ADVERTISEMENT

We’d like to think that in this day and age, workers across the world should be treated fairly. But unfortunately, that’s not the case. From measly pay, to long working hours, discrimination and abuse, many are going through the most. And all this, to put food on the table, provide for themselves, and their families.

Instead of suffering in silence, thousands choose to stand up, speak out, strike back - and even walk out. There are labour disputes and strikes taking place all around the globe, as people fight for their rights. r/WorkersStrikeBack is “a leftist, anti-capitalist, socialist subreddit” dedicated to supporting worker strikes, protests and unions. It has 144,000 members helping each other, sharing their stories and offering advice about workplace problems.

Bored Panda has picked some of the most eye-opening posts from the community. Keep scrolling for an informative look at how crazy capitalism can be. And don't forget to upvote the ones that make you tick.