions!!!!

Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But then workers lives would be dictated to by cold hearted, emotionless individuals programmed to value profit over ethics.... Wait a minute!

#12

History Repeating Itself

Pyla
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And yet Americans still vote against their own interests

In terms of the industries affected, the Bureau notes that more than 86% of striking workers in 2023 worked in service-providing positions. Breaking it down further, the education and health services sector accounted for the “idling” of 188,900 workers, the information sector for 171,500 workers, and the other sectors for 37,300 workers. The manufacturing sector was also an unhappy place to be for many in 2023, with 61,200 workers downing tools in the goods-producing industries.
#13

Always With The Dumbest Takes

winterwidow87
26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A billionaire who exploits people who work for him doesn't like unions. Shocking /S

#14

And This What Capitalism Looks Like When It's "Working Normally"

#15

"If You Only Work Hard You To Can Become A Billionaire"/S

WindySwede
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hence this is partly why we see this voting result now...? 🤯

On the other end of the spectrum, global HR-tech company Remote released its list of top countries to live and work in 2024. Remote looked at work-life balance, and took into account statutory annual leave, minimum statutory sick pay percentage and the amount of paid maternity leave.

If you’re in the mood for a change, you might want to head over to New Zealand. The country topped the list as the all-round best place to be for a great work-life balance. And it's apparently not too bad on the eye either, with its "snow-capped mountains, sweeping beaches, ancient volcanic peaks and craters, lush native forests, glassy lakes and fjords".

Remote's research shows that most workers in New Zealand get 26 paid weeks of maternity leave, a relatively high minimum wage, 32 days of statutory annual leave and a minimum 80% statutory sick pay percentage. They also have a universal government-funded healthcare system.
#16

No More Bosses, Banks, Borders, Or Bombs!

penguino (they/them)
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*pulls out American history notes that have just been waiting* oh hell yes.

#17

Giving People What They Need To Survive Is Cheaper Than Denying People And Violating Their Human Rights! Housing, Food, And Healthcare Are Human Rights!

#18

Modern Day Slavery Can’t Destroy All Human Hearts

BTDubs
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Slavery was never abolished in the US. #AllEyesOnGaza

Separate data released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) revealed that New Zealand households have a higher disposable income than the average American household. And that “when asked to rate their general satisfaction with life on a scale from 0 to 10, New Zealanders gave it a 7.3 grade on average”. That’s higher than the OECD average of 6.7.

#19

Pose The Proper Inquiry

Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to fix the economy. Raise the wages of the lower earners. They will buy more and they will pay more tax. The potential buying power of the masses far outweighs that of the rich.

#20

Isn't It Weird

#21

Evergreen State College In Olympia, Washington, Becomes The First University In The U.S. To Fully Divest From Israel. This Was Rachel Corrie’s School

But as the BBC reported, New Zealand isn’t all perfect. “14% of employees work more than 50 hours per week… And some of the government support that other wealthy countries offer, such as worker insurance in case of unemployment aren't provided by New Zealand, while childcare costs are high and on the rise.”
#22

All Billionaires Are Bastards

#23

I Have A Meeting With HR To Talk About My “Stealing” Of Company Time

Lost Panda
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's funny how I can be at work up to 30 minutes early without getting paid, but if I clock out (or even show up late) 1 minute I have to use an hour of PTO (Where I work in Japan they are not segmented. It's an hour or nothing.)

#24

The USA Is The Only First-World Country Without Paid Parental Leave

The country also isn’t immune to labor protests and strikes. Just last month, thousands took to the lawn’s of New Zealand's parliament, picketing against “relentless and unprecedented attacks on the rights of workers”. It was part of a nationwide Among them were nurses, public servants, teachers, transport workers and trade union representatives.

The New Zealand Herald quoted Public Service Association national secretary Duane Leo as saying it's the “most anti-worker Government we’ve seen in decades.”

“Government cuts and unprecedented attacks on the services we provide are doing long-term damage and risk eroding public faith in these services," continued Leo. "Workers who keep their jobs are shouldering additional workloads. This has health and safety impacts as well as threats to service delivery.”
#25

Exacttttlyyyyy! This Has Always Been A Pathetic Static To Have The Working Class Against/Judge Each Other

#26

Definitely

#27

Nice

#28

No Reasonable Economic System Would Divide Wealth Like This

#29

Fact

#30

Properties Are Worth More Empty

#31

The Invisible Hand Of The Market Is At It Again

#32

“We’re Like Family Here”

#33

What They Mean When They Say "The Economy Is Doing Great"

#34

Unionize Food Companies

#35

Exactly That! Rich Parasites/ Religious Zealots What To Distract You Because They Benefit Directly From Issues/ Problems. Don't Let Them Distract You Any More! Class War Always!

#36

More Billionairs In Shitty Submarines Please

#37

Ha! I See Nothing Wrong, F**k Those Vile Corporate Companies

#38

How Many??!!

#39

Capitalism Requires Poverty Inorder To Function. That's Why It Can Never Eliminate It

#40

The Class Struggle Is Heating Up In The Us

#41

Billionaires Are Not Our Friends

#42

We Live Under A Dictatorship Of The Rich

#43

To Real💀

#44

Homelessness Sets The Floor For Everyone's Wages

#45

Multi Billion Dollar Company

#46

The Capitalist Media Finally Admits What We All Already Knew

#47

Why Capitalism Must Be Destroyed? Me: Shows A Snap Shot Of A Fucking Medical Bill Americans Get

#48

Based Greta

#49

Liberals Are Right Wingers

winterwidow87
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, some americans think Kamala Harris is a raging communist, while in Europe she would be considered a centrist like Angela Merkel was. As much as republicans want to scare people with "the rise of the radical left" the truth is there is no radical left in the usa. The current election is more like fascists against the centre-right.

#50

Yet Another Example Of Why America Is A Dictatorship Of The Rich

Spidercat
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fück this privileged South African cøckwomble and his fücking stupid face. When the revolution arrives this møtherfücker is getting special treatment...and it will involve 9mm suppositories delivered at a significant velocity.

#51

This Weekend, Take Some Time To Remember Who Got You Weekends- And Who Might Get You A 3 Day Weekend Every Weekend

#52

So Tell Us About Yourself

#53

Wage Slavery

#54

How Expensive Is Being Poor?

#55

Trans Rights Are Human Rights

winterwidow87
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"You can't afford basic human needs because the ultra rich must stay ultra rich but look, a trans person wants to use a bathroom!"

#56

Kroger Is Committing Wage Theft

#57

POV Your Life Living Under Capitalism

#58

Class Consciousness/ Critical Thinking Is Key To Navigate/ Teardown This Capitalist Hellscape

#59

When The Working Class Speaks…

#60

Indeed

WindySwede
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet this is communism and the masses voted for rump? 😕 or are they doing what was claimed of the opposite side last time?

#61

Nonviolence Protects The State

#62

Food Corporations In The US Are Price Fixing

#63

Capitalism Aka Totalitarianism Aka Feudalism

#64

The Point Of Class Analysis

